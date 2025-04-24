Renasant Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend

TUPELO, Miss., April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The board of directors of Renasant Corporation (NYSE: RNST) approved the payment of a quarterly cash dividend of twenty-two cents ($0.22) per share to be paid June 30, 2025, to shareholders of record as of June 16, 2025.

ABOUT RENASANT CORPORATION:
Renasant Corporation is the parent of Renasant Bank, a 121-year-old financial services institution. Renasant has assets of approximately $26.0 billion and operates more than 280 banking, lending, mortgage, and wealth management offices throughout the Southeast as well as factoring and asset-based lending on a nationwide basis.

Contacts:For Media:For Financials:
 John S. OxfordJames C. Mabry IV
 Senior Vice PresidentExecutive Vice President
 Chief Marketing Officer Chief Financial Officer
 (662) 680-1219(662) 680-1281
 joxford@renasant.comjim.mabry@renasant.com

                       
                                      
                                                  
                                                       
                                      
                                                       


