Dig In! Moley Leads the Charge for Global Action Days

Get ready to stomp, soak, drum and dance — because Global Action Days has officially begun, and it's all happening beneath our feet! Kicking off on Earth Day and continuing for two action-packed weeks, the Foundation for Environmental Education (FEE), in partnership with the Soil Association and Two Daughters Entertainment, invites children everywhere to explore the underground world of worms, roots, and soil superheroes during the Global Soil Safari, one of five activities dedicated to Ecosystem Restoration— led by none other than Moley, the beloved animated mole and official ambassador for this year's campaign.





With over 589,000 participants from 142 countries already signed up, the celebration is truly global — but there’s still time for schools and families to get involved before the event wraps up on May 3!

Moley, star of the award-winning animated series from Two Daughters Entertainment, is teaming up with his wriggly best friend Squirm to take children on a journey beneath the surface, highlighting the vital role that moles, worms, and soil play in restoring our ecosystems. Moles like Moley aren’t just cute — they’re nature’s underground engineers, key players in keeping soil healthy and helping biodiversity thrive.

Moley visits students at Shepherds School at Woodoaks Farm in Hertfordshire, UK. (Photo by Sue Lacey Photography).

One of the campaign’s most exciting activities is a “Soil Safari” — a fun, hands-on citizen science experiment where children will use everything from dancing and drumming to watering and stomping to coax worms to the surface of a 1-square-metre patch of soil. The more worms, the healthier the soil — and thanks to Moley, kids will learn just how powerful (and playful!) ecosystem restoration can be.

This educational adventure is made possible through a powerful partnership between the Foundation for Environmental Education, the Soil Association, and Two Daughters Entertainment — all united in their mission to bring environmental learning to life through creativity, science, and fun.

Children from every corner of the world — from city parks, rural fields, mountains and deserts — are joining in, learning about sustainability, and taking real action to help heal the planet. And this year, they’re doing it with a bit more bounce and a whole lot of laughter, thanks to Moley and Squirm’s underground adventures.

Global Action Days Soil Safari participants from Klimatias Kindergarten, Greece.

“Global Action Days is about making real change fun, memorable and meaningful for children around the world, and by working together with Moley and The Soil Association, this year we will have more participants that ever before” said Lee Wray-Davies, Director of Education, Foundation of Environmental Education.

Paticipants in Global Action Days' Soil Safari in Rowa Kang (Village School) Project in Banderban District, Bangladesh.

“This partnership has been a perfect fit for Moley,” said Simon Bobin, CEO at Two Daughters Entertainment. “Moletown is literally beneath our feet — just like the incredible world of worms and soil life we’re celebrating. Moley’s adventures are all about curiosity, friendship, and discovery, so helping children around the world understand the importance of soil health through play and storytelling couldn’t be more on brand — or more important.”

In Baling, Malaysia, PPKI program members join in the Global Action Days' Soil Safari.

The Soil Safari is just one of five exciting educational activities happening during this year’s Global Action Days, part of FEE’s commitment to supporting the UN Decade on Ecosystem Restoration through youth-led environmental action.

Ready to Join?

Whether you're a teacher, parent, or young explorer, it's not too late to join the Soil Safari and take part in other campaign activities such as sharing family recycling tips, photographing nature and hosting an outdoor party. Register now and take part in the Global Action Days campaign by visiting the Foundation for Environmental Education website here. www.fee.global/gad

