Comedian & ‘Celebrity Jeopardy!’ winner W. Kamau Bell directs $1 million winnings to public schools through DonorsChoose

New York, New York, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- W. Kamau Bell, the Emmy and Peabody-winning TV host (CNN’s United Shades of America), comedian, filmmaker and board member of education nonprofit DonorsChoose, has announced that he is directing his $1 million prize from ABC’s Celebrity Jeopardy! to support public school classrooms across the country.​

Bell, who emerged victorious in the show's third season, competed on behalf of DonorsChoose, a charity that connects public school teachers with donors to fund classroom projects. His $1 million donation will be distributed to educators nationwide in a series of upcoming engagements.

This morning at Castlemont High School in Oakland, CA, Bell and DonorsChoose announced that the first portion of his winnings will fund all public school teacher requests on DonorsChoose in Oakland where Bell and his family live. In addition, all classroom projects in Mobile, AL, where Bell’s father resides, are being funded. More than 200 schools in Oakland and Mobile benefited from this first phase of surprises.

During upcoming stops on Bell’s “Who’s With Me?” Stand-Up Comedy Tour, audience members will be able to have their donations to local public schools doubled on DonorsChoose using Kamau’s winnings. By matching audience donations, Bell hopes to encourage his audience to get involved in education and stand up for equity in their communities. ​Additional events, including some with Kamau’s celebrity friends, are being planned to harness these winnings and celebrate the impact educators make each day.

“Winning Celebrity Jeopardy! was not on my bingo card - but using that million dollars to support public school classrooms? That’s the real win, “ said Bell. “Teachers are out here doing one of the hardest jobs in the country with some of the fewest resources. I want this money to go where it matters—to the people showing up for our kids every single day. Whether it’s in my hometown of Oakland or across the country, this is about putting resources in the hands of those doing the real work.”

Bell’s donation underscores his long-standing commitment to education equity. In addition to his role as a DonorsChoose board member, he has previously supported projects such as “Reading with Representation,” which aimed to ensure students had access to educational resources that reflect the full breadth, depth, and diversity of America.

“W. Kamau Bell’s directing of his ‘Celebrity Jeopardy!’ winnings to DonorsChoose is a testament to his dedication to education and his belief in the power of community support,” said Alix Guerrier, CEO of DonorsChoose. “This donation will have a lasting impact on classrooms across the country, providing students with the resources they need to succeed.”​

To contribute to classroom projects, please visit Kamau’s DonorsChoose Giving Page: https://www.donorschoose.org/kamau.​

ABOUT W. KAMAU BELL

W. Kamau Bell is an Emmy & Peabody Award-winning TV host, filmmaker, comedian, husband, and dad. He is on the road for his new comedy tour, “Who’s With Me?” Tickets are available at www.wkamaubell.com. Kamau is the reigning champion of Celebrity Jeopardy! where he played for DonorsChoose. He has also written a chapter in the newly-released Michael Lewis book, Who Is Government? - The Untold Story of Public Service which is a New York Times bestseller. Kamau is also the host of the ACLU’s official podcast At Liberty.

For seven seasons, he was the host and executive producer of the five-time Emmy Award-winning CNN Original Series United Shades of America, available to stream on MAX. In 2023, he won an Emmy for his HBO documentary 1000% Me: Growing Up Mixed. He also won a Peabody Award for his 2022 Showtime docu-series We Need to Talk About Cosby. He is the co-author of the New York Times bestselling book Do the Work!: An Antiracist Activity Book and the author of The Awkward Thoughts of W. Kamau Bell: Tales of a 6' 4", African American, Heterosexual, Cisgender, Left-Leaning, Asthmatic, Black and Proud Blerd, Mama’s Boy, Dad, and Stand-Up Comedian. His comedy special, Private School Negro, is available on Netflix. Kamau is on the board of directors for DonorsChoose, a nonprofit that helps teachers raise money for class projects, and Live Free, a nonprofit dedicated to ending gun violence, mass incarceration, and mass criminalization. Kamau is also the ACLU’s Artist Ambassador for Racial Justice. In 2023, Kamau and his wife Melissa Hudson Bell co-founded Who Knows Best Productions, a media production company in Oakland, CA. He cares too much and sleeps too little.

ABOUT DONORSCHOOSE

DonorsChoose is the leading way to give to public schools. Since 2000, 6.4 million people and partners have contributed $1.7 billion to support over 3 million teacher requests for classroom resources and experiences. As the most trusted crowdfunding platform for teachers, donors, and district administrators alike, DonorsChoose vets each request, ships the funded resources directly to the classroom, and provides thank yous and reporting to donors and school leaders. Charity Navigator and GuideStar have awarded DonorsChoose, a 501(c)3 nonprofit, their highest ratings for transparency and accountability. For more information, visit http://www.donorschoose.org.

###

Media Contact

Heather Brown

Publicist - W. Kamau Bell

917-528-1209

Heather@popofcolorpr.com

Juan Brizuela

Media Relations - DonorsChoose

212-239-3615

media@donorschoose.org

Attachment