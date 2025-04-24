BRODSKY & SMITH SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Notifying Investors of the Following Investigations: Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq - PPBI), Southern States Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq - SSBK), Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq - AKYA)

BALA CYNWYD, Pa., April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of the following investigations. If you own shares and wish to discuss the investigation, contact Jason Brodsky (jbrodsky@brodskysmith.com) or Marc Ackerman (mackerman@brodskysmith.com) at 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq - PPBI)

Under the terms of the agreement, Pacific Premier will be acquired by Columbia Banking System, Inc. (“Columbia”) (Nasdaq - COLB). Pacific Premier stockholders will receive 0.9150 of a share of Columbia common stock for each Pacific Premier share they own. The merger is valued at approximately $2.0 billion, or $20.83 per Pacific Premier share, based on Columbia’s closing stock price of $22.77 on April 22, 2025. Following closing, Pacific Premier stockholders will own approximately 30% of Columbia's outstanding shares of common stock. The investigation concerns whether the Pacific Premier Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the Company’s shareholders are receiving fair value for their shares. For example, the deal consideration is below the 52-week high of $30.28 for the Company’s shares.

Southern States Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq - SSBK)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Southern States will be acquired by FB Financial Corporation. Southern States shareholders will receive 0.800 shares of FB Financial common stock for each share of Southern States stock. Based on FB Financial’s closing stock price of $47.05 per share as of March 28, 2025, the implied transaction value is approximately $37.64 per Southern States share, or $381 million, in the aggregate. The investigation concerns whether the Southern States Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the Company’s shareholders are receiving fair value for their shares.

Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq - AKYA)

Under the terms of the agreement, Akoya will be acquired by Quanterix Corporation (Nasdaq - QTRX). Akoya Biosciences shareholders will receive 0.318 shares of Quanterix common stock for each share of Akoya common stock owned. Following the close of the transaction, Quanterix shareholders will own approximately 70% of the combined company and Akoya shareholders will own approximately 30%, on a fully diluted basis. The investigation concerns whether the Akoya Biosciences Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the Company’s shareholders are receiving fair value for their shares.

Brodsky & Smith is a litigation law firm with extensive expertise representing shareholders throughout the nation in securities and class action lawsuits.