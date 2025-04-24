Norsk Hydro: Primary insiders purchase shares under Long-Term Incentive program and shares to employees

Members of Hydro’s Executive Leadership Team have received shares in Hydro via the Long-Term Incentive plan and purchased shares via the employee share purchase program.


Long-Term Incentive plan

Norsk Hydro ASA has a share-based Long-Term Incentive (LTI) program in the form of a maximum remuneration of 30 percent of the annual base salary, dependent on two equally weighted performance metrics for the President and CEO, and the other members of the Executive Leadership Team.

The two performance measures are 1.) Hydro's three year average adjusted RoaCE relative to Hydro's adjusted RoaCE target, with adjusted RoaCE based on market value of equity, and 2.) Hydro's three year Total Shareholder Return (TSR) relative to a group of peers.

The LTI payment is conditional on Hydro having a positive adjusted EBIT in the previous year. The participants will be required to invest the net amount after tax in Hydro shares and they must hold the shares for at least three years.

The list below sets out the primary insiders that on April 24, 2025, have been allocated Hydro shares under the LTI plan at NOK 66.86 per share.


Sale of shares to employees

Primary insiders in Hydro have also agreed to purchase shares under a general arrangement offered to employees employed by Hydro in Norway each year.

All employees in Norway have been offered to purchase shares valued at NOK 14,976.64, with a 50 percent discount. For employees taking part in this arrangement, the share price is NOK 33.43 per share, for 224 shares, and shares were transferred on April 24, 2025.


The following primary insiders have purchased shares under the LTI program and under the employee share plan:

NamePositionAcquired shares LTI plan Acquired shares employee share planNew holding
Eivind KallevikPresident & CEO13,507224111,605
Anne-Lene MidseimEVP, Legal and Compliance7,13322458,899
Hanne K. SimensenEVP, Hydro Aluminium Metal5,849 6,664
John ThuestadEVP, Hydro Bauxite & Alumina13,828224107,455*
Hilde Vestheim NordhEVP, People & HSE6,382448**50,868***
Paul WartonEVP, Hydro Extrusions16,840 53,038
Therese Rød HolmEVP, Communication & Public Affairs5,44722414,540
Kari E. ThørudEVP, Hydro Energy4,1542244,766
Trond O. ChristophersenCFO & EVP, Corporate Development8,28722423,659

*Including shares in private holding company Jothur AS
**Including shares acquired under the employee share plan by close relative
*** Including shares owned by close relative


This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

