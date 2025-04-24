Aivre slashes appraisal time by 50% with Restb.ai's computer vision tech, saving over 3 hours per report

DALLAS, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aivre , a fast-growing real estate appraisal software company, has cut the time it takes to complete an appraisal by more than half, thanks to its integration with Restb.ai's computer vision and image recognition technology.

According to a new Case Study released today, appraisers using Aivre now save more than three hours per appraisal by automating time-intensive steps like photo classification, comparable scoring, and report generation. That’s a productivity boost that can double the number of appraisals completed in a day.

“We're taking the first AI trained to autofill reports in UAD language to the next level through our joint efforts with Restb.ai," said Jake Lew, Aivre Founder & CEO, adding, "Aivre frees appraisers from repetitive tasks, allowing them to focus on their expertise and deliver faster, more precise appraisals with greater efficiency."

A smarter way to appraise

Lew notes that manual, repetitive work has long weighed down appraisers. From gathering property characteristics and validating floor plans to selecting comps and populating photo fields, the traditional workflow is filled with time sinks and opportunities for errors.

Restb.ai, a trusted innovator in computer vision AI for the mortgage industry, integrates its market-leading computer vision technology into Aivre’s platform to fully or partially automate many of these time-consuming steps. Appraisers can instantly extract and classify key property features from photos, receive condition and quality scores for subject and comparable properties, and auto-populate GSE-compliant forms – without manually inputting or verifying the data.

Where the time savings stack up

Here’s how Aivre users are recapturing over 180 minutes per report:

Collecting and validating property details (e.g., lot size, legal description): 20 minutes

(e.g., lot size, legal description): 20 minutes On-site notetaking : 20 minutes

: 20 minutes Floor plan validation : 20 minutes

: 20 minutes Photo placement and labeling : 10 minutes

: 10 minutes Comp selection and scoring : 60 minutes

: 60 minutes Report typing: 60 minutes

“These gains aren’t just about speed – they're also about accuracy,” said Nathan Brannen, Chief Product Officer, Restb.ai and co-author of the Case Study. “By automating more of the manual data fill appraisers enter into each report, we reduce human errors, increase consistency, and ultimately, enable appraisals to spend their energy analyzing and valuing the property.,” he added.

Proof that automation works

The Aivre and Restb.ai collaboration highlights the power of AI in modernizing appraisal report creation. AI is not being used to replace appraisers but to enhance their expertise. Restb.ai’s image-based intelligence complements Aivre’s sleek workflow engine to elevate the pace and quality of appraisals.

About Aivre

Aivre is redefining real estate appraisals with software built by appraisers for appraisers. By leveraging the first AI trained to autofill appraisal reports in UAD language, Aivre helps eliminate inefficiencies and increase accuracy, empowering professionals to complete better appraisals in less time – without cutting corners. Learn more at aivre.com .

About Restb.ai

Restb.ai , the leader in AI-powered computer vision for real estate, provides image recognition and data enrichment solutions for many of the industry's top brands and leading innovators in the mortgage industry with AI solutions for valuations and appraisals. Its advanced AI-powered technology automatically analyzes property imagery to unlock visual insights at scale – including property conditions – empowering mortgage, valuation, and appraisal firms with relevant and actionable property intelligence. Its proprietary artificial intelligence technology transforms property imagery into actionable insights, helping clients unlock new value from visual data and providing deep insight into each of the 1 million property photos uploaded daily.

