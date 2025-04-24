Motorola razr reboot: Iconic style, moto ai smarts — and Verizon-exclusive savings

NEW YORK, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
[The big news]
The new motorola razr is coming to Verizon, and it’s smarter, sleeker and more iconic than ever. With moto ai built in, it does more of the thinking for you — organizing notes, creating playlists and helping you find info fast.
Orders start May 15 in PANTONE Gibraltar Sea, PANTONE Spring Bud and PANTONE Parfait Pink — all for $16.67/month for 36 months (0% APR; $599.99 retail). Or get it on us by trading in your current smartphone in any condition on myPlan — and get a three year price lock on America’s largest network.
[Why Verizon is the best place to get your motorola razr]
- Free razr with trade-in and 3-year price lock: New and current customers can get the new motorola razr for $0 a month for 36 months (0% APR) with trade-in of any Motorola, Apple, Google or Samsung phone — in any condition — with any myPlan. Verizon continues to provide value for its customers with an industry-leading guarantee — a 3-year price lock on all myPlan and myHome network plans and free satellite texting. Price guarantee applies to base monthly rate only.
- Perks built for you: myPlan and myHome customers can save over 40% on five of the most popular subscription services, Netflix & Max and Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+. All 5 for just $20/mo.
- Verizon Value, too: Not a Verizon customer? Get the new motorola razr on Straight Talk, Visible, Total Wireless and Verizon Prepaid.
[Why it’s awesome]
- Your AI assistant, always on: With moto ai, just say what you need — "Catch me up," "What was I getting for Gabe?" — and it summarizes or finds info instantly.
- Flip it like it’s 2025: The iconic design is back with a durable titanium hinge, soft-touch materials and vibrant Pantone-curated colors.
- Two screens, no limits: Use all your favorite apps on the 3.6” external screen, or unfold to enjoy content on the massive 6.9” display.
- Pro camera power: Capture stunning photos and silky-smooth video with a 50MP camera system powered by moto ai.
- Battery that lasts: Power through your day with a 4500mAh battery and 30W TurboPower charging.
- Smarter media, less effort: Playlist Studio recognizes what’s on your screen and auto-generates playlists to match your mood or activity.
- Smarter performance: The new processor delivers up to 15% better AI performance and 25% better power efficiency.
[How to get your new motorola razr]
- Available May 15 online and in stores nationwide.
- Business customers: Visit Verizon Business for exclusive pricing and offers.
- Visit Straight Talk, Total Wireless and Visible on May 15 to purchase your motorola razr.
Trade-in offer disclaimer: $599.99 purchase w/new or upgrade smartphone line on Unlimited Ultimate, postpaid Unlimited Plus or Unlimited Welcome plan (min. $65/mo w/Auto Pay (+taxes/fees) for 36 mos) req'd. Less $600 trade-in/promo credit applied over 36 mos.; promo credit ends if eligibility req’s are no longer met; 0% APR. For upgrades, trade-in phone must be active on account for 60 days prior to new device purchase. Trade-in must be from Motorola, Apple, Google or Samsung; trade-in terms apply.
3-yr price guarantee: myPlan: Applies to the then-current base monthly rate for your talk, text, and data. Excludes taxes, fees, surcharges, additional plan discounts or promotions, and third-party services. Void if any of the lines are canceled or moved to an ineligible plan. Plan perks, taxes, fees, and surcharges are subject to change. myHome: Price guarantee for 3-5 years, depending on internet plan, for new and existing myHome customers. Applies only to the then-current base monthly rate exclusive of any other setup and additional equipment charges, discounts or promotions, plan perk and any other third-party services.
"Largest Network" - Verizon has America's Best Mobile Coverage, based on analysis by Ookla® of Speedtest Intelligence® data for Q3–Q4 2024.
Media Contact:
George Koroneos
george.koroneos@verizon.com
Social: @GLKcreative