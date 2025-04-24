MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. Reports Financial Results For the First Quarter of 2025

IOWA CITY, Iowa, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: MOFG) ("we," "our," or the "Company") today reported results for the first quarter of 2025.
First Quarter 2025 Summary1
- Net income of $15.1 million, or $0.73 per diluted common share.
- Net interest margin (tax equivalent) was 3.44%;2 core net interest margin expanded 10 basis points ("bps") to 3.36%.2
- Noninterest expenses were $36.3 million; efficiency ratio was 59.38%.2
- Return on average assets of 1.00%.
- Criticized loans ratio improved 54 bps to 5.47%; nonperforming assets ratio improved 7 bps to 0.33%.
- Tangible book value per share of $23.36,2 an increase of 4.4%.
- Common equity tier 1 ("CET1") capital ratio improved 24 bps to 10.97%.
CEO Commentary
Charles (Chip) Reeves, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, "We are pleased with the continued execution of our strategic plan initiatives despite a more uncertain economic environment. Our return on average assets eclipsed 1% for the second straight quarter driven by disciplined balance sheet management, core net interest margin expansion of 10 bps2 and solid expense control. Loan growth was flat in the quarter, somewhat softer than anticipated, due to pay-offs and latter quarter market volatility. The majority of our asset quality metrics improved significantly, led by reductions in nonperforming assets and criticized loans. Net charge-offs increased to 29 basis points, with the majority of the increase due to a partial charge-off on a previously reserved CRE loan as we prepare for resolution. Driven by earnings and lower accumulated other comprehensive loss, tangible book value per share increased 4.4% to $23.362 and the CET1 ratio grew to 10.97%, edging closer to our target range of 11.0%-11.50%.
Thank you to our team members who continued to execute well and serve our customers amidst market volatility. We are pleased with the transformation of our company and our solid foundation of increased capital, earnings power, asset quality, and a premium core deposit franchise position us well for uncertain economic times and the remainder of 2025.”
1 First Quarter Summary compares to the fourth quarter of 2024 (the "linked quarter") unless noted.
2 Non-GAAP measure. See the separate Non-GAAP Measures section for a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.
|As of or for the quarter ended
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts and as noted)
|March 31,
|December 31,
|March 31,
|2025
|2024
|2024
|Financial Results
|Revenue
|$
|57,575
|$
|59,775
|$
|44,481
|Credit loss expense
|1,687
|1,291
|4,689
|Noninterest expense
|36,293
|37,372
|35,565
|Net income
|15,138
|16,330
|3,269
|Adjusted earnings(3)
|15,301
|16,112
|4,504
|Per Common Share
|Diluted earnings per share
|$
|0.73
|$
|0.78
|$
|0.21
|Adjusted earnings per share(3)
|0.73
|0.77
|0.29
|Book value
|27.85
|26.94
|33.53
|Tangible book value(3)
|23.36
|22.37
|27.14
|Balance Sheet & Credit Quality
|Loans In millions
|$
|4,304.2
|$
|4,315.6
|$
|4,414.6
|Investment securities In millions
|1,305.5
|1,328.4
|1,862.2
|Deposits In millions
|5,489.1
|5,478.0
|5,585.2
|Net loan charge-offs In millions
|3.1
|0.7
|0.2
|Allowance for credit losses ratio
|1.25
|%
|1.28
|%
|1.27
|%
|Selected Ratios
|Return on average assets
|1.00
|%
|1.03
|%
|0.20
|%
|Net interest margin, tax equivalent(3)
|3.44
|%
|3.43
|%
|2.33
|%
|Return on average equity
|10.74
|%
|11.53
|%
|2.49
|%
|Return on average tangible equity(3)
|13.75
|%
|14.80
|%
|4.18
|%
|Efficiency ratio(3)
|59.38
|%
|59.06
|%
|71.28
|%
REVENUE REVIEW
|Revenue
|Change
|Change
|1Q25 vs
|1Q25 vs
|(Dollars in thousands)
|1Q25
|4Q24
|1Q24
|4Q24
|1Q24
|Net interest income
|$
|47,439
|$
|48,938
|$
|34,731
|(3)%
|37
|%
|Noninterest income
|10,136
|10,837
|9,750
|(6)%
|4
|%
|Total revenue, net of interest expense
|$
|57,575
|$
|59,775
|$
|44,481
|(4)%
|29
|%
Total revenue for the first quarter of 2025 decreased $2.2 million from the fourth quarter of 2024 due to lower net interest income and noninterest income during the quarter. When compared to the first quarter of 2024, total revenue increased $13.1 million, due to higher net interest income and higher noninterest income.
Net interest income of $47.4 million for the first quarter of 2025 decreased $1.5 million from the fourth quarter of 2024, due to lower earning asset volumes and yields, partially offset by lower funding volumes and costs. When compared to the first quarter of 2024, net interest income increased $12.7 million, due to higher earning asset yields and lower funding volumes and costs, partially offset by lower earning asset volumes.
The Company's tax equivalent net interest margin was 3.44%3 in the first quarter of 2025, compared to 3.43%3 in the fourth quarter of 2024, driven by lower funding costs, partially offset by a decline in earning asset yields. Interest bearing liability costs during the first quarter of 2025 decreased 11 bps to 2.41%, due to reductions of short-term borrowings, interest bearing deposits, and long-term debt costs of 78 bps, 10 bps, and 7 bps, to 3.75%, 2.31%, and 6.41%, respectively, from the fourth quarter of 2024.
The Company's tax equivalent net interest margin was 3.44%3 in the first quarter of 2025, compared to 2.33%3 in the first quarter of 2024, driven by higher earning asset yields and lower interest-bearing liability costs. Total earning assets yield increased 79 bps from the first quarter of 2024, primarily due to increases of 192 bps and 20 bps in total investment securities and loan yields, respectively. Interest bearing liability costs decreased 34 bps to 2.41%, due to short-term borrowing costs of 3.75%, long-term debt costs of 6.41%, and interest-bearing deposit costs of 2.31%, which decreased 107 bps, 45 bps, and 14 bps, respectively, from the first quarter of 2024.
3 Non-GAAP measure. See the separate Non-GAAP Measures section for a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.
|Noninterest Income
|Change
|Change
|1Q25 vs
|1Q25 vs
|(In thousands)
|1Q25
|4Q24
|1Q24
|4Q24
|1Q24
|Investment services and trust activities
|$
|3,544
|$
|3,779
|$
|3,503
|(6)%
|1
|%
|Service charges and fees
|2,131
|2,159
|2,144
|(1)%
|(1)%
|Card revenue
|1,744
|1,833
|1,943
|(5)%
|(10)%
|Loan revenue
|1,194
|1,841
|856
|(35)%
|39
|%
|Bank-owned life insurance
|1,057
|719
|660
|47
|%
|60
|%
|Investment securities gains, net
|33
|161
|36
|(80)%
|(8)%
|Other
|433
|345
|608
|26
|%
|(29)%
|Total noninterest income
|$
|10,136
|$
|10,837
|$
|9,750
|(6)%
|4
|%
|MSR adjustment (included above in Loan revenue)
|$
|(213
|)
|$
|164
|$
|(368
|)
|(230)%
|(42)%
Noninterest income for the first quarter of 2025 decreased $0.7 million from the linked quarter, primarily due to declines of $0.6 million and $0.2 million in loan revenue and investment services and trust activities revenue, respectively. The decrease in loan revenue was reflective of an unfavorable change in the fair value of our mortgage servicing rights of $0.4 million, coupled with a decrease in Small Business Administration ("SBA") gain on sale revenue of $0.3 million. The decrease in investment services and trust activities revenue was driven by a decline in assets under administration due to market volatility. Partially offsetting these decreases was an increase of $0.3 million in bank-owned life insurance revenue, due primarily to $0.4 million of death benefit recognized in the first quarter of 2025.
Noninterest income for the first quarter of 2025 increased $0.4 million from the first quarter of 2024 due primarily to increases of $0.4 million and $0.3 million in bank-owned life insurance and loan revenue, respectively. The bank-owned life insurance increase was due primarily to the death benefit noted above. The increase in loan revenue was due primarily to the mortgage servicing right valuation adjustment, coupled with higher SBA gain on sale revenue and other loan income. Partially offsetting these increases were decreases of $0.2 million in each of card revenue and other revenue.
EXPENSE REVIEW
|Noninterest Expense
|Change
|Change
|1Q25 vs
|1Q25 vs
|(In thousands)
|1Q25
|4Q24
|1Q24
|4Q24
|1Q24
|Compensation and employee benefits
|$
|21,212
|$
|20,684
|$
|20,930
|3
|%
|1
|%
|Occupancy expense of premises, net
|2,588
|2,772
|2,813
|(7)%
|(8)%
|Equipment
|2,426
|2,688
|2,600
|(10)%
|(7)%
|Legal and professional
|2,226
|2,534
|2,059
|(12)%
|8
|%
|Data processing
|1,698
|1,719
|1,360
|(1)%
|25
|%
|Marketing
|552
|793
|598
|(30)%
|(8)%
|Amortization of intangibles
|1,408
|1,449
|1,637
|(3)%
|(14)%
|FDIC insurance
|917
|980
|942
|(6)%
|(3)%
|Communications
|159
|154
|196
|3
|%
|(19)%
|Foreclosed assets, net
|74
|56
|358
|32
|%
|(79)%
|Other
|3,033
|3,543
|2,072
|(14)%
|46
|%
|Total noninterest expense
|$
|36,293
|$
|37,372
|$
|35,565
|(3)%
|2
|%
|Merger-related Expenses
|(In thousands)
|1Q25
|4Q24
|1Q24
|Compensation and employee benefits
|$
|—
|$
|—
|$
|241
|Occupancy expense of premises, net
|—
|—
|152
|Equipment
|—
|21
|149
|Legal and professional
|40
|—
|573
|Data processing
|—
|10
|61
|Marketing
|—
|—
|32
|Communications
|—
|—
|1
|Other
|—
|—
|105
|Total merger-related expenses
|$
|40
|$
|31
|$
|1,314
Noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2025 decreased $1.1 million from the linked quarter, primarily due to decreases in other noninterest expense, legal and professional, equipment, and occupancy expense of premises, net, of $0.5 million, $0.3 million, $0.3 million, and $0.2 million, respectively. The primary drivers of the decrease in other noninterest expense were declines in fraud loss expense of $0.3 million and customer deposit costs of $0.1 million. The $0.3 million decrease in legal and professional expense was primarily driven by lower litigation-related legal costs. The decrease in equipment of $0.3 million was primarily driven by fewer small equipment purchases, while the decrease in occupancy expense of premises, net was due primarily to lower property tax expense. Partially offsetting these decreases was an increase of $0.5 million in compensation and employee benefits which reflected an increase in equity compensation and payroll tax expenses.
Noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2025 increased $0.7 million from the first quarter of 2024 primarily due to increases in other noninterest expense, data processing, and compensation and employee benefits of $1.0 million, $0.3 million and $0.3 million, respectively. The increase in other noninterest expense was due primarily to customer deposit costs while the increase in data processing was driven core banking system costs. The increase in compensation and employee benefits was primarily driven by medical benefits expenses, wages expense, and incentive expense due to improved performance. Partially offsetting these identified increases was a decline of $1.3 million in merger-related expenses.
The Company's effective tax rate was 22.7% in the first quarter of 2025 and the linked quarter. The effective income tax rate for the full year 2025 is expected to be 22-23%.
BALANCE SHEET REVIEW
Total assets were $6.25 billion at March 31, 2025, compared to $6.24 billion at December 31, 2024 and $6.75 billion at March 31, 2024. The increase from December 31, 2024 was primarily due to higher cash balances, partially offset by lower securities balances. Compared to March 31, 2024, the decrease was primarily driven by the sale of assets associated with our Florida banking operations in the second quarter of 2024 coupled with the pay-off of Bank Term Funding Program ("BTFP") borrowings with proceeds received from securities sales transactions in the fourth quarter of 2024.
|Loans Held for Investment
|March 31, 2025
|December 31, 2024
|March 31, 2024
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Balance
|% of Total
|Balance
|% of Total
|Balance
|% of Total
|Commercial and industrial
|$1,140,138
|26.5
|%
|$1,126,813
|26.1
|%
|$1,105,718
|25.0
|%
|Agricultural
|131,409
|3.1
|119,051
|2.8
|113,029
|2.6
|Commercial real estate
|Construction and development
|293,280
|6.8
|324,896
|7.5
|403,571
|9.1
|Farmland
|180,633
|4.2
|182,460
|4.2
|184,109
|4.2
|Multifamily
|421,204
|9.8
|423,157
|9.8
|409,504
|9.3
|Other
|1,425,062
|33.0
|1,414,168
|32.7
|1,440,645
|32.7
|Total commercial real estate
|2,320,179
|53.8
|2,344,681
|54.2
|2,437,829
|55.3
|Residential real estate
|One-to-four family first liens
|471,688
|11.0
|477,150
|11.1
|495,408
|11.2
|One-to-four family junior liens
|182,346
|4.2
|179,232
|4.2
|182,001
|4.1
|Total residential real estate
|654,034
|15.2
|656,382
|15.3
|677,409
|15.3
|Consumer
|58,424
|1.4
|68,700
|1.6
|80,661
|1.8
|Loans held for investment, net of unearned income
|$4,304,184
|100.0
|%
|$4,315,627
|100.0
|%
|$4,414,646
|100.0
|%
|Total commitments to extend credit
|$1,080,300
|$1,080,737
|$1,230,612
Loans held for investment, net of unearned income, decreased $11.4 million, or 0.3%, to $4.30 billion from $4.32 billion at December 31, 2024, primarily due to the reclassification of $11.0 million of credit card receivables to loans held for sale in the first quarter of 2025. Management expects the credit card portfolio sale to close in the fourth quarter of 2025.
Loans held for investment, net of unearned income, decreased $110.5 million, or 2.5%, to $4.30 billion from $4.41 billion at March 31, 2024. The decrease from the first quarter of 2024 was driven primarily by the sale of loans associated with our Florida banking operations in the second quarter of 2024, partially offset by organic loan growth and higher line of credit usage.
|Investment Securities
|March 31, 2025
|December 31, 2024
|March 31, 2024
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Balance
|% of Total
|Balance
|% of Total
|Balance
|% of Total
|Available for sale
|$1,305,530
|100.0
|%
|$1,328,433
|100.0
|%
|$797,230
|42.8
|%
|Held to maturity
|—
|—
|%
|—
|—
|%
|1,064,939
|57.2
|%
|Total investment securities
|$1,305,530
|$1,328,433
|$1,862,169
Investment securities at March 31, 2025 were $1.31 billion, decreasing $22.9 million from December 31, 2024 and decreasing $556.6 million from March 31, 2024. The decrease from the fourth quarter of 2024 was primarily due to principal cash flows received from scheduled payments, calls, and maturities. The decrease from the first quarter of 2024 stemmed primarily from the sale of debt securities in connection with a balance sheet repositioning, as well as principal cash flows received from scheduled payments, calls, and maturities.
|Deposits
|March 31, 2025
|December 31, 2024
|March 31, 2024
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Balance
|% of Total
|Balance
|% of Total
|Balance
|% of Total
|Noninterest bearing deposits
|$903,714
|16.5
|%
|$951,423
|17.4
|%
|$920,764
|16.5
|%
|Interest checking deposits
|1,283,328
|23.3
|1,258,191
|22.9
|1,349,823
|24.2
|Money market deposits
|1,002,066
|18.3
|1,053,988
|19.2
|1,122,717
|20.1
|Savings deposits
|877,348
|16.0
|820,549
|15.0
|728,276
|13.0
|Time deposits of $250 and under
|818,012
|14.9
|826,793
|15.1
|787,851
|14.1
|Total core deposits
|4,884,468
|89.0
|4,910,944
|89.6
|4,909,431
|87.9
|Brokered time deposits
|200,000
|3.6
|200,000
|3.7
|205,000
|3.7
|Time deposits over $250
|404,674
|7.4
|367,038
|6.7
|470,805
|8.4
|Total deposits
|$5,489,142
|100.0
|%
|$5,477,982
|100.0
|%
|$5,585,236
|100.0
|%
Total deposits increased $11.2 million, or 0.2%, to $5.49 billion, from $5.48 billion at December 31, 2024. Total deposits decreased $96.1 million, or 1.7%, from $5.59 billion at March 31, 2024, primarily due to the deposits transferred in the sale of our Florida banking operations, partially offset by organic deposit growth in our targeted metropolitan markets.
|Borrowed Funds
|March 31, 2025
|December 31, 2024
|March 31, 2024
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Balance
|% of Total
|Balance
|% of Total
|Balance
|% of Total
|Short-term borrowings
|$1,482
|1.3
|%
|$3,186
|2.7
|%
|$422,988
|77.6
|%
|Long-term debt
|111,398
|98.7
|%
|113,376
|97.3
|%
|122,066
|22.4
|%
|Total borrowed funds
|$112,880
|$116,562
|$545,054
Borrowed funds were $112.9 million at March 31, 2025, a decrease of $3.7 million from December 31, 2024 and a decrease of $432.2 million from March 31, 2024. The decrease compared to the linked quarter was due to lower customer repurchase agreement volumes and scheduled payments on long-term debt. The decrease compared to March 31, 2024 was primarily due to the pay-off of $405.0 million of BTFP borrowings and $13.0 million of a revolving credit facility, as well as scheduled payments on long-term debt.
|Capital
|March 31,
|December 31,
|March 31,
|(Dollars in thousands)
|2025 (1)
|2024
|2024
|Total shareholders' equity
|$
|579,625
|$
|559,696
|$
|528,040
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(63,098
|)
|(72,762
|)
|(60,804
|)
|MidWestOneFinancial Group, Inc. Consolidated
|Tier 1 leverage to average assets ratio
|9.50
|%
|9.15
|%
|8.16
|%
|Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets ratio
|10.97
|%
|10.73
|%
|8.98
|%
|Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets ratio
|11.84
|%
|11.59
|%
|9.75
|%
|Total capital to risk-weighted assets ratio
|14.34
|%
|14.07
|%
|11.97
|%
|MidWestOneBank
|Tier 1 leverage to average assets ratio
|10.42
|%
|10.12
|%
|9.36
|%
|Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets ratio
|13.02
|%
|12.86
|%
|11.20
|%
|Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets ratio
|13.02
|%
|12.86
|%
|11.20
|%
|Total capital to risk-weighted assets ratio
|14.21
|%
|14.02
|%
|12.25
|%
|(1) Regulatory capital ratios for March 31, 2025 are preliminary
Total shareholders' equity at March 31, 2025 increased $19.9 million from December 31, 2024, driven primarily by an increase in retained earnings and a decrease in accumulated other comprehensive loss. Total shareholders' equity at March 31, 2025 increased $51.6 million from March 31, 2024, primarily due to increases in common stock and additional pain-in-capital stemming from the common equity capital raise in the third quarter of 2024, partially offset by a decrease in retained earnings.
On April 22, 2025, the Board of Directors of the Company declared a cash dividend of $0.2425 per common share. The dividend is payable June 16, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 2, 2025.
No common shares were repurchased by the Company during the period December 31, 2024 through March 31, 2025 or for the subsequent period through April 24, 2025. The current share repurchase program allows for the repurchase of up to $15.0 million of the Company's common shares. As of March 31, 2025, $15.0 million remained available under this program.
CREDIT QUALITY REVIEW
|Credit Quality
|As of or For the Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|December 31,
|March 31,
|(Dollars in thousands)
|2025
|2024
|2024
|Credit loss expense related to loans
|$
|1,787
|$
|1,891
|$
|4,589
|Net charge-offs
|3,087
|691
|189
|Allowance for credit losses
|53,900
|55,200
|55,900
|Pass
|$
|4,068,707
|$
|4,056,361
|$
|4,098,102
|Special Mention
|121,494
|148,462
|152,604
|Classified
|113,983
|110,804
|163,940
|Criticized
|235,477
|259,266
|316,544
|Loans greater than 30 days past due and accruing
|$
|6,119
|$
|9,378
|$
|8,772
|Nonperforming loans
|$
|17,470
|$
|21,847
|$
|29,267
|Nonperforming assets
|20,889
|25,184
|33,164
|Net charge-off ratio(1)
|0.29
|%
|0.06
|%
|0.02
|%
|Classified loans ratio(2)
|2.65
|%
|2.57
|%
|3.71
|%
|Criticized loans ratio(3)
|5.47
|%
|6.01
|%
|7.17
|%
|Nonperforming loans ratio(4)
|0.41
|%
|0.51
|%
|0.66
|%
|Nonperforming assets ratio(5)
|0.33
|%
|0.40
|%
|0.49
|%
|Allowance for credit losses ratio(6)
|1.25
|%
|1.28
|%
|1.27
|%
|Allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual loans ratio(7)
|309.47
|%
|254.32
|%
|197.53
|%
|(1) Net charge-off ratio is calculated as annualized net charge-offs divided by the sum of average loans held for investment, net of unearned income and average loans held for sale, during the period.
|(2) Classified loans ratio is calculated as classified loans divided by loans held for investment, net of unearned income, at the end of the period.
|(3) Criticized loans ratio is calculated as criticized loans divided by loans held for investment, net of unearned income, at the end of the period.
|(4) Nonperforming loans ratio is calculated as nonperforming loans divided by loans held for investment, net of unearned income, at the end of the period.
|(5) Nonperforming assets ratio is calculated as nonperforming assets divided by total assets at the end of the period.
|(6) Allowance for credit losses ratio is calculated as allowance for credit losses divided by loans held for investment, net of unearned income, at the end of the period.
|(7) Allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual loans ratio is calculated as allowance for credit losses divided by nonaccrual loans at the end of the period.
Nonperforming loans and nonperforming assets ratios improved 10 bps and 7 bps, to 0.41% and 0.33%, respectively, compared to the linked quarter. In addition, special mention loan balances decreased $27.0 million, or 18%, while classified loan balances remained relatively stable with an increase of $3.2 million, or 3%. When compared to the same period of the prior year, the nonperforming loans and nonperforming asset ratios improved 25 bps and 16 bps, respectively, while the classified loan ratio improved 106 bps. Special mention loan balances decreased $31.1 million, or 20%. The net charge-off ratio increased 23 bps from the linked quarter and 27 bps from the same period in the prior year.
As of March 31, 2025, the allowance for credit losses was $53.9 million and the allowance for credit losses ratio was 1.25%, compared with $55.2 million and 1.28%, respectively, at December 31, 2024. Credit loss expense of $1.7 million in the first quarter of 2025 primarily reflected additional reserve on pooled loans, offset by a reduction of $0.1 million in the reserve for unfunded loan commitments.
|Nonperforming Loans Roll Forward
|Nonaccrual
|90+ Days Past Due
& Still Accruing
|Total
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Balance at December 31, 2024
|$21,705
|$142
|$21,847
|Loans placed on nonaccrual or 90+ days past due & still accruing
|3,121
|225
|3,346
|Proceeds related to repayment or sale
|(4,158)
|—
|(4,158)
|Loans returned to accrual status or no longer past due
|(336)
|(49)
|(385)
|Charge-offs
|(2,774)
|(259)
|(3,033)
|Transfers to foreclosed assets
|(141)
|—
|(141)
|Transfer to nonaccrual
|—
|(6)
|(6)
|Balance at March 31, 2025
|$17,417
|$53
|$17,470
MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
FIVE QUARTER CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|(In thousands)
|2025
|2024
|2024
|2024
|2024
|ASSETS
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|68,545
|$
|71,803
|$
|72,173
|$
|66,228
|$
|68,430
|Interest earning deposits in banks
|182,360
|133,092
|129,695
|35,340
|29,328
|Federal funds sold
|—
|—
|—
|—
|4
|Total cash and cash equivalents
|250,905
|204,895
|201,868
|101,568
|97,762
|Debt securities available for sale at fair value
|1,305,530
|1,328,433
|1,623,104
|771,034
|797,230
|Held to maturity securities at amortized cost
|—
|—
|—
|1,053,080
|1,064,939
|Total securities
|1,305,530
|1,328,433
|1,623,104
|1,824,114
|1,862,169
|Loans held for sale
|13,836
|749
|3,283
|2,850
|2,329
|Gross loans held for investment
|4,315,546
|4,328,413
|4,344,559
|4,304,619
|4,433,258
|Unearned income, net
|(11,362
|)
|(12,786
|)
|(15,803
|)
|(17,387
|)
|(18,612
|)
|Loans held for investment, net of unearned income
|4,304,184
|4,315,627
|4,328,756
|4,287,232
|4,414,646
|Allowance for credit losses
|(53,900
|)
|(55,200
|)
|(54,000
|)
|(53,900
|)
|(55,900
|)
|Total loans held for investment, net
|4,250,284
|4,260,427
|4,274,756
|4,233,332
|4,358,746
|Premises and equipment, net
|90,031
|90,851
|90,750
|91,793
|95,986
|Goodwill
|69,788
|69,788
|69,788
|69,388
|71,118
|Other intangible assets, net
|23,611
|25,019
|26,469
|27,939
|29,531
|Foreclosed assets, net
|3,419
|3,337
|3,583
|6,053
|3,897
|Other assets
|246,990
|252,830
|258,881
|224,621
|226,477
|Total assets
|$
|6,254,394
|$
|6,236,329
|$
|6,552,482
|$
|6,581,658
|$
|6,748,015
|LIABILITIES
|Noninterest bearing deposits
|$
|903,714
|$
|951,423
|$
|917,715
|$
|882,472
|$
|920,764
|Interest bearing deposits
|4,585,428
|4,526,559
|4,451,012
|4,529,947
|4,664,472
|Total deposits
|5,489,142
|5,477,982
|5,368,727
|5,412,419
|5,585,236
|Short-term borrowings
|1,482
|3,186
|410,630
|414,684
|422,988
|Long-term debt
|111,398
|113,376
|115,051
|114,839
|122,066
|Other liabilities
|72,747
|82,089
|95,836
|96,430
|89,685
|Total liabilities
|5,674,769
|5,676,633
|5,990,244
|6,038,372
|6,219,975
|SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Common stock
|21,580
|21,580
|21,580
|16,581
|16,581
|Additional paid-in capital
|414,258
|414,987
|414,965
|300,831
|300,845
|Retained earnings
|227,790
|217,776
|206,490
|306,030
|294,066
|Treasury stock
|(20,905
|)
|(21,885
|)
|(21,955
|)
|(22,021
|)
|(22,648
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(63,098
|)
|(72,762
|)
|(58,842
|)
|(58,135
|)
|(60,804
|)
|Total shareholders' equity
|579,625
|559,696
|562,238
|543,286
|528,040
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|6,254,394
|$
|6,236,329
|$
|6,552,482
|$
|6,581,658
|$
|6,748,015
MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
FIVE QUARTER CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
|Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|(In thousands, except per share data)
|2025
|2024
|2024
|2024
|2024
|Interest income
|Loans, including fees
|$
|59,462
|$
|62,458
|$
|62,521
|$
|61,643
|$
|57,947
|Taxable investment securities
|13,327
|11,320
|8,779
|9,228
|9,460
|Tax-exempt investment securities
|703
|728
|1,611
|1,663
|1,710
|Other
|1,247
|3,761
|785
|242
|418
|Total interest income
|74,739
|78,267
|73,696
|72,776
|69,535
|Interest expense
|Deposits
|25,484
|27,324
|29,117
|28,942
|27,726
|Short-term borrowings
|25
|115
|5,043
|5,409
|4,975
|Long-term debt
|1,791
|1,890
|2,015
|2,078
|2,103
|Total interest expense
|27,300
|29,329
|36,175
|36,429
|34,804
|Net interest income
|47,439
|48,938
|37,521
|36,347
|34,731
|Credit loss expense
|1,687
|1,291
|1,535
|1,267
|4,689
|Net interest income after credit loss expense
|45,752
|47,647
|35,986
|35,080
|30,042
|Noninterest income
|Investment services and trust activities
|3,544
|3,779
|3,410
|3,504
|3,503
|Service charges and fees
|2,131
|2,159
|2,170
|2,156
|2,144
|Card revenue
|1,744
|1,833
|1,935
|1,907
|1,943
|Loan revenue
|1,194
|1,841
|760
|1,525
|856
|Bank-owned life insurance
|1,057
|719
|879
|668
|660
|Investment securities gains (losses), net
|33
|161
|(140,182
|)
|33
|36
|Other
|433
|345
|640
|11,761
|608
|Total noninterest income (loss)
|10,136
|10,837
|(130,388
|)
|21,554
|9,750
|Noninterest expense
|Compensation and employee benefits
|21,212
|20,684
|19,943
|20,985
|20,930
|Occupancy expense of premises, net
|2,588
|2,772
|2,443
|2,435
|2,813
|Equipment
|2,426
|2,688
|2,486
|2,530
|2,600
|Legal and professional
|2,226
|2,534
|2,261
|2,253
|2,059
|Data processing
|1,698
|1,719
|1,580
|1,645
|1,360
|Marketing
|552
|793
|619
|636
|598
|Amortization of intangibles
|1,408
|1,449
|1,470
|1,593
|1,637
|FDIC insurance
|917
|980
|923
|1,051
|942
|Communications
|159
|154
|159
|191
|196
|Foreclosed assets, net
|74
|56
|330
|138
|358
|Other
|3,033
|3,543
|3,584
|2,304
|2,072
|Total noninterest expense
|36,293
|37,372
|35,798
|35,761
|35,565
|Income (loss) before income tax expense
|19,595
|21,112
|(130,200
|)
|20,873
|4,227
|Income tax expense (benefit)
|4,457
|4,782
|(34,493
|)
|5,054
|958
|Net income (loss)
|$
|15,138
|$
|16,330
|$
|(95,707
|)
|$
|15,819
|$
|3,269
|Earnings (loss) per common share
|Basic
|$
|0.73
|$
|0.79
|$
|(6.05
|)
|$
|1.00
|$
|0.21
|Diluted
|$
|0.73
|$
|0.78
|$
|(6.05
|)
|$
|1.00
|$
|0.21
|Weighted average basic common shares outstanding
|20,797
|20,776
|15,829
|15,763
|15,723
|Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding
|20,849
|20,851
|15,829
|15,781
|15,774
|Dividends paid per common share
|$
|0.2425
|$
|0.2425
|$
|0.2425
|$
|0.2425
|$
|0.2425
MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
FINANCIAL STATISTICS
|As of or for the Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|December 31,
|March 31,
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
|2025
|2024
|2024
|Earnings:
|Net interest income
|$
|47,439
|$
|48,938
|$
|34,731
|Noninterest income
|10,136
|10,837
|9,750
|Total revenue, net of interest expense
|57,575
|59,775
|44,481
|Credit loss expense
|1,687
|1,291
|4,689
|Noninterest expense
|36,293
|37,372
|35,565
|Income before income tax expense
|19,595
|21,112
|4,227
|Income tax expense
|4,457
|4,782
|958
|Net income
|$
|15,138
|$
|16,330
|$
|3,269
|Adjusted earnings(1)
|$
|15,301
|$
|16,112
|$
|4,504
|Per Share Data:
|Diluted earnings
|$
|0.73
|$
|0.78
|$
|0.21
|Adjusted earnings(1)
|0.73
|0.77
|0.29
|Book value
|27.85
|26.94
|33.53
|Tangible book value(1)
|23.36
|22.37
|27.14
|Ending Balance Sheet:
|Total assets
|$
|6,254,394
|$
|6,236,329
|$
|6,748,015
|Loans held for investment, net of unearned income
|4,304,184
|4,315,627
|4,414,646
|Total securities
|1,305,530
|1,328,433
|1,862,169
|Total deposits
|5,489,142
|5,477,982
|5,585,236
|Short-term borrowings
|1,482
|3,186
|422,988
|Long-term debt
|111,398
|113,376
|122,066
|Total shareholders' equity
|579,625
|559,696
|528,040
|Average Balance Sheet:
|Average total assets
|$
|6,168,546
|$
|6,279,975
|$
|6,635,379
|Average total loans
|4,290,710
|4,307,583
|4,298,216
|Average total deposits
|5,398,819
|5,464,900
|5,481,114
|Financial Ratios:
|Return on average assets
|1.00
|%
|1.03
|%
|0.20
|%
|Return on average equity
|10.74
|%
|11.53
|%
|2.49
|%
|Return on average tangible equity(1)
|13.75
|%
|14.80
|%
|4.18
|%
|Efficiency ratio(1)
|59.38
|%
|59.06
|%
|71.28
|%
|Net interest margin, tax equivalent(1)
|3.44
|%
|3.43
|%
|2.33
|%
|Loans to deposits ratio
|78.41
|%
|78.78
|%
|79.04
|%
|CET1 Ratio
|10.97
|%
|10.73
|%
|8.98
|%
|Common equity ratio
|9.27
|%
|8.97
|%
|7.83
|%
|Tangible common equity ratio(1)
|7.89
|%
|7.57
|%
|6.43
|%
|Credit Risk Profile:
|Total nonperforming loans
|$
|17,470
|$
|21,847
|$
|29,267
|Nonperforming loans ratio
|0.41
|%
|0.51
|%
|0.66
|%
|Total nonperforming assets
|$
|20,889
|$
|25,184
|$
|33,164
|Nonperforming assets ratio
|0.33
|%
|0.40
|%
|0.49
|%
|Net charge-offs
|$
|3,087
|$
|691
|$
|189
|Net charge-off ratio
|0.29
|%
|0.06
|%
|0.02
|%
|Allowance for credit losses
|$
|53,900
|$
|55,200
|$
|55,900
|Allowance for credit losses ratio
|1.25
|%
|1.28
|%
|1.27
|%
|Allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual ratio
|309.47
|%
|254.32
|%
|197.53
|%
|(1) Non-GAAP measure. See the Non-GAAP Measures section for a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.
MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND YIELD ANALYSIS
|Three Months Ended
|March 31, 2025
|December 31, 2024
|March 31, 2024
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Average
Balance
|Interest
Income/
Expense
|Average
Yield/
Cost
|Average
Balance
|Interest
Income/
Expense
|Average
Yield/
Cost
|Average Balance
|Interest
Income/
Expense
|Average
Yield/
Cost
|ASSETS
|Loans, including fees (1)(2)(3)
|$4,290,710
|$60,443
|5.71%
|$4,307,583
|$63,443
|5.86%
|$4,298,216
|$58,867
|5.51%
|Taxable investment securities
|1,207,844
|13,327
|4.47%
|1,080,716
|11,320
|4.17%
|1,557,603
|9,460
|2.44%
|Tax-exempt investment securities (2)(4)
|105,563
|865
|3.32%
|109,183
|896
|3.26%
|328,736
|2,097
|2.57%
|Total securities held for investment(2)
|1,313,407
|14,192
|4.38%
|1,189,899
|12,216
|4.08%
|1,886,339
|11,557
|2.46%
|Other
|124,133
|1,247
|4.07%
|309,904
|3,761
|4.83%
|30,605
|418
|5.49%
|Total interest earning assets(2)
|$5,728,250
|$75,882
|5.37%
|$5,807,386
|$79,420
|5.44%
|$6,215,160
|$70,842
|4.58%
|Other assets
|440,296
|472,589
|420,219
|Total assets
|$6,168,546
|$6,279,975
|$6,635,379
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|Interest checking deposits
|$1,240,586
|$2,127
|0.70%
|$1,252,481
|$2,205
|0.70%
|$1,301,470
|$2,890
|0.89%
|Money market deposits
|1,002,743
|6,333
|2.56%
|1,046,571
|7,197
|2.74%
|1,102,543
|8,065
|2.94%
|Savings deposits
|835,731
|3,057
|1.48%
|799,931
|3,158
|1.57%
|694,143
|2,047
|1.19%
|Time deposits
|1,397,595
|13,967
|4.05%
|1,410,542
|14,764
|4.16%
|1,446,981
|14,724
|4.09%
|Total interest bearing deposits
|4,476,655
|25,484
|2.31%
|4,509,525
|27,324
|2.41%
|4,545,137
|27,726
|2.45%
|Securities sold under agreements to repurchase
|2,705
|5
|0.75%
|3,640
|8
|0.87%
|5,330
|11
|0.83%
|Other short-term borrowings
|—
|20
|—%
|6,465
|107
|6.58%
|409,525
|4,964
|4.88%
|Total short-term borrowings
|2,705
|25
|3.75%
|10,105
|115
|4.53%
|414,855
|4,975
|4.82%
|Long-term debt
|113,364
|1,791
|6.41%
|116,018
|1,890
|6.48%
|123,266
|2,103
|6.86%
|Total borrowed funds
|116,069
|1,816
|6.35%
|126,123
|2,005
|6.32%
|538,121
|7,078
|5.29%
|Total interest bearing liabilities
|$4,592,724
|$27,300
|2.41%
|$4,635,648
|$29,329
|2.52%
|$5,083,258
|$34,804
|2.75%
|Noninterest bearing deposits
|922,164
|955,375
|935,977
|Other liabilities
|82,280
|125,536
|88,611
|Shareholders’ equity
|571,378
|563,416
|527,533
|Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
|$6,168,546
|$6,279,975
|$6,635,379
|Net interest income(2)
|$48,582
|$50,091
|$36,038
|Net interest spread(2)
|2.96%
|2.92%
|1.83%
|Net interest margin(2)
|3.44%
|3.43%
|2.33%
|Total deposits(5)
|$5,398,819
|$25,484
|1.91%
|$5,464,900
|$27,324
|1.99%
|$5,481,114
|$27,726
|2.03%
|Cost of funds(6)
|2.01%
|2.09%
|2.33%
|(1)
|Average balance includes nonaccrual loans.
|(2)
|Tax equivalent. The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.
|(3)
|Interest income includes net loan fees, loan purchase discount accretion and tax equivalent adjustments. Net loan fees were $256 thousand, $456 thousand, and $237 thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024, and March 31, 2024, respectively. Loan purchase discount accretion was $1.2 million, $2.5 million, and $1.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024, and March 31, 2024, respectively. Tax equivalent adjustments were $981 thousand, $985 thousand, and $920 thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024, and March 31, 2024, respectively. The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.
|(4)
|Interest income includes tax equivalent adjustments of $162 thousand, $168 thousand, and $387 thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024, and March 31, 2024, respectively. The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.
|(5)
|Total deposits is the sum of total interest-bearing deposits and noninterest bearing deposits. The cost of total deposits is calculated as annualized interest expense on deposits divided by average total deposits.
|(6)
|Cost of funds is calculated as annualized total interest expense divided by the sum of average total deposits and borrowed funds.
Non-GAAP Measures
This earnings release contains non-GAAP measures for tangible common equity, tangible book value per share, tangible common equity ratio, return on average tangible equity, net interest margin (tax equivalent), core net interest margin, loan yield (tax equivalent), core yield on loans, efficiency ratio, adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per share. Management believes these measures provide investors with useful information regarding the Company’s profitability, financial condition and capital adequacy, consistent with how management evaluates the Company’s financial performance. The following tables provide a reconciliation of each non-GAAP measure to the most comparable GAAP measure.
|Tangible Common Equity/Tangible Book Value
|per Share/Tangible Common Equity Ratio
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|2025
|2024
|2024
|2024
|2024
|Total shareholders’ equity
|$
|579,625
|$
|559,696
|$
|562,238
|$
|543,286
|$
|528,040
|Intangible assets, net
|(93,399
|)
|(94,807
|)
|(96,257
|)
|(97,327
|)
|(100,649
|)
|Tangible common equity
|$
|486,226
|$
|464,889
|$
|465,981
|$
|445,959
|$
|427,391
|Total assets
|$
|6,254,394
|$
|6,236,329
|$
|6,552,482
|$
|6,581,658
|$
|6,748,015
|Intangible assets, net
|(93,399
|)
|(94,807
|)
|(96,257
|)
|(97,327
|)
|(100,649
|)
|Tangible assets
|$
|6,160,995
|$
|6,141,522
|$
|6,456,225
|$
|6,484,331
|$
|6,647,366
|Book value per share
|$
|27.85
|$
|26.94
|$
|27.06
|$
|34.44
|$
|33.53
|Tangible book value per share(1)
|$
|23.36
|$
|22.37
|$
|22.43
|$
|28.27
|$
|27.14
|Shares outstanding
|20,815,715
|20,777,485
|20,774,919
|15,773,468
|15,750,471
|Common equity ratio
|9.27
|%
|8.97
|%
|8.58
|%
|8.25
|%
|7.83
|%
|Tangible common equity ratio(2)
|7.89
|%
|7.57
|%
|7.22
|%
|6.88
|%
|6.43
|%
(1) Tangible common equity divided by shares outstanding.
(2) Tangible common equity divided by tangible assets.
|Three Months Ended
|Return on Average Tangible Equity
|March 31,
|December 31,
|March 31,
|(Dollars in thousands)
|2025
|2024
|2024
|Net income
|$
|15,138
|$
|16,330
|$
|3,269
|Intangible amortization, net of tax(1)
|1,047
|1,075
|1,228
|Tangible net income
|$
|16,185
|$
|17,405
|$
|4,497
|Average shareholders’ equity
|$
|571,378
|$
|563,416
|$
|527,533
|Average intangible assets, net
|(94,169
|)
|(95,498
|)
|(95,296
|)
|Average tangible equity
|$
|477,209
|$
|467,918
|$
|432,237
|Return on average equity
|10.74
|%
|11.53
|%
|2.49
|%
|Return on average tangible equity(2)
|13.75
|%
|14.80
|%
|4.18
|%
(1) The income tax rate utilized was the blended marginal tax rate.
(2) Annualized tangible net income divided by average tangible equity.
|Net Interest Margin, Tax Equivalent/
Core Net Interest Margin
|Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|December 31,
|March 31,
|(Dollars in thousands)
|2025
|2024
|2024
|Net interest income
|$
|47,439
|$
|48,938
|$
|34,731
|Tax equivalent adjustments:
|Loans(1)
|981
|985
|920
|Securities(1)
|162
|168
|387
|Net interest income, tax equivalent
|$
|48,582
|$
|50,091
|$
|36,038
|Loan purchase discount accretion
|(1,166
|)
|(2,496
|)
|(1,152
|)
|Core net interest income
|$
|47,416
|$
|47,595
|$
|34,886
|Net interest margin
|3.36
|%
|3.35
|%
|2.25
|%
|Net interest margin, tax equivalent(2)
|3.44
|%
|3.43
|%
|2.33
|%
|Core net interest margin(3)
|3.36
|%
|3.26
|%
|2.26
|%
|Average interest earning assets
|$
|5,728,250
|$
|5,807,386
|$
|6,215,160
(1) The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.
(2) Annualized tax equivalent net interest income divided by average interest earning assets.
(3) Annualized core net interest income divided by average interest earning assets.
|Three Months Ended
|Loan Yield, Tax Equivalent / Core Yield on Loans
|March 31,
|December 31,
|March 31,
|(Dollars in thousands)
|2025
|2024
|2024
|Loan interest income, including fees
|$
|59,462
|$
|62,458
|$
|57,947
|Tax equivalent adjustment(1)
|981
|985
|920
|Tax equivalent loan interest income
|$
|60,443
|$
|63,443
|$
|58,867
|Loan purchase discount accretion
|(1,166
|)
|(2,496
|)
|(1,152
|)
|Core loan interest income
|$
|59,277
|$
|60,947
|$
|57,715
|Yield on loans
|5.62
|%
|5.77
|%
|5.42
|%
|Yield on loans, tax equivalent(2)
|5.71
|%
|5.86
|%
|5.51
|%
|Core yield on loans(3)
|5.60
|%
|5.63
|%
|5.40
|%
|Average loans
|$
|4,290,710
|$
|4,307,583
|$
|4,298,216
(1) The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.
(2) Annualized tax equivalent loan interest income divided by average loans.
(3) Annualized core loan interest income divided by average loans.
|Three Months Ended
|Efficiency Ratio
|March 31,
|December 31,
|March 31,
|(Dollars in thousands)
|2025
|2024
|2024
|Total noninterest expense
|$
|36,293
|$
|37,372
|$
|35,565
|Amortization of intangibles
|(1,408
|)
|(1,449
|)
|(1,637
|)
|Merger-related expenses
|(40
|)
|(31
|)
|(1,314
|)
|Noninterest expense used for efficiency ratio
|$
|34,845
|$
|35,892
|$
|32,614
|Net interest income, tax equivalent(1)
|$
|48,582
|$
|50,091
|$
|36,038
|Plus: Noninterest income
|10,136
|10,837
|9,750
|Less: Investment securities gains, net
|33
|161
|36
|Net revenues used for efficiency ratio
|$
|58,685
|$
|60,767
|$
|45,752
|Efficiency ratio (2)
|59.38
|%
|59.06
|%
|71.28
|%
(1) The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.
(2) Noninterest expense adjusted for amortization of intangibles and merger-related expenses divided by the sum of tax equivalent net interest income, noninterest income and net investment securities gains.
|Three Months Ended
|Adjusted Earnings
|March 31,
|December 31,
|March 31,
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|2025
|2024
|2024
|Net income
|$
|15,138
|$
|16,330
|$
|3,269
|Less: Investment securities gains, net of tax(1)
|25
|119
|27
|Less: Mortgage servicing rights (loss) gain, net of tax(1)
|(158
|)
|122
|(276
|)
|Plus: Merger-related expenses, net of tax(1)
|30
|23
|986
|Adjusted earnings
|$
|15,301
|$
|16,112
|$
|4,504
|Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding
|20,849
|20,851
|15,774
|Earnings per common share - diluted
|$
|0.73
|$
|0.78
|$
|0.21
|Adjusted earnings per common share(2)
|$
|0.73
|$
|0.77
|$
|0.29
(1) The income tax rate utilized was the blended marginal tax rate.
(2) Adjusted earnings divided by weighted average diluted common shares outstanding.
