Neiro Acquires Exclusive IP Rights, Cements Its Position as the Successor to Doge

Neiro has officially acquired the exclusive license to the Neiro intellectual property from Atsuko Sato, the owner of Kabosu, the iconic Shiba Inu dog behind the Doge meme - crypto’s original memecoin and one of its most recognizable cultural landmarks.

Atsuko adopted Neiro following the passing of Doge. Neiro has since received attention from Ethereum’s creator Vitalik Buterin, the founder of Tron, Justin Sun, as well as being listed on the world’s largest exchange, Binance.

Now, the acquisition of the IP cements Neiro’s position as the legitimate heir and spiritual successor to Dogecoin and marks a significant milestone in its journey to becoming a leading community-driven token.

"This IP acquisition is a game-changer for Neiro," said 'S' the team's community lead. "It gives us unparalleled legitimacy and opens doors for new opportunities in blockchain innovation while staying true to the spirit of Doge and its community-driven roots."







Overwhelming support

The development follows a decisive vote by the Own The Doge DAO, where Neiro received overwhelming support with 92% of members voting in favour of the memecoin gaining the rights.

Atsuko personally approved the decision after extensive discussions, ensuring alignment with Neiro’s values of community, authenticity, and philanthropy.

With the acquisition complete, Neiro has begun the process to register Neiro for a trademark and plans to integrate the IP across various initiatives, including the launch of a licensed NFT collection.

This collection will not only honor Doge's cultural legacy but also provide revenue streams that directly support Atsuko and charitable causes, reinforcing Neiro’s philosophy of "Doing Only Good Everyday" (DOGE).

Licensed memecoin

The acquisition positions Neiro as a leader in the emerging trend of licensed memecoins, distinguishing it from competitors in a rapidly evolving market.

It also strengthens Neiro’s ability to take legal action against unlicensed tokens using the Neiro name, further protecting the integrity of its ecosystem.

Neiro remains available for trading on major exchanges such as Binance and OKX, where it has consistently demonstrated strong performance and community support. Notably, Neiro has ranked among the top 5 tokens by trading volume globally on Binance, reflecting the market’s confidence in its vision and community strength.

With this historic milestone, Neiro continues to lead by example, embodying the values of decentralisation, community engagement, and positive impact within the cryptocurrency world.





About Neiro



Neiro is a community-driven token and spiritual successor to Dogecoin, founded on the principles of decentralisation and positive impact.

Adopted by the same individual who cared for Kabosu, the Shiba Inu dog behind the original Dogecoin, Neiro is dedicated to supporting philanthropic initiatives while fostering an engaged global community.



So far the community has donated almost $300,000 to a wide range of animal rescue charities globally.



Through its motto, "Doing Only Good Everyday" (DOGE), Neiro strives to uphold the cultural legacy of Doge and drive innovation within the blockchain space.









