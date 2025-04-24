Toll Brothers Announces One Move-in Ready Home Available Now in Lakeview at Grand Oaks in St. Augustine, Florida

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla., April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, announced the final quick move-in home is available to purchase within the current phase of homes in Lakeview at Grand Oaks in St. Augustine, Florida. This exclusive, gated community offers lake or preserve views from every home site.

The final move-in ready home available in the current phase of Lakeview at Grand Oaks features top-tier design elements and is surrounded by a luscious preserve. The Saratoga Coastal home design on home site 29 offers 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, and 3,720 square feet of luxury living space. The unique two-story foyer provides sweeping views of the great room through to the rear yard, surrounded by a preserve. The first-floor primary bedroom suite is conveniently located on the entry level and provides plenty of storage with two walk-in closets, a separate linen closet, and dual vanities. A private study and a secluded flex room offers two home office areas or a separate kid's study space. The home is priced at $650,000.





Lakeview at Grand Oaks features spacious single-family homes showcasing coastal, craftsman, and farmhouse home designs built with the Toll Brothers commitment to quality, value, and craftsmanship. Smart home features include keyless front-entry lock, Wi-Fi thermostat, and Wi-Fi garage control. Community amenities include a swimming pool, fitness center, tennis courts, and children's playground. Residents enjoy access to top-rated St. Johns County School District.

“We invite home buyers to explore the final opportunity within the current phase at Lakeview at Grand Oaks,” said Greg Netro, Group President of Toll Brothers in North Florida. “This community offers exceptional home sites with views of the preserve and convenient access to top-rated schools and luxury onsite amenities.”

For more information, please call 844-871-7466 or visit TollBrothers.com/FL.

