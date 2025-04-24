Resilinc Recognized as a Leader in Inaugural Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Supplier Risk Management Solutions

MILPITAS, CA, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resilinc, a leading provider of AI-powered supply chain risk management solutions, today announced its inclusion as a Leader in the inaugural 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Supplier Risk Management Solutions. We feel this placement affirms Resilinc’s long-standing mission to transform supply chain risk and compliance from a reactive challenge into a proactive, data-driven advantage.

In our view, this first-ever Magic Quadrant for this fast-emerging market evaluates vendors who are defining the future of supplier risk management. We believe Resilinc’s recognition as a Leader reflects its unique ability to combine deep multitier supply chain visibility, real-time risk monitoring, and AI-powered predictive intelligence into a SaaS platform that powers some of the world’s most complex supply chains.

Resilinc's forward-looking strategy emphasizes its investment in Agentic AI—intelligent and action-oriented agents for risk and compliance. These agents autonomously analyze, summarize, and recommend prioritized actions to address the most critical risks in the supply chain.

“We’re honored to be named a Leader in the inaugural Gartner Magic Quadrant for Supplier Risk Management,” said Kamal Ahluwalia, Chief Executive Officer of Resilinc. “For us, this is not just recognition of our platform—it’s validation of our vision. With Agentic AI, we are reimagining the future of supply chain resilience by enabling organizations to act, not just analyze. In a world shaped by volatility, this marks a step forward for every enterprise seeking to lead with intelligence and agility.”

Access a complimentary copy of the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Supplier Risk Management Solutions report here.

About Resilinc

Resilinc, a leading supply chain risk management solution, empowers companies to predict, mitigate, and quickly respond to disruptions. Our AI-powered supplier-customer collaboration platform backed by supplier-validated data provides real-time disruption monitoring, deep sub-tier visibility with part-site mapping, and predictive analytics. Resilinc enables companies to identify, analyze, and manage risks like compliance, supplier performance, extreme weather, and geopolitics to ensure operational resilience and a competitive advantage.

