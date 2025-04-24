Saros to Launch Revolutionary DLMM Technology on Solana

Ho Chi Minh, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saros, a leading decentralized finance protocol on Solana, today announced plans to release a groundbreaking DLMM (Dynamic Liquidity Market Maker) v3 model as part of a comprehensive upgrade to its infrastructure. This advanced liquidity solution represents a significant evolution in decentralized exchange technology within the Solana ecosystem.

The new DLMM model will introduce customized liquidity provision ranges, enabling users to earn enhanced LP(liquidity provider) fees while significantly improving trading efficiency across the platform. This technology has proven to be a major driver of volume and total value locked (TVL) for market leaders in other ecosystems and among current players in Solana. The DLMM is the first in a series of major 2025 upgrades to the new SAROS ecosystem, which will bring both application and infrastructure layer upgrades to Solana users and multi chain traders worldwide.

Addressing Ecosystem Vulnerabilities

This development comes in the wake of the widely publicized scandals surrounding several decentralized exchanges and Hayden Davis of Kelsier, which resulted in billions of dollars in value destruction, particularly affecting political meme tokens $TRUMP, $MELANIA, and $LIBRA. These events have exposed critical vulnerabilities stemming from centralized points of failure and highlighted the need for robust alternatives within the Solana ecosystem.

"The recent Kelsier situation demonstrated how concentrated power and influence can challenge the stability of our entire ecosystem," said Thanh Le, founder of SAROS. "Our implementation of DLMM technology aims to strengthen the integrity of the Solana DeFi landscape by providing a more decentralized and robust alternative that reduces systemic risk while fostering genuine free-market competition." Mr. Le emphasized that with the advice and assistance of the original creators of v3, the TraderJoe founders, the technology will “bring the most well tested, innovative, and robust version of the REAL v3 technology to Solana, with the speed and execution quality that Solana has become famous for.”

Accelerated Development Timeline

In alignment with Solana's reputation for speed and innovation, Saros is executing this technological build at unprecedented velocity. The development team has garnered the expertise and support of the original creators of DLMM technology from TraderJoe to ensure secure and cutting-edge implementation.

A beta version of the DLMM product is scheduled to launch in mid-May 2025, with early previews and technical renderings to be unveiled during the upcoming Token 2049 conference.

Early Adopter Incentives

Users participating in the upcoming $SAROS staking program which will be released on April 28th, will have exclusive access to alpha and beta versions of the new technologies as they are announced in the coming weeks and months. Stakers will gain access to new launchpads, airdrops, yield bonuses, and discounts on major research and trading technologies. Complete details of this rewards structure will be announced later this month, offering early adopters significant opportunities to benefit from their participation.

"It is time for a new era of open competitive innovation, growth, and integrity in the Solana ecosystem," the Saros team stated. "It is time for Saros."

To learn more about DLMM and Saros, visit https://www.saros.xyz/

and follow the project on X at https://x.com/saros_xyz

Telegram https://t.me/SarosFinance

Discord https://saros.link/discord

About Saros

Saros is developing next-generation decentralized finance infrastructure on the Solana blockchain, focusing on speed, security, and user experience. The protocol aims to provide traders and liquidity providers with advanced tools while maintaining the core values of decentralization and transparency.





Media Contact: saros@transformgroup.com



