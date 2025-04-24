Healing with Data: Transforming Pediatric Care at Leading Maternal and Children’s Hospital Sant Joan de Déu

Leading Spanish hospital Relies on Denodo Platform for Real-time patient data monitoring and AI-driven analytics, updating data every 30 seconds

PALO ALTO, Calif., April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Denodo , a leader in data management, announced that Hospital Sant Joan de Déu Barcelona (HSJD), is pioneering a transformative approach to pediatric care through advanced data integration using the Denodo Platform . As one of Europe’s leading maternal and children’s hospitals, HSJD has implemented real-time solutions that unify clinical insights across systems, enhancing patient outcomes and streamlining healthcare delivery.

HSJD, which handles over 25,000 hospital admissions, 200,000 outpatient consultations, and 115,000 emergency cases annually, is scaling its innovative “liquid hospital” concept—a fluid, adaptable care model designed to deliver high-quality, proactive, and patient-centric care. By unifying real-time data across systems, this collaboration empowers clinicians to manage high patient volumes while prioritizing home-based care, ensuring children spend less time in hospitals and more time recovering safely at home.

“Denodo equips us to maintain stricter monitoring of patients admitted to the hospital's critical care units through real-time score calculations, allowing us to proactively identify complex clinical situations,” said Dr. Francesc García Cuyàs, Director of Digital Strategy and Data at HSJD.

The use of the Denodo Platform as the logical data management layer has been a game-changer for HSJD. Real-time monitoring and AI-driven analytics now provide data updated every 30 seconds. This rapid response capability is crucial in preventing complications and ensuring timely interventions, making a significant difference in the lives of children.

“Denodo offers Sant Joan de Déu Hospital centralized, real-time access to data, which facilitates agile analytics and enhances decision-making with a comprehensive view of all parameters. Sant Joan de Déu Hospital's innovative initiatives aim to improve child care. At Denodo, we take pride in contributing to the care and health of these children through new use cases with our platform,” says Bernardo Godar, Vice President and General Manager of Denodo for Iberia and Latin America.

HSJD’s shift to proactive care began with a critical challenge: clinicians needed faster access to complete patient data to prevent emergencies. Previously, vital information—from heart rates to lab results—was scattered across disconnected systems, delaying decisions. Now, Denodo’s secure data platform, implemented with healthcare technology partner Blowww, unifies this data in real time, updating critical risk scores every 30 seconds. This allows clinicians to spot and address risks before they escalate. Partnering with AWS ensures this lifesaving data flows securely to authorized teams, reducing hospital stays and keeping more children recovering safely at home.

Additional Information

About Denodo

Denodo is a leader in data management. The award-winning Denodo Platform is the leading logical data management platform for transforming data into trustworthy insights and outcomes for all data-related initiatives across the enterprise, including AI and self-service. Denodo's customers in all industries all over the world have delivered trusted AI-ready and business-ready data in a third of the time and with 10x better performance than with lakehouses and other mainstream data platforms alone. For more information, visit denodo.com.

Media Contact

pr@denodo.com