Outlook on the Automotive Torsion Test Benches Market 2025-2030 - Growing Popularity of Lightweight Materials in Automotive Design Expands Demand for Torsion Testing

Dublin, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Torsion Test Benches - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Automotive Torsion Test Benches was valued at US$473.5 Million in 2024 and is projected to reach US$591.0 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions. The report includes the most recent global tariff developments and how they impact the Automotive Torsion Test Benches market.



The automotive torsion test bench market is expanding rapidly, driven by technological advancements, increased investment in vehicle safety, and the shift toward lightweight, high-performance materials. As automakers continue to innovate with new materials and designs, there is a growing need for testing equipment that can validate component strength and durability under realistic stress conditions. Advanced materials like carbon fiber and aluminum alloys are commonly used in modern vehicles to reduce weight, which improves fuel efficiency and performance. However, these materials require rigorous testing to ensure they can withstand torsional stresses, fueling demand for torsion test benches capable of high-precision testing with adaptable load settings.

Another major driver of market growth is the automotive industry's focus on safety and regulatory compliance. With safety standards becoming more stringent worldwide, manufacturers are investing in torsion test benches to perform comprehensive testing on critical components, ensuring compliance with these regulations and maintaining brand reputation. Furthermore, as electric and hybrid vehicles become more popular, automotive companies are re-evaluating component designs to optimize weight and strength. These vehicles often place unique stresses on components, such as high torque loads on electric drivetrains, creating a need for specialized torsion testing.

Technological advancements in test bench design, including automated controls, enhanced data processing capabilities, and remote monitoring, are also making torsion test benches more efficient and user-friendly, further boosting their adoption in R&D and quality assurance labs. Together, these factors underscore the importance of torsion test benches in modern automotive manufacturing, positioning them as essential tools in the pursuit of safer, more efficient, and higher-performing vehicles.



Report Scope



The report analyzes the Automotive Torsion Test Benches market, presented in terms of units. The analysis covers the key segments and geographic regions outlined below.



Segments: Testing Type (Static Torsion Testing, Dynamic Torsion Testing); End-Use (Passenger Cars End-Use, Commercial Vehicles End-Use).



Geographic Regions/Countries: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Rest of World.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Static Torsion Testing segment, which is expected to reach US$359.7 Million by 2030 with a CAGR of a 3.6%. The Dynamic Torsion Testing segment is also set to grow at 4% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $125.2 Million in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 3.7% CAGR to reach $95.1 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Automotive Torsion Test Benches Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of players such as ADMET, Inc., DYNA-MESS Prufsysteme GmbH, Epsilon Technology Corp., Hegewald & Peschke Mess- und Pruftechnik GmbH, IABG and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Some of the 51 companies featured in this Automotive Torsion Test Benches market report include:

ADMET, Inc.

DYNA-MESS Prufsysteme GmbH

Epsilon Technology Corp.

Hegewald & Peschke Mess- und Pruftechnik GmbH

IABG

Instron

KNR Systems, Inc.

LF Technologies

MTS Systems

Shimadzu Corporation

Tariff Impact Analysis: Key Insights for 2025



Global tariff negotiations across 180+ countries are reshaping supply chains, costs, and competitiveness. This report reflects the latest developments as of April 2025 and incorporates forward-looking insights into the market outlook.



The analysts continuously track trade developments worldwide, drawing insights from leading global economists and over 200 industry and policy institutions, including think tanks, trade organizations, and national economic advisory bodies. This intelligence is integrated into forecasting models to provide timely, data-driven analysis of emerging risks and opportunities.



What's Included in This Edition:

Tariff-adjusted market forecasts by region and segment

Analysis of cost and supply chain implications by sourcing and trade exposure

Strategic insights into geographic shifts

Buyers receive a free July 2025 update with:

Finalized tariff impacts and new trade agreement effects

Updated projections reflecting global sourcing and cost shifts

Expanded country-specific coverage across the industry

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 180 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $473.5 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $591 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.8% Regions Covered Global

MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Tariff Impact on Global Supply Chain Patterns

Automotive Torsion Test Benches - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Demand for Quality Control in Automotive Manufacturing Drives Growth in Torsion Test Benches Market

Increasing Focus on Vehicle Safety Fuels Adoption of Advanced Testing Equipment

Here's How Innovations in Torsion Testing Technology Enhance Accuracy and Efficiency

Growing Popularity of Lightweight Materials in Automotive Design Expands Demand for Torsion Testing

Increasing Need for Research and Development in Automotive Engineering Fuels Market Growth

Here's How Automated Testing Solutions Improve Productivity in Automotive Labs

Growing Use of Torsion Testing in Electric and Hybrid Vehicle Development Expands Applications

Here's How Enhanced Data Collection and Analysis Features Improve Testing Outcomes

Rising Aftermarket Demand for Quality Assurance in Automotive Parts Supports Torsion Test Bench Sales

Increasing Awareness of the Importance of Structural Integrity in Vehicles Drives Torsion Testing Investments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ipjm1x

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.