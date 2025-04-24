War Robots embraces classical mecha aesthetics with Kunio Okawara collaboration

The game celebrates its 11th anniversary by announcing new content from the Father of Mecha Design himself

AMSTERDAM, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MY.GAMES is excited to announce that War Robots, the PvP tactical shooter developed by in-house studio Pixonic, is celebrating its 11th anniversary with a special collaboration featuring legendary mecha designer Kunio Okawara known for his innovative and influential contributions to anime, having played a key role in creating famous mecha franchises. The collaboration applies worldwide, including in China, where the game is operated in partnership with iDreamSky. Anniversary-themed content is already live in-game, with additional content from the collaboration arriving in the upcoming May update.

War Robots has surpassed $1 billion in revenue and attracted over 300 million players worldwide. Among its global markets, Japan stands out as a particularly important region — ranking second in lifetime revenue with approximately 5 million registered players. In fact, within the vehicular shooter genre in Japan, War Robots holds the top position in revenue on both the App Store and Google Play1.

Collaboration with Kunio Okawara

From May 20 to June 1, War Robots will feature a themed in-game event titled MECHA Raider S.W.O.R.D., embracing a retro anime vibe and offering players exclusive content to use in battles, all while enjoying the festive atmosphere of this special occasion. At the heart of the event is a brand-new robot inspired by classic mecha design. The initial goal was to create a unique machine that captures the iconic style and spirit of the genre — complete with a sword.

To bring this vision to life, Okawara-sensei designed the SWORD Unit 190, a powerful battle robot developed by the in-game DSC corporation. To make it a full package, the robot can be equipped with plasma guns and a drone. All of these have also been designed by Kunio Okawara.

"War Robots has always drawn inspiration from history and culture — with mecha anime being a major influence. This genre has significantly shaped the look and feel of some of our most iconic robots. The upcoming collaboration is also a direct response to our players’ interests. We took the time to understand what our audience enjoys watching and listening to, and during one of our surveys, over 50% of respondents said they love and watch mecha anime," said Boris Burangulov, Producer of War Robots. "The team wanted to create something truly special, and in the world of mecha and anime, there are few names more legendary than Kunio Okawara."

When expressing his thoughts about the collaboration, Master Okawara commented: "As expected — truly outstanding work! While my strength lies in proposing concepts and forms, I have the deepest respect for those who dedicate themselves to the art of modeling [video games]. It’s an honor to collaborate on such a fun and inspiring project. I am increasingly looking forward to the release of my work! Please keep it up!"

Kunio Okawara is a renowned Japanese mecha designer celebrated for his groundbreaking work in anime, having been instrumental in shaping some of the most iconic franchises in the genre. His works are characterized by intricate mechanical details, a realistic approach to robotics, and a distinctive blend of futuristic and industrial aesthetics — which perfectly fits into the aesthetics of War Robots.

The 11th Anniversary celebration

This April, War Robots also celebrated its 11th Anniversary, having by that point surpassed $1 billion in revenue and attracted over 300 million players. To mark the occasion, the team decided to come up with something special and stylish.

Mysterious ARG. Before the celebration, players could take part in an ARG on a dedicated site. There were hints about the upcoming event and useful bits of lore about new game characters.

Before the celebration, players could take part in an ARG on a dedicated site. There were hints about the upcoming event and useful bits of lore about new game characters. Epic War Robots Live Show 2025. During this annual livestream the community team shared insides from devs. The audience could win in-game prizes and learn about the future of War Robots.



During this annual livestream the community team shared insides from devs. The audience could win in-game prizes and learn about the future of War Robots. Big in-game event inspired by rock music. In it, players saw the War Robots Pilots from the unexpected side: not only as fighters, but also as rebellious musicians on the way to the greatest concert in their lives. To make it even more special, the well known in-game map Rome transformed into a giant concert stage. All this came with a batch of new content, including robots, pilots, weapons and a drone.



In it, players saw the War Robots Pilots from the unexpected side: not only as fighters, but also as rebellious musicians on the way to the greatest concert in their lives. To make it even more special, the well known in-game map Rome transformed into a giant concert stage. All this came with a batch of new content, including robots, pilots, weapons and a drone. A cinematic to catch a rock vibe. It is a culmination of the event and Anniversary celebration. Every rock band needs a music video, so the team prepared just that.



A video accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ccb26d49-bf0e-406a-b9f8-000267465a68

About War Robots

War Robots is a third-person mobile shooter developed by MY.GAMES’ in-house studio Pixonic. Released in 2014, the game keeps growing. It has 300+ million registered users, hundreds of thousands active players daily and a huge community of fans. The War Robots Universe expanded with the release of War Robots: Frontiers, a high-end third-person shooter for Windows PC, PlayStation 4|5, and Xbox One and Series X|S developed with Unreal Engine 5.

About MY.GAMES

MY.GAMES is a leading European publisher and developer headquartered in Amsterdam, with more than one billion registered users worldwide. The company develops games for mobile, PС, and console platforms. War Robots, Hustle Castle, Rush Royale, Left to Survive, and many other games are produced by MY.GAMES. The company unites over a dozen development studios, a strong team of specialists working together from across the globe. For more information, please visit https://my.games/ .

