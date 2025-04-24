Fareportal and Frontier Airlines Launch NDC API to Offer Travelers More Personalized Options

NEW YORK, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fareportal, the travel technology leader that operates online travel agency brands CheapOair and OneTravel, announced today the successful integration of New Distribution Capability (NDC) with airline partner Frontier Airlines.

Fareportal customers booking travel on Frontier through CheapOair or OneTravel will now have the benefit of selecting their seats, purchasing bags, and accessing the best available published fares. Travelers will also have access to self-service tools to manage changes to their travel plans through the CheapOair and OneTravel Apps and award-winning call centers.

“We are proud to expand our relationship with Frontier Airlines through this NDC API, which represents a meaningful step forward in Fareportal’s ongoing commitment to technological innovation,” said Carolina Serrano, Fareportal SVP of Supplier Relations. “By leveraging the advanced capabilities of NDC, we’re able to offer our customers more relevant content, greater pricing, and a better overall shopping experience.”

“We’re excited to partner with Fareportal on this NDC integration, which expands consumer access to Frontier’s full spectrum of product offerings,” said Bobby Schroeter, Chief Commercial Officer, Frontier Airlines. “By offering our growing range of product options through trusted travel agency platforms like CheapOair and OneTravel, we can ensure travelers have access to the best deals plus a more personalized and comprehensive booking experience.”

Frontier Airlines is a leading ultra-low-cost carrier serving a wide range of domestic and international destinations at an exceptional value. Frontier Airlines has recently introduced sweeping changes to its product and customer service offerings. Among the enhancements is UpFront PlusSM seating, an upgraded seating option with extra leg and elbow room in the first two rows of the aircraft. Customers in UpFront Plus enjoy a window or aisle seat with a guaranteed empty middle seat. Beginning in late 2025, Frontier will also offer First Class seating, combining unmatched comfort and space at Frontier’s trademark affordable prices.

About Fareportal

Fareportal is a global travel technology company powering next-generation travel concierge services. Through its innovative platform and company-operated contact centers, Fareportal connects travelers to over 500 airlines, a million lodging options, and hundreds of car rental providers worldwide. With a portfolio of trusted consumer brands including CheapOair and OneTravel, Fareportal offers customers a seamless booking experience online, through mobile apps, by phone, or through live chat. The company also supports airline partners with access to a broad, high-value customer base and is focused on both domestic and international travel.

About Frontier Airlines

Frontier Airlines is dedicated to providing outstanding value and an exceptional travel experience. With the largest and youngest A320neo family fleet in the U.S., Frontier remains committed to leading the industry in fuel efficiency and was recognized in 2024 by the Centre for Aviation as North American Environmental Sustainability Airline of the Year. The low-fare carrier provides some of the most affordable travel options across the U.S., Caribbean, Mexico, and Latin America. Based in Denver, Colorado, Frontier Airlines, Inc. is a subsidiary of Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: ULCC).

Media Contacts:

media@flyfrontier.com

720-374-4560



public.relations@fareportal.com

718-516-5392