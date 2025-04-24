TSSA Recognized for Safety Excellence for the 4th Consecutive Year





TORONTO, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Technical Standards and Safety Authority (TSSA) is proud to announce that it has been recognized—once again—with a 5-Star Safety Cultures Award by Canadian Occupational Safety (COS) magazine. This marks the fourth consecutive year that TSSA has received this national honour, which celebrates Canadian organizations for their exceptional commitment to building and sustaining a strong culture of safety.

“Receiving this award for the fourth year in a row is a tremendous honour and a meaningful validation of our commitment to safety,” said TSSA’s President and CEO, Bonnie Rose. “Our journey to becoming a modern, Outcome-Based Regulator depends on fostering a collaborative mindset and a strong safety culture throughout our organization—and these are instrumental in driving our transformation forward.”

The 5-Star Safety Cultures Award is given to organizations that exemplify excellence in fostering robust workplace safety cultures and demonstrate a steadfast commitment to proactive risk management, comprehensive training, and employee engagement.​ Nominated by COS magazine, TSSA was shortlisted as a finalist for the award following a comprehensive submission outlining its internal safety initiatives. In the next qualifying round, a cross-section of TSSA employees participated in a safety culture satisfaction survey, resulting in an overall satisfaction rating exceeding 80 percent.

A core value at TSSA, safety is central to the work done every day by employees across the organization. The award reflects the dedication of TSSA’s team to creating a safe and healthy workplace and advancing safety for the people of Ontario.

To learn more about the 5-Star Safety Cultures Award and the organizations recognized this year, view the, see the special report here .

For more information about TSSA’s outcome-based regulatory model and how it supports risk-informed safety oversight, visit www.tssa.org.





