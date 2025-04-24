The Now Corporation (OTC: NWPN) Releases April 2025 Newsletter Showcasing EV Infrastructure Expansion and Vintage Fashion Revival

PASADENA, Calif., April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Now Corporation (OTC: NWPN), a diversified holding company focused on sustainable innovation, is excited to announce the publication of its April 2025 newsletter. The latest edition highlights major advancements in electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure and the continued evolution of its vintage fashion subsidiary.





The Now Corporate April 2025 Newsletter

Major Highlights Include:

EV Charging Project in Carson, CA

Green Rain Energy, a subsidiary of The Now Corporation, has been selected to lead the development of a cutting-edge EV charging site at 23315 Main Street in Carson, California. Located within proximity to the Dignity Health Sports Park—one of the venues for the 2028 Olympic Games—this project aims to support increasing EV demand and regional sustainability efforts.

The Now Corporation (OTC: NWPN) Through Its Subsidiary Green Rain Energy Announces New Details For Its EV Charging Project In Carson, CA

Strategic Collaboration in Rochester, NY

Green Rain Solar Inc. has also partnered with Chronical Electric and Rochester Gas and Electric (RG&E) to bring high-speed EV charging and battery storage solutions to Rochester, New York. This joint effort underscores The Now Corporation’s mission to advance clean, accessible energy infrastructure.

The Now Corporation (OTC: NWPN) and Green Rain Solar Inc. Partner with Chronical Electric to Bring High-Speed EV Charging and Battery Storage to Rochester, NY

Reviving American Heritage through M Love Vintage Holdings Inc.

The newsletter also spotlights M Love Vintage Holdings Inc., the company’s fashion subsidiary, which is reviving iconic Americana through the timeless styles of Chuck’s Vintage. This effort marks a new era for the brand, celebrating its legacy while embracing a modern, luxurious approach to vintage wear.

M Love Vintage Holdings Inc. Embarks on New Era of Luxury Vintage Fashion Under The Now Corporation

About The Now Corporation:

The Now Corporation is committed to acquiring and developing sustainable technologies across industries such as renewable energy, electric mobility, and advanced manufacturing. Through its subsidiaries, including Green Rain Solar Inc. and M Love Vintage Holdings Inc., the company strives to deliver impactful innovation.

Stay updated and read the full newsletter at www.GreenRainEnergy.com

