XPPen x AFK Arena Unleash Global Creative Fest: Where Fantasy Meets Wild Creativity

Los Angeles, California, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPPen, a leading brand in digital art innovation, is partnering with AFK Arena, the globally acclaimed idle RPG by Lilith Games, to celebrate the game’s 6th anniversary by launching a boundary-pushing creative campaign.

Bridging gaming communities and digital creators, the collaboration centers on the “Monsters Gone Wild” Global Creation Contest—an open call for players and creators worldwide to reimagine AFK Arena’s iconic heroes alongside XPPen’s mascot, Fenix, in a whirlwind of cross-over creative storytelling.

At the heart of the campaign lies a fusion of AFK Arena’s fantasy-driven visuals and XPPen’s “Go Bold, Be Real” philosophy. “We tapped into AFK Arena’s rich artistic universe, where fantasy storytelling meets unique character design, to craft a digital canvas that sparks fresh and bold ideas,” said Amy Yuan, Marketing Director at XPPen, ”This contest isn’t just about art; it’s a celebration of creators chasing their dreams and fearlessly showcasing their true selves.”





Creativity Gone Wild: A Global Art Contest for Fans & Creators

Inspired by AFK Arena's visually arresting universe, the contest spotlights two fan-favorite champions: Tasi, the ethereal dream protector, and Raine, the fearless warrior-symbol. These characters embody the duality of XPPen’s mission: to empower creators who dare to defend their artistic visions, like Tasi, while fearlessly expressing their unique styles, like Raine. Joining the fray is XPPen’s beloved mascot, Fenix, igniting a cross-world celebration where monsters, heroes, and creativity collide.

Participants are challenged to create an original artwork that captures the spirit of a festive celebration featuring Tasi, Raine, Dreaf, or Fenix, blending the game’s signature aesthetic with their unique creative vision. Together with AFK Arena, XPPen aims to inspire creators worldwide to embrace boldness, champion individuality, and revel in the joy of creation.

The contest is open for submissions until May 23, 2025. Participants can enter by sharing their work on social media with the hashtag #HBD2AFK and #AFKXPPEN, or submitting directly via the XPPen Discord server (details on the XPPen Official Website ). Submissions will be judged by industry professionals, including artists from AFK Arena’s original art team and XPPen’s global creative leads. Top entries will be announced on June 1, 2025, with the opportunity to win XPPen’s flagship products—including the Artist Pro 24 (Gen2) 165Hz and Artist Pro 22 (Gen2)—alongside exclusive AFK Arena in-game rewards.

Beyond the Canvas: Moscow Meetup & Global Surprises

While the digital contest takes center stage, XPPen and AFK Arena bring the fun to life with an exclusive on-site fan carnival at Moscow’s Art Market (Dubininskaya St., 71) on April 27th. Attendees will dive into interactive games to unlock limited AFK merchandise and gift bundles.

For global fans, XPPen is also rolling out a lucky draw and giveaway across its official website and social channels. Prizes include the groundbreaking Magic Note Pad—the world’s first 3-in-1 color note pad—alongside Deco Pro Series gear and rare AFK Arena in-game bundles.

Coinciding with the festivities, XPPen is kicking off its creative boost sale in its official store , offering discounts of up to 50% on award-winning creative tools. Promotional dates and deals vary by region, which is the perfect timing for artists and hobbyists to upgrade their tools and unleash wilder ideas.

Creativity isn’t just about skill, it’s about daring to be your true selves. Whether through a stylus or a game controller, XPPen is here to fuel every creator’s journey.