APA Corporation and Partners Lagniappe Alaska and Santos Announce Successful Flow Test in Alaska’s North Slope at Sockeye-2 Exploration Well

HOUSTON, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- APA Corporation (Nasdaq: APA) and its partners Lagniappe Alaska, LLC, an Armstrong company, and Oil Search (Alaska), LLC, a subsidiary of Santos Limited, today announced the results of the successful flow testing of the Sockeye-2 exploratory well. Apache holds a 50% working interest, operator Lagniappe and partner Santos each hold 25% working interests in the 325,411-acre exploratory block located on state lands of the eastern North Slope.

As previously announced, the Sockeye-2 well was successfully drilled to a depth of approximately 10,500 feet and encountered a high-quality Paleocene-aged clastic reservoir with an average porosity of 20%. The vertical Sockeye-2 well was completed in a single 25-foot interval at approximately 9,200 feet TVD, without stimulation. The well performed in line with expectations during the 12-day production test, averaging 2,700 barrels of oil per day during the final flow period, without artificial lift. The results of the flow test indicate significantly higher reservoir quality compared to similar topset discoveries to the west. Further appraisal drilling will determine the ultimate size of the discovery, but the flow test demonstrates the exceptional productivity of this shallow-marine reservoir.

“We are excited about the performance from the Sockeye-2 well, which could greatly benefit the state of Alaska and the U.S.,” said Bill Armstrong, CEO of Armstrong Oil & Gas. “This discovery significantly extends the prolific Brookian topset play first established with our Pikka discovery in 2013. We have identified analogous anomalies to investigate following on this success.”

“The results from the Sockeye-2 flow test are consistent with our expectations, demonstrating high quality reservoir, confirming our geologic and geophysical models and derisking additional prospectivity in the block. We will evaluate the data from the Sockeye-2 well to determine the next steps in our Alaska program,” added John J. Christmann, APA Corporation CEO.

About APA

APA Corporation owns consolidated subsidiaries that explore for and produce oil and natural gas in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and that explore for oil and natural gas offshore Suriname and elsewhere. APA posts announcements, operational updates, investor information and press releases on its website, www.apacorp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “seeks,” “believes,” “continues,” “could,” “estimates,” “expects,” “goals,” “guidance,” “may,” “might,” “outlook,” “possibly,” “potential,” “projects,” “prospects,” “should,” “will,” “would,” and similar references to future periods, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about future plans, expectations, and objectives for operations, including statements about our capital plans, drilling plans, production expectations, asset sales, and monetizations. While forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and analyses made by us that we believe to be reasonable under the circumstances, whether actual results and developments will meet our expectations and predictions depend on a number of risks and uncertainties which could cause our actual results, performance, and financial condition to differ materially from our expectations. See “Risk Factors” in APA’s Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and in our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a discussion of risk factors that affect our business. Any forward-looking statement made in this news release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. APA and its subsidiaries undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future development or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

