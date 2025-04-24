Norsk Hydro: Primary insiders purchase shares under Long-Term Incentive program and shares to employees

Members of Hydro’s Executive Leadership Team have received shares in Hydro via the Long-Term Incentive plan and purchased shares via the employee share purchase program.





Long-Term Incentive plan

Norsk Hydro ASA has a share-based Long-Term Incentive (LTI) program in the form of a maximum remuneration of 30 percent of the annual base salary, dependent on two equally weighted performance metrics for the President and CEO, and the other members of the Executive Leadership Team.

The two performance measures are 1.) Hydro's three year average adjusted RoaCE relative to Hydro's adjusted RoaCE target, with adjusted RoaCE based on market value of equity, and 2.) Hydro's three year Total Shareholder Return (TSR) relative to a group of peers.

The LTI payment is conditional on Hydro having a positive adjusted EBIT in the previous year. The participants will be required to invest the net amount after tax in Hydro shares and they must hold the shares for at least three years.

The list below sets out the primary insiders that on April 24, 2025, have been allocated Hydro shares under the LTI plan at NOK 66.86 per share.





Sale of shares to employees

Primary insiders in Hydro have also agreed to purchase shares under a general arrangement offered to employees employed by Hydro in Norway each year.

All employees in Norway have been offered to purchase shares valued at NOK 14,976.64, with a 50 percent discount. For employees taking part in this arrangement, the share price is NOK 33.43 per share, for 224 shares, and shares were transferred on April 24, 2025.





The following primary insiders have purchased shares under the LTI program and under the employee share plan:

Name Position Acquired shares LTI plan Acquired shares employee share plan New holding Eivind Kallevik President & CEO 13,507 224 111,605 Anne-Lene Midseim EVP, Legal and Compliance 7,133 224 58,899 Hanne K. Simensen EVP, Hydro Aluminium Metal 5,849 6,664 John Thuestad EVP, Hydro Bauxite & Alumina 13,828 224 107,455* Hilde Vestheim Nordh EVP, People & HSE 6,382 448** 50,868*** Paul Warton EVP, Hydro Extrusions 16,840 53,038 Therese Rød Holm EVP, Communication & Public Affairs 5,447 224 14,540 Kari E. Thørud EVP, Hydro Energy 4,154 224 4,766 Trond O. Christophersen CFO & EVP, Corporate Development 8,287 224 23,659

*Including shares in private holding company Jothur AS

**Including shares acquired under the employee share plan by close relative

*** Including shares owned by close relative





Investor contact:

Martine Rambøl Hagen

+47 91708918

Martine.Rambol.Hagen@hydro.com

Media contact:

Halvor Molland

+47 92979797

Halvor.Molland@hydro.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



