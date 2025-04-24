Stoma/Ostomy Care Industry and Companies Analysis Report 2025-2030 Featuring 48 Market Players

Dublin, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Stoma/Ostomy Care - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Stoma/Ostomy Care was valued at US$3.8 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$5.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions. The report includes the most recent global tariff developments and how they impact the Stoma/Ostomy Care market.



The growth in the stoma/ostomy care market is driven by several factors. The increasing prevalence of colorectal cancer and inflammatory bowel diseases, which are major causes of ostomy surgeries, is a significant driver. Advances in surgical techniques and postoperative care are also contributing to the rise in ostomy procedures, thereby boosting the demand for ostomy care products. Technological advancements in ostomy care products are making them more effective, user-friendly, and discreet, encouraging adoption among patients.

Additionally, the growing awareness and acceptance of ostomy care, supported by initiatives from healthcare organizations and patient advocacy groups, are helping to reduce the stigma associated with ostomy and improve patient outcomes. The expanding aging population, which is more susceptible to conditions requiring ostomy, further propels market growth. These factors, combined with ongoing research and development efforts to innovate and improve ostomy care solutions, are expected to drive sustained growth in the stoma/ostomy care market in the coming years.



Report Scope



The report analyzes the Stoma/Ostomy Care market, presented in terms of units. The analysis covers the key segments and geographic regions outlined below.



Segments: End-Use (Home Care, Hospitals & Ambulatory Surgical Centers); Product (Ostomy Care Bags, Ostomy Care Accessories).



Geographic Regions/Countries: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Spain; Russia; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Australia; India; South Korea; Rest of Asia-Pacific; Latin America; Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; Rest of Latin America; Middle East; Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; UAE; Rest of Middle East; Africa.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Ostomy Care Bags segment, which is expected to reach US$4.4 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 5.4%. The Ostomy Care Accessories segment is also set to grow at 6.1% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $1 Billion in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 7.8% CAGR to reach $573.8 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Stoma/Ostomy Care Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of players such as Perfect Choice Medical Technologies, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Shandong Steve Medical, 11 Health and Technologies, Inc., Smith & Nephew PLC and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Some of the 48 companies featured in this Stoma/Ostomy Care market report include:

Perfect Choice Medical Technologies

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Shandong Steve Medical

11 Health and Technologies, Inc.

Smith & Nephew PLC

Coloplast Group

Paul Hartmann AG

Hollister, Inc.

Flexicare Medical Ltd.

MPM Medical LLC

Medicina Ltd.

Convatec Group PLC

Romsons International

Oakmed Ltd.

Basko Healthcare

Tariff Impact Analysis: Key Insights for 2025



Global tariff negotiations across 180+ countries are reshaping supply chains, costs, and competitiveness. This report reflects the latest developments as of April 2025 and incorporates forward-looking insights into the market outlook.



The analysts continuously track trade developments worldwide, drawing insights from leading global economists and over 200 industry and policy institutions, including think tanks, trade organizations, and national economic advisory bodies. This intelligence is integrated into forecasting models to provide timely, data-driven analysis of emerging risks and opportunities.



What's Included in This Edition:

Tariff-adjusted market forecasts by region and segment

Analysis of cost and supply chain implications by sourcing and trade exposure

Strategic insights into geographic shifts

Buyers receive a free July 2025 update with:

Finalized tariff impacts and new trade agreement effects

Updated projections reflecting global sourcing and cost shifts

Expanded country-specific coverage across the industry

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 355 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $3.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $5.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.5% Regions Covered Global

MARKET OVERVIEW

A Prelude to Ostomy Care Products

Ostomy Care Products Market Set to Witness Rapid Growth

Ostomy Market: 5-year Relative Survival Rate (%) by Year of Diagnosis for Colorectal Cancer and Bladder Cancer

Ostomy Care Bags Constitute the Largest Segment

Key Market Drivers & Restraints for Ostomy Bags

Ostomy Bag Usage Rate (Units per month per Patient)

Ostomy Care Accessories Market on Growth Trajectory; Exhibit Fastest Growth Rate

Ostomy Flat Vs. Convex Appliances

Europe, the Most Dominant Regional Market with Largest Share

Home Care Dominates the Market

Consistent Focus on Product Innovation Augments Market Growth

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025

COMPETITION

Stoma/Ostomy Care - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025

Coloplast Leads the Ostomy Care Products Market

Launch of Sensura Mio Convex Provides a Competitive Edge to Coloplast

Coloplast Expands SenSura Mio Range with New Ostomy Care Products

Brava Protective Seal

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Aging Population - A Key Growth Driver

Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050

Rising Incidence of Colorectal Cancer, Bladder Cancer, and IBD and Drives the Need for Ostomy Care Products

Inflammatory Bowel Diseases: Incidence Statistics

Annual Growth Rate of Crohn's Disease Diagnosed Prevalent Cases Estimates by Major Markets: 2016-2026

Product Innovations and Advancements to Spur Market Expansion

Select Ostomy Care Innovations

Alfred SmartBag

Ostoform Seal

SphinX

StomaLife

Transcutaneous Implant Evacuation System (TIES)

Self-Sealing Therapy Ostomy Pouch (S2TOP)

SenSura Mio Concave System

Increasing Access to Healthcare in Emerging Regions

Rising Middle Class Population Aids Growth

Global Middle Class Population (in Millions) and as a Percentage of Total Population: 2005, 2015, 2025 & 2035

Increasing Obesity Levels Propels Market Growth

Global Obesity Epidemic: Percentage of Overweight, Obese, and Severely Obese Adults for 2014 & 2025

Severely Obese Population (in Thousands) Worldwide by Country: 2014 & 2025

Patient Retention Programs by Major Ostomy Players to Increase Products' Sales

Favorable Reimbursements in Developed Markets

Rising Online Sales of Ostomy Products

Market Restraints

Skin Irritation and Other Issues Related with Ostomy

Global Drive for Earlier Diagnosis and Treatment

