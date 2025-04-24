Twin Protocol CEO Stacey Engle Honored as a Puget Sound Business Journal’s 2025 40 Under 40 Honouree

Seattle, WA, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Twin Protocol, a pioneer in the development of ethically engineered, personalized artificial intelligence (AI) technology today announced that the company’s CEO, Stacey Engle has been named to the Puget Sound Business Journal’s prestigious 40 under 40 list for 2025. Engle, a trailblazer in AI and blockchain, is celebrated for her visionary leadership in advancing ethical technology, and for shattering barriers as a female executive.

Engle is an AI pioneer, championing a human perspective in technology while advocating for responsible AI implementation. As co-founder and CEO of Twin Protocol, she leads the charge to revolutionize knowledge sharing and monetization through secure, decentralized AI Twins. These AI Twins merge cutting edge AI and blockchain to empower individuals and organizations. Her work prioritizes privacy, inclusion and human-centric design, ensuring technology serves as a force for collective progress.



Her expertise is rooted in a distinguished career bridging business acumen and disruptive tech. Prior to Twin Protocol, she served as President of the largest privately held women-owned leadership company, advising Fortune 2000 companies and continually earning recognition on the Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Companies list. Engle’s unique perspective is further shaped by her dual roles as a groundbreaking tech executive and a devoted mother, offering a rare lens on balancing innovation with empathy.



“This recognition is a testament to the incredible team at Twin Protocol and our shared mission to build technology that uplifts humanity,” said Engle. ““As both a leader and a parent, I believe innovation must be anchored in ethics. The tools we create today will shape the world our children inherit, so we build with integrity, intention, and the future in mind.”



Celebrating Leadership and Vision

Engle will be featured in the Puget Sound Business Journal’s special 40 Under 40 print edition on April 25 and honored at an awards reception on April 24 at Seattle’s Alaska Care Retreat. The annual list spotlights rising leaders under 40 who are reshaping the Puget Sound region’s business landscape.





About Twin Protocol

Twin Protocol (“Twin”) offers an innovative solution that redefines personal presence by creating unique AI twins that capture an individual’s expertise. It provides a platform where knowledge is preserved, shared, and evolves, offering 24/7 access to mentorship and insights from industry leaders, visit https://twinprotocol.com/.



