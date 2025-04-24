Extraordinary General Meeting of Jyske Bank A/S held on 24 April 2025

At the Extraordinary General Meeting of Jyske Bank held today, the motions set out in the agenda were finally adopted.

Item a.1 on the agenda (motion concerning a reduction of Jyske Bank’s share capital and consequently an amendment to Art. 2 of the Articles of Association) was considered. In addition, motions concerning amendments to the Articles of Association were presented under items a.2-a.3 of the agenda (changing "Værdipapircentralen" to "VP Securities A/S" and amending the existing authorisations for the Supervisory Board to carry out capital increases with and without pre-emptive rights and to take out convertible loans with and without pre-emptive rights).

Moreover, the motion concerning the authorisation of the general meeting for registration of the Articles of Association was adopted.

The Danish Business Authority is subsequently requested to register the adopted motions.

Contact person: CFO, Birger Krøgh Nielsen, phone +45 89 89 64 44.

