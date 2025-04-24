Firefish Goes Global, Tapping Into Stablecoins to Offer Instant Non-Custodial Loans

With over 10,000 users and 1,000 BTC collateralized, the company is empowering Bitcoin holders to unlock liquidity without having to sell their stack

PRAGUE, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Firefish, the leading open marketplace for Bitcoin-collateralized loans, now offers instant USDC loans to users in the U.S. and worldwide, delivering funds in as little as 15 minutes.

After facilitating over $100M in value, Firefish now also supports USDC instant loans in over 50 countries, providing borrowers with liquidity in less than one hour . Loans in Euros and Swiss Francs are now also available for interested users in Europe and Switzerland.

“This isn’t just a way for us to expand beyond Europe—it’s how we bypass the limitations of the fiat system,” said Martin Matejka, Firefish CEO and Co-Founder. “Stablecoins let our users receive instant payments regardless of location. With Firefish, you no longer have to wait days for a wire transfer to arrive.”

The company recently crossed the 10,000-user mark and successfully collateralized over 1,000 BTC, recording triple-digit month-over-month growth in March 2025. Bitcoiners looking for loans and yield-seeking lenders are attracted to Firefish’s market-driven rates, compelling risk-reward profile, and a borrower-led model that lets lenders pick the best deal.

Unlike centralized crypto lenders, Firefish does not hold user assets and never rehypothecates them. Bitcoin collateral is locked in on-chain escrow using multi-signature contracts, and fiat loans are settled directly between borrowers and lenders via standard bank transfers or stablecoins. Firefish’s advanced recovery feature allows for the Bitcoin collateral to still be recoverable in case of disastrous scenarios by using a pre-signed recovery transaction.

With Firefish, institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals can deploy capital in bulk using fiat or stablecoins and be matched with qualified borrowers. These investments will soon be able to take place through traditional fund structures, which could enable even broader participation.

“Lending is the natural next phase for Bitcoin adoption,” said Igor Neumann, Co-Founder and COO at Firefish. “Stablecoins enable millions of holders worldwide to use Bitcoin as a superior collateral asset and leverage its high liquidity, transparency, and borderless nature.”

Firefish recently closed its seed round , with backing by prominent players such as Braiins and Miton C. Firefish’s roots are in the Czech Republic, a country with a great Bitcoin tradition that recently implemented favorable policies, including capital gains exemptions and discussions about adding Bitcoin to the central bank’s reserves. Companies such as SatoshiLabs, Braiins, General Bytes, Confirmo and Coinmate all trace back their origins to the Czech capital.

About Firefish

Firefish is the open marketplace for bitcoin-collateralized loans. Drawing on decades of experience in banking and capital markets, Martin Matejka and Igor Neumann founded Firefish to offer Bitcoin holders a simple and secure way to borrow cash against their Bitcoin without relying on a custodian. Using on-chain escrow and peer-to-peer matching, Firefish allows users to use their Bitcoin without having to sell and trigger capital gains taxes. Learn more at firefish.io

Media Contact:

Jesse Firefish

press@firefish.io

Disclaimer: This is a paid post and is provided by Firefish. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice.Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector—including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining—complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed.

Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/961e11cc-e1af-4ada-9a62-cad36c509d83