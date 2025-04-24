U.S. Companies Rapidly Expand Remote Hiring into APAC, According to New Native Teams Report

NEW YORK, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Native Teams, the global platform for work payments and employment, has released its 2025 report, “The Rise of Cross-Border Hiring Between the U.S. and APAC”, highlighting a significant surge in remote hiring across the Asia-Pacific region by U.S.-based companies.

The report, which draws on proprietary data from Native Teams and global market research, explores the strategic shift toward global hiring, with a focus on cost optimization, access to specialized talent, and the rise of asynchronous and hybrid work models.

Key Findings:

25% of Native Teams’ U.S.-based clients currently hire remote talent in APAC.

currently hire remote talent in APAC. India, the Philippines, and Indonesia are the top three APAC destinations for U.S. companies.

are the top three APAC destinations for U.S. companies. Software development accounts for 33% of all APAC remote hires , followed by project management (14%), customer success (10%), and HR & recruitment (10%).

accounts for , followed by project management (14%), customer success (10%), and HR & recruitment (10%). Larger enterprises are leading the charge : 38% of companies with over 5,000 employees plan to expand headcount in APAC, compared to 11% of micro-businesses.

: 38% of companies with over 5,000 employees plan to expand headcount in APAC, compared to 11% of micro-businesses. The Employer of Record (EOR) market is projected to grow at 16.7% CAGR , reaching $12 billion by 2030 .

is projected to grow at , reaching . Despite a small decline in remote job postings, hybrid roles in APAC are rising, indicating a shift toward more flexible employment models.

“Global hiring is no longer just a cost-saving tactic — it’s become a strategic lever for growth,” said Nicholas Ghitti, Chief Revenue Officer at Native Teams. “This report shows that U.S. companies are increasingly investing in APAC talent to scale efficiently, maintain operational agility, and meet demand for 24/7 workflows.”

Additional Insights:

Async collaboration models are increasingly used to enable productivity across time zones.

are increasingly used to enable productivity across time zones. Remote work infrastructure is strengthening in key APAC markets, with improved English proficiency and lower operational costs.

is strengthening in key APAC markets, with improved English proficiency and lower operational costs. Demand for flexible and remote roles continues to outpace supply, particularly in India and Southeast Asia.

continues to outpace supply, particularly in India and Southeast Asia. EOR adoption is accelerating, as businesses look to navigate complex tax systems and labor laws without setting up local entities.

The report emphasizes that while hiring across borders presents compliance and compensation challenges, platforms like Native Teams enable companies to build distributed teams legally, efficiently, and with confidence.

About Native Teams

Native Teams is the global platform for work payments and employment, designed to support both businesses and their teams. Beyond Employer of Record (EOR), we provide end-to-end solutions for global hiring, payroll, and multi-currency payments—ensuring compliance, efficiency, and financial stability. Native Teams help businesses maximize value per dollar spent, reducing administrative burdens while delivering seamless and scalable employment solutions.

The platform empowers international employees with secure payments, local benefits, and financial flexibility, so they can focus on doing their best work. With operations in 85+ countries, we make global employment simple, compliant, and people-centric. Native Teams streamlines admin processes, cutting time spent by 70% and helping reduce costs by up to 3x.

Media Contacts:

Sonia Shapiro

Ira Tatevosyan

PR & Communications, Native Teams

pr@nteams.com

it@beglobe.tech

Disclaimer: This is a paid post and is provided by Native Teams. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or business advice. All investments carry inherent risks, including the potential loss of capital. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own due diligence and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any inaccuracies, misrepresentations, or financial losses resulting from the use or reliance on the information in this press release. Speculate only with funds you can afford to lose. In the event of any legal claims or concerns regarding this article, we accept no liability or responsibility.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained herein. Any complaints, copyright issues, or inquiries regarding this article should be directed to the content provider listed above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d954cf0e-0e12-475b-ad3f-68b88da4cd2b