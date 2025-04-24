Sysco Declares Increase to Quarterly Dividend

HOUSTON, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) today announced that the Board of Directors has approved a $0.03 increase in the quarterly cash dividend to $0.54 per share from the current $0.51 per share. The new dividend is payable for the first time on July 25, 2025, to common stockholders of record at the close of business on July 3, 2025.

"The Board's decision to increase the dividend by 6% reflects Sysco's continued commitment to maintaining a healthy dividend payout ratio of 40% to 50% of adjusted EPS, while delivering long-term shareholder value and continuing our track record as a Dividend Aristocrat. The planned $0.12 annual dividend increase for fiscal year 2026 reinforces our focus on providing consistent, sustainable returns to our shareholders as we expect our dividend to continue to grow commensurate with our adjusted EPS growth," said Kenny Cheung, Sysco's executive vice president and chief financial officer.

Sysco is the global leader in selling, marketing and distributing food and related products to customers who prepare meals away from home. This includes restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging establishments, entertainment venues, and more. Sysco operates 340 distribution centers, in 10 countries, with 76,000 colleagues serving approximately 730,000 customer locations. The company generated sales of more than $78 billion in fiscal year 2024 that ended June 29, 2024.

As the world's largest food-away-from-home distributor, Sysco offers customized supply chain solutions, bespoke specialty product offerings, and culinary support to drive customers to innovate and optimize their operations. We act as a trusted business partner to our customers, helping them grow through our industry-leading portfolio that includes fresh produce, premium proteins, specialty products, sustainably focused items, equipment and supplies, and innovative culinary solutions.

For more information, visit www.sysco.com. For important news and key information for Sysco investors, visit the Investor Relations section of the company's website at investors.sysco.com.

For more information contact: Kevin Kim Cassandra Mauel Investor Contact Media Contact kevin.kim@sysco.com cassandra.mauel@sysco.com T 281-584-1219 T 281-584-1390

