Cohen Milstein Seeks Investors Willing to Lead Zenas BioPharma (ZBIO) Securities Fraud Class Action

WASHINGTON, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Investors in Zenas BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZBIO) who bought shares in the company's September 2024 IPO may be eligible to participate in and lead a class action lawsuit now pending in federal court.

Why This Matters: The lawsuit alleges that Zenas BioPharma misled the investing public about its financial stability at the time of its IPO. Zenas BioPharma claimed it had sufficient cash on hand and expected proceeds to fund operations for at least 24 months. However, less than two months later, Zenas BioPharma disclosed in its quarterly filing that it could only sustain operations for 12 months. This stark revision undermined investor confidence, leading ZBIO shares to tumble to $8.72 by April 15, 2025—down nearly 49% from the IPO price of $17.00.

What Investors Need to Know: A class action lawsuit was filed on April 16, 2025, in the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts. The complaint names Zenas BioPharma, key officers and directors, and several underwriters as defendants, citing violations of the Securities Act of 1933.

Investors who purchased shares in Zenas BioPharma’s IPO and suffered financial harm have until June 16, 2025, to seek appointment as lead plaintiff. Acting as lead plaintiff is optional and does not affect eligibility to recover losses.

