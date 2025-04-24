Resolutions of the Annual General Meeting of AS Tallinna Sadam





The annual general meeting of AS Tallinna Sadam (hereinafter: Tallinna Sadam) was held on 24 April 2025 at 14.00 in the atrium of head office of Tallinna Sadam (Sadama 25, Tallinn).

The notice on calling the annual general meeting was published on 3 April 2025 in the stock exchange information system, on Tallinna Sadam website https://www.ts.ee/en/investor/agm/ and in the daily newspaper “Postimees”. The list of shareholders entitled to participate at the annual general meeting was fixed as of 17 April 2025 at the end of the business day of the Nasdaq CSD settlement system.

A total of 79 shareholders participated and were represented at the meeting, with their corresponding shares representing a total of 200 537 497 votes. This means 76,25% of the votes determined by shares were represented at the meeting. Shareholders who voted before the general meeting are considered to be participating in the general meeting, and the votes represented by the shares owned by the shareholder are included in the quorum of the general meeting.

The annual general meeting of the shareholders of AS Tallinna Sadam resolved:

Approval of the Annual Report 2024

With 200,520,863 i.e. 99,99% votes in favour, to approve the Annual Report 2024 of AS Tallinna Sadam, as presented to the general meeting.

Profit allocation

With 200,537,445, i.e. 100,00% votes in favour, to approve the profit distribution proposal of 2024 and dividend payment of AS Tallinna Sadam as follows: