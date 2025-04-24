Nexity - PR - Business Activity at 31 March 2025

BUSINESS ACTIVITY AT 31 MARCH 2025

OPERATIONAL IMPLEMENTATION OF NEW NEXITY

CONTINUED MOMENTUM FOR HOMEBUYERS (UP 23%)

Operational implementation of New Nexity since early 2025: Seizing opportunities for regional development and managing profitability

Capitalising on positioning as a planner/developer/operator to seize all opportunities outside the Paris region through a regional organisation based around 7 regions

(38 high-potential urban areas identified)

to seize all opportunities outside the Paris region through a regional organisation based around 7 regions Developments won during the quarter – including Bayeux in the Grand Ouest region (urban regeneration of a former administrative site on the outskirts of the city) and Sierentz in the Grand Est region (creation of a business park on the outskirts of the city) – illustrate New Nexity’s multi-product development capability and the relevance of its regional presence

Revenue and business activity in Q1 2025

Revenue and business activity in Q1 not representative of the level expected over the financial year

Group revenue under IFRS: €590m (down 9% on a like-for-like basis); Services up 16%

Decreased supply for sale (down 9% vs year-end 2024 and 26% vs Q1 2024): Absorption rate (6 months) securing supply rotation, the result of recalibrating in 2024 and the selective development approach ; virtually no unsold completed homes (~100 units)

and the ; virtually no unsold completed homes (~100 units) Retail sales (down 23%): Affected as expected by the end of France’s Pinel scheme at year-end 2024 but buoyed by the continued very strong momentum among homebuyers, up 23% (after growing 48% in H2 2024)

(after growing 48% in H2 2024) Backlog of €4.1bn, representing 1.6 years’ revenue for Residential Real Estate





Market: Confirmation of positive medium-term catalysts

Ongoing decrease in mortgage rates: Down 22 bps in 2025 to 3.09% 1 (down 123 bps since 01/2024)

(down 123 bps since 01/2024) France’s approved 2025 budget including measures in support of housing and home ownership , whose initial effects on our sales are expected starting in the second quarter (entered into force on 1 April 2025): Expansion of PTZ interest-free loans across France (88% of supply located in supply-constrained areas and thus already eligible for this loan at year-end 2024) and to single-family houses (already reflected in subdivisions sales, up 25% to ~280 units in Q1 2025) Exemption from gift taxes for the purchase of a new home , thus expanding the range of options we can offer our individual clients Range of options for individual clients (“Loan = Rent” offer; LLI, 2 LMNP, 3 etc.), packaged to restore homebuyer purchasing power and revive investor interest in new homes





, whose initial effects on our sales are expected starting in the second quarter (entered into force on 1 April 2025):

Bond repayments

Repayment on 02/03/2025 of the entire 2018 ORNANE bond (€200m 4 ) using available cash

) using available cash €625m credit facility, fully undrawn at end-March

Guidance for 2025 unchanged5

Return to profitability : Current operating profit 6 positive

: Current operating profit positive Tight grip on the balance sheet maintained: IFRS net debt of less than €380m confirmed7

VÉRONIQUE BÉDAGUE, CHAIRWOMAN AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, COMMENTED:

“First-quarter sales performance was in line with our expectations, in an environment marked by greater volatility. Although, as expected, retail sales reflected the end of the Pinel scheme, they confirmed the continued very strong momentum for homebuyers, which rose 23% over the quarter. This momentum should continue, thanks to a supply for sale that has been recalibrated and is therefore adapted to meet demand, and which will benefit, starting in the second quarter, from two measures taken by the French government in support of housing, which entered into force on 1 April 2025: the removal of geographic restrictions on PTZ interest-free loans and their expansion to cover single-family homes, and the exemption from gift taxes for the purchase of a new home. Since becoming operational on 9 January, our new organisation is already gaining momentum in all regions, with some major successes this quarter in terms of development, including in Bayeux (Grand Ouest) and Sierentz (Grand Est). Focused on selective development and profitability, it will enable Nexity – a planner/developer/operator working for urban regeneration and regions – to stay ahead of the curve and return to profitable growth in 2025, while keeping a tight grip on the balance sheet.”

KEY FIGURES

Home reservations (France) Q1 2024 Q1 2025 Change Q1 25 vs Q1 24 Volume reflecting business activity 2,005 units 1,434 units -28% Value €446m €312m -30% Backlog Planning and Development





31 Dec. 2024 Q1 2025 Change vs Dec. 2024 €4.4bn €4.0bn -7%





As announced when the 2024 full-year results were released, financial reporting has been aligned with IFRS since 1 January 2025.





Revenue (€m) Q1 2024 Q1 2025 Change Q1 25 vs Q1 24 Planning and Development 555 485 -10% Residential Real Estate 451 470 +4% Commercial Real Estate 104 15 -86% Services 91 105 +16% Serviced Properties 63 74 +18% Distribution 22 27 +22% Property Management 6 4 -24% Revenue excluding discontinued operations 646 590 -9% Discontinued operations* 83 - N/A Total revenue 729 590 -19%

* Following the sale of the Property Management for Individuals and Nexity Property Management businesses, finalised on 2 April 2024 and 31 October 2024, respectively, revenue for these businesses is presented separately in the following tables within a separate “Discontinued operations” line item.

I. Operational implementation of New Nexity





After beginning to refocus its business in 2023, Nexity rolled out a far-reaching transformation plan in 2024, focusing on its “4 Rs”: Refocusing our business to accelerate deleveraging, rescaling by reducing the cost base to adapt our production capacity to new market volumes, recalibrating our supply for sale to sell available supply more quickly, and reconfiguring to shift towards New Nexity, the business model of a regional, multi-product urban operator, to better respond to the needs of regions and roll out an range of services and solutions adapted to the purchasing power of our clients.

The operational implementation of the new organisation, launched on 9 January 2025, is ongoing across all our business lines and across France.

New Nexity aims to restore growth by seizing opportunities for regional development and keeping costs under control. Its implementation is supported by upskilling in regions across all products and by the growing business expertise of central management. It is based in particular on:

Accelerating the integrated planner/developer/operator business model to drive development through the regional organisation based around 7 regions: 38 high-potential urban areas have been identified, representing a potential of nearly 7,500 units by 2030

through the regional organisation based around 7 regions: 38 high-potential urban areas have been identified, representing a potential of nearly 7,500 units by 2030 Pivoting towards diversified commercial asset categories experiencing growth (business premises, hotels, logistics, data centres), in particular by capitalising on momentum outside the Paris region

(business premises, hotels, logistics, data centres), in particular by capitalising on momentum outside the Paris region Ongoing streamlining and operational efficiency drive: Differentiating brand strategy adapted to each region Hubs of expertise for our range of services and solutions and for construction (Reduction of construction costs by optimising design and construction purchases) A strategic partnership agreement was entered into by Nexity and Maître Cube covering their shared ambition to deliver 30,000 sq.m of off-site timber-frame construction, corresponding to around 500 units, by 2028. The first major programme in the Paris region will be announced and launched in May 2025. New Group head office, starting in March 2025: The relocation of the Group’s head office to Reiwa (Saint-Ouen) – a large-scale Nexity project covering nearly 20,000 sq.m and reflecting our teams’ expertise – will help reduce the cost base by €6 million on an annual basis.







Significant development projects were won outside the Paris region, illustrating New Nexity’s multi-product development capability, the relevance of its positioning as a planner/developer in offering local authorities integrated products for mixed-use developments, and its regional presence:

Grand Ouest region: Repurposing a 9-hectare brownfield site in Bayeux (Calvados)





This project involves planning a 9-hectare industrial site – currently single-use and with extensive soil sealing – and creating a mixed-use district with 350 homes and 3,000 sq.m of business space

Grand Est region: Concession for planning of the Gruen mixed-use development area in Sierentz (Haut-Rhin)

This project involves creating a 22-hectare business park. This mixed-use development will consist of industrial facilities, a business centre and a service centre as well as public spaces.





II. Business activity and revenue by division





Planning and Development – Residential Real Estate

Revenue from urban planning and residential real estate development came to €470 million at end-March 2025, a slight increase resulting from stages of completion temporarily running ahead of Q1 2024 and not reflecting the expected trend for the year (which continues to be affected by a decline in business activity from projects underway due to the use of the percentage-of-completion method).

Supply for sale at end-March 2025 came to 5,188 units, down 9% relative to year-end 2024 and down 26% relative to end-March 2024, due in particular to ongoing selective development and the efforts to recalibrate and adapt supply in 2024.

The absorption rate was 6 months, securing supply rotation and resulting in virtually no unsold completed homes (~100 units at end-March).

Supply for sale under construction accounted for 50% of total supply, with more than 85% of projects scheduled to be delivered in more than 6 months and 72% in more than one year.

Lastly, 87% of supply for sale is now located in supply-constrained areas. It should be noted that 100% of supply for sale is now eligible for the interest-free loan scheme with effect from 1 April, compared with 88% at year-end 2024.





Business activity:

With the housing market still challenging at the beginning of the year, affected by the impact of the beginnings of a slowdown in building permit issuance and the end of France’s Pinel scheme at year-end 2024, Nexity booked a total of 1,434 reservations over the period, down 28% by volume (down 30% by value).

Sales in Q1 were not representative of the level of business activity expected over the full financial year, due in particular to the non-linear nature of business activity for bulk sales. Retail reservations recorded in the first quarter came to 1,101 units (vs 1,438 units in Q1 2024), reflecting the following 2 trends: Decline in individual investors, as expected, due in particular to the end of France’s Pinel scheme (which, for reference, accounted for 80% of individual investors and 18% of total reservations in 2024).



Continued strong momentum among homebuyers, with reservations up 23% (after a 48% increase in H2 2024).

Bulk sales, which are not linear over the year, accounted for 333 reservations over the period.





Two measures in support of housing and home ownership entered into force on 1 April 2025.

Extension of the PTZ interest-free loan scheme: Across France : It should be noted that 88% of Nexity’s supply for sale at year-end 2024 was eligible for the interest-free loan scheme, as it was located in supply-constrained areas. To cover single-family homes : Already reflected in subdivision sales, which grew 25% by volume over the quarter to nearly 280 units.



Exemption from gift taxes for the purchase of a new home, thus expanding the range of options we can offer our individual clients.

The backlog stands at €4.0 billion, equivalent to 1.6 years’ revenue.

Planning and Development – Commercial Real Estate

With the market still at a cyclical low, characterised by the following:

Investments down ~70% 8 between 2019 and 2024

between 2019 and 2024 Growing contribution from regions outside Paris: Over 50% of investments in France in 2024, vs 25% in 2019

As expected, Nexity did not book any significant new orders in the first quarter, which does not reflect the level of business activity expected over the full financial year.

As part of the operational implementation of New Nexity, the Group is pursuing development momentum, in particular outside the Paris region, and incorporating more rapid diversification into commercial asset classes experiencing growth (business premises, hotels, data centres, logistics, healthcare, etc.), which will help to replenish the backlog.

For example, in the Sud-Est region, we signed a unilateral promise of sale in March 2025 in Vitrolles to deliver a business park and office complex totalling 5,800 sq.m.

Revenue from urban planning and commercial real estate development came in at €15 million for the period to end-March 2025, down 86%, equating to an 10-point decrease in the contribution to total revenue (with respect to year-end 2024), to 2%, as a result of the delivery of large-scale commercial projects (LGC, Reiwa and Carré Invalides) in 2024 (which, for reference, accounted for a total floor area of 175,000 sq.m), and a lack of backlog replenishment over the last two financial years.

Services

Services revenue stood at €105 million at end-March 2025, up 16%, driven by Serviced Properties and Distribution.

(In €m) Q1 2024 Q1 2025 Change

Q1 25 vs Q1 24 Serviced Properties 63 74 +18% Distribution 22 27 +22% Property Management 6 4 -24% Revenue excluding discontinued operations 91 105 +16% Discontinued operations (PMI) 83 - N/A Revenue – Services 174 105 N/A

The Serviced Properties business (serviced residences for students, coworking spaces) posted €74 million in revenue (up 18%), driven in particular by the strong growth momentum of the portfolio of coworking businesses (11 new sites in 2024 totalling nearly 155,000 sq.m under management 9 ), as well as occupancy rates, which remained high at end-March for both coworking spaces (86% 10 ) and student residences (97%).





business (serviced residences for students, coworking spaces) posted €74 million in revenue (up 18%), driven in particular by the strong growth momentum of the portfolio of coworking businesses (11 new sites in 2024 totalling nearly 155,000 sq.m under management ), as well as occupancy rates, which remained high at end-March for both coworking spaces (86% ) and student residences (97%). Revenue from Distribution activities came in at €27 million, up €5 million (22%), driven by deeds signed following the strong business momentum in reservations in Q4 2024. Sales momentum in Q1 2025 was strong, with reservations (for Nexity as operator and marketer) up 5%.





activities came in at €27 million, up €5 million (22%), driven by deeds signed following the strong business momentum in reservations in Q4 2024. Sales momentum in Q1 2025 was strong, with reservations (for Nexity as operator and marketer) up 5%. Following the sales finalised in 2024 of PMI, NPM and Bien’ici, revenue from Property Management was €4 million for the quarter.

Consolidated revenue

Under IFRS, reported revenue to end-March 2025 came in at €590 million, down 9% relative to 31 March 2024 on a like-for-like basis. This decline was driven by commercial real estate, the contribution from which was 10 percentage points lower than with respect to year-end 2024 (down 86% by value) as a result of the base effect linked to progress on large-scale commercial projects (LGC, Reiwa and Carré Invalides) that were in progress in Q1 2024 and delivered in 2024.

It should be noted that revenue generated by the development businesses from VEFA off-plan sales and CPI development contracts is recognised using the percentage-of-completion method, i.e. on the basis of notarised sales and pro-rated to reflect the progress of all inventoriable costs.

III. Bond repayments





On 2 March 2025, the Group repaid the entire 2018 ORNANE bond, for a total of €200 million,11 using available cash.

During the quarter, the credit facility was adjusted to €625 million to align it with the Group’s needs and resizing. It was fully undrawn at end-March.

IV. Guidance unchanged





Barring any deterioration in the macroeconomic environment, the guidance issued in February 2025 for financial year 2025 as a whole remains unchanged:

Return to profitability, with current operating profit under IFRS positive, excluding discontinued operations and international operations. 12

with current operating profit under IFRS positive, excluding discontinued operations and international operations. Continued tight grip on the balance sheet with IFRS net debt of less than €380 million confirmed.13

Disclaimer: The information, assumptions and estimates that the Company could reasonably use to determine its targets are subject to change or modification, notably due to economic, financial and competitive uncertainties. Furthermore, it is possible that some of the risks described in Chapter 2 of the Universal Registration Document filed with the AMF under number D.25-0267 on 16 April 2025 could have an impact on the Group’s operations and the Company’s ability to achieve its targets. Accordingly, the Company cannot give any assurance as to whether it will achieve its stated targets, and makes no commitment or undertaking to update or otherwise revise this information.

ANNEXES

1. Residential Real Estate Development – Quarterly reservations





2023 2024 2025 Number of units Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 New homes (France) 2,811 3,274 3,128 5,389 2,005 3,055 3,049 5,278 1,434 Subdivisions 288 359 186 217 221 218 267 362 278 Total number of

reservations (France) 3,099 3,633 3,314 5,606 2,226 3,273 3,316 5,640 1,712

--

2023 2024 2025 Value (€m incl. VAT) Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 New homes (France) 575 685 605 1,099 446 614 630 1,028 312 Subdivisions 28 28 25 20 18 17 24 36 26 Total amount of

reservations (France) 604 713 630 1,119 464 631 654 1,064 339

2. Residential Real Estate Development – Cumulative reservations





2023 2024 2025 Number of units Q1 H1 9M 12M Q1 H1 9M 12M Q1 New homes (France) 2,811 6,085 9,213 14,602 2,005 5,060 8,109 13,387 1,434 Subdivisions 288 647 833 1,050 221 439 706 1,068 278 Total number of reservations (France) 3,099 6,732 10,046 15,652 2,226 5,499 8,815 14,455 1,712

-

2023 2024 2025 Value (€m incl. VAT) Q1 H1 9M 12M Q1 H1 9M 12M Q1 New homes (France) 575 1,260 1,865 2,964 446 1,060 1,690 2,718 312 Subdivisions 28 56 81 101 18 35 58 95 26 Total amount of reservations (France) 604 1,316 1,946 3,065 464 1,095 1,748 2,812 339

3. Breakdown of new home reservations (France) by client

Breakdown of new home reservations by client – France – New scope Q1 2024 Q1 2025 Change

Q1 2025 vs

Q1 2024 Homebuyers 584 29% 721 50% 23% o/w: - First-time buyers 496 25% 637 44% 28% - Other homebuyers 87 4% 84 6% -4% Individual investors 854 43% 380 27% -55% Professional landlords 567 28% 333 23% -41% o/w: - Institutional investors 223 11% 171 12% -23% - Social housing operators 344 17% 162 11% -53% Total 2,005 100% 1,434 100% -28%

4. Backlog

2023 2024 2025 (In millions of euros, excluding VAT) Q1 H1 9M 12M Q1 H1 9M 12M Q1 Backlog – Residential Real Estate Development (France) 5,225 5,168 5,041 5,019 4,845 4,699 4,411 4,354 4,036 Commercial Real Estate Development 659 536 445 349 248 208 43 38 41 Total (France) 5,883 5,704 5,485 5,367 5,093 4,907 4,455 4,392 4,077

5. Services





Serviced Properties 31 Dec. 2024 Q1 2025 Change Student residences Number of residences in operation 134 135 +1 Occupancy rate (rolling 12-month basis) 97.3% 97.4% +0.1 pts Shared office space Number of sites opened – Morning 50 50 0 Number of sites opened – Hiptown 41 40 -1 Number of sites opened 91 90 -1 Floor space under management (in sq.m) – Morning 121,623 125,126 +3,503 Floor space under management (in sq.m) – Hiptown 29,870 29,175 -695 Floor space under management (in sq.m) 151,493 154,301 +2,808 Occupancy rate (rolling 12-month basis) – Morning 82.0% 83.0% +1.0 pts Occupancy rate (rolling 12-month basis) – Hiptown 81.0% 78.2% -2.8 pts Occupancy rate (rolling 12-month basis) 81.8% 82.1% +0.3 pts Occupancy rate at mature sites (rolling 12-month basis) – Morning 86.0% 86.0% 0.0 pts Occupancy rate at mature sites (rolling 12-month basis) – Hiptown 91.0% 86.8% -4.2 pts Occupancy rate at mature sites (rolling 12-month basis) 87.1% 86.2% -0.9 pts Distribution Q1 2024 Q1 2025 Change Total reservations 593 625 +5% o/w: Reservations on behalf of third parties 341 533 +56%

6. Revenue – Quarterly figures





2023 2024 2025 (In millions of euros) Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Planning and Development 626 854 642 966 555 746 715 751 484 Residential Real Estate 516 724 552 858 451 669 546 727 470 Commercial Real Estate 110 131 91 107 104 78 168 24 15 Services 106 116 117 159 91 93 120 153 105 Serviced Properties 60 66 66 67 63 65 72 76 74 Distribution 40 45 45 85 22 22 44 70 27 Property Management 6 5 6 7 6 5 4 7 4 Other Activities 1 Revenue – New scope 732 970 759 1,125 646 839 835 905 590 Revenue from discontinued operations (1) 87 102 98 91 83 13 14 (1) Revenue 819 1,072 857 1,216 729 852 848 904 590 o/w: NPM 12 13 14 14 12 12 14 -1 0 o/w: PMI 74 76 80 77 71 0 0 0 0 o/w: International (Germany, Belgium & Italy) 1 29 0 2 0 3 1 -1 0

