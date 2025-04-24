Nature's Sunshine Releases 2024 Impact Report Highlighting Environmental and Sustainability Achievements

LEHI, Utah, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: NATR), a leading manufacturer of high-quality herbal and nutritional supplements, today announced the publication of its 2024 Impact Report to share the Company’s efforts around social responsibility and sustainability.

The comprehensive report outlines Nature's Sunshine's substantial progress toward its environmental, social, and governance (ESG) goals, showcasing the Company's commitment to sustainability and responsible business practices.

The report highlights Nature’s Sunshine’s progress toward its 2025 ESG goals, including:

Receiving TRUE Zero Waste Gold Certification for its U.S. Distribution centers in May 2024

Helping over 1 million women and children worldwide obtain life-changing nutrition through partnerships with Vitamin Angels, Feed My Starving Children and others

Converting the Company’s Spanish Fork manufacturing plant to 100% renewable energy (achieved in 2022)

Reducing Scope 1 & 2 greenhouse gas emissions across operations since 2021, putting the Company within reach of its goal of a 50% reduction by the end of 2025

Reducing waste at our manufacturing facility by 32% since 2021 with the goal to reach a 35% reduction by the end of 2025.



"At Nature's Sunshine, our commitment to environmental stewardship is fundamental to our mission of sharing the healing power of nature with the world," said Terrence Moorehead, CEO of Nature's Sunshine. "As we approach the completion of our 2025 goals, we look forward to doing more to protect and preserve Earth's power for future generations."

The report also details the Company's focus on community engagement and workforce development initiatives that empower employees to contribute to sustainability efforts.

"Our people matter! Across the globe, our passionate teams are dedicated to giving back to nature and driving our sustainability goals—protecting the planet today, so we can all thrive tomorrow," said Tracee Comstock, Senior Vice President of Global Human Resources.

The 2024 Impact Report, titled “Be More Earth” to align with the Company’s recently launched marketing and brand campaign of the same name, is available for download here. For more information about Nature's Sunshine's sustainability initiatives, please visit Nature’s Sunshine’s website.





About Nature's Sunshine

Nature’s Sunshine Products (Nasdaq: NATR), a leading natural health and wellness company, markets and distributes nutritional and personal care products in more than 40 countries. Nature’s Sunshine manufactures most of its products through its own state-of-the-art facilities to ensure its products continue to set the standard for the highest quality, safety, and efficacy on the market today. Additional information about the Company can be obtained at its website, www.naturessunshine.com.

