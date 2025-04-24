The Global Market for Foot and Ankle Devices 2025-2030: Market Trends Toward Minimally Invasive Surgical Techniques Driving the Industry at 5.2% CAGR

Dublin, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Foot and Ankle Devices - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Foot and Ankle Devices was valued at US$5.4 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$7.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions. The report includes the most recent global tariff developments and how they impact the Foot and Ankle Devices market.



Several key factors are driving the rapid growth of the foot and ankle devices market, reflecting broader trends in aging populations, increased sports participation, and advancements in medical technology. One of the primary drivers is the rising incidence of foot and ankle injuries among both the aging population and active individuals. As the global population ages, conditions such as arthritis, osteoporosis, and diabetic foot complications are becoming more prevalent, leading to an increased demand for foot and ankle devices that can manage these conditions effectively. Similarly, with more people participating in sports and physical activities, there is a higher incidence of injuries such as sprains, fractures, and tendonitis, creating a growing need for supportive and rehabilitative devices.



Another significant factor contributing to the growth of the foot and ankle devices market is the advancement of minimally invasive surgical techniques. With innovations in orthopedic implants and fixation devices, surgeons can now perform complex procedures with fewer complications and faster recovery times. This has expanded the use of foot and ankle devices in treating fractures, deformities, and joint replacements, making these procedures more accessible to patients and improving overall outcomes. As minimally invasive techniques become more widely adopted, the demand for high-quality, durable implants and supportive devices is expected to rise.



The increased focus on rehabilitation and preventive care is also driving demand for foot and ankle devices. With the growing recognition of the importance of post-surgery rehabilitation, there is a rising demand for orthotic devices, braces, and smart rehabilitation tools that can aid in recovery and prevent future injuries. Wearable technology, in particular, is playing a significant role in this area, offering patients the ability to monitor their progress and receive real-time feedback during their recovery. These innovations are making rehabilitation more personalized and effective, driving further adoption of foot and ankle devices in both clinical and home settings.



Finally, technological advancements in materials and design are expanding the possibilities for foot and ankle devices. New materials, such as lightweight composites and biocompatible metals, are making implants and braces more durable, comfortable, and effective. Additionally, 3D printing technology is allowing for the creation of custom-designed orthotics and prosthetics tailored to the specific needs of each patient. These personalized devices offer better fit, support, and function, leading to improved patient outcomes. As technology continues to advance, the foot and ankle devices market is expected to grow significantly, driven by innovations that enhance mobility, comfort, and recovery.



Report Scope



The report analyzes the Foot and Ankle Devices market, presented in terms of units. The analysis covers the key segments and geographic regions outlined below.



Segments: Product (Orthopedic Implants & Devices, Prostheses, Bracing & Support Devices); Application (Trauma, Neurological Disorders, Diabetes, Other Applications).



Geographic Regions/Countries: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Orthopedic Implants & Devices segment, which is expected to reach US$4.4 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 5.7%. The Prostheses segment is also set to grow at 4.9% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $1.4 Billion in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 8.0% CAGR to reach $1.7 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Foot and Ankle Devices Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of players such as Acumed LLC, Arthrex, Inc., Biopro, Inc., Extremity Medical LLC, Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Some of the 32 companies featured in this Foot and Ankle Devices market report include:

Acumed LLC

Arthrex Inc.

Biopro Inc.

Extremity Medical LLC

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation

Ossur

Smith & Nephew PLC

Stryker Corporation

Wright Medical Technology Inc.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

Tariff Impact Analysis: Key Insights for 2025



Global tariff negotiations across 180+ countries are reshaping supply chains, costs, and competitiveness. This report reflects the latest developments as of April 2025 and incorporates forward-looking insights into the market outlook.



The analysts continuously track trade developments worldwide, drawing insights from leading global economists and over 200 industry and policy institutions, including think tanks, trade organizations, and national economic advisory bodies. This intelligence is integrated into forecasting models to provide timely, data-driven analysis of emerging risks and opportunities.



What's Included in This Edition:

Tariff-adjusted market forecasts by region and segment

Analysis of cost and supply chain implications by sourcing and trade exposure

Strategic insights into geographic shifts

Buyers receive a free July 2025 update with:

Finalized tariff impacts and new trade agreement effects

Updated projections reflecting global sourcing and cost shifts

Expanded country-specific coverage across the industry

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 189 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $5.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $7.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.2% Regions Covered Global

MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Global Economic Update

Foot and Ankle Devices - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Incidence of Sports Injuries and Orthopedic Conditions Driving Market Growth

Technological Advancements in Prosthetics and Implants for Ankle Disorders

Market Trends Toward Minimally Invasive Surgical Techniques

Development of Biocompatible and Durable Materials for Foot and Ankle Devices

Global Rise in Diabetes and Related Foot Complications Boosting Device Demand

Economic Impact of Aging Populations on Healthcare Systems and Orthopedic Care

Integration of 3D Printing Technology in Device Manufacturing

Impact of Telemedicine on Postoperative Care and Device Management

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j3c9dy

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.