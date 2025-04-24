Heritage Commerce Corp Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heritage Commerce Corp (Nasdaq: HTBK), (the “Company”), the holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce (the “Bank”) today announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2025. All data are unaudited.

QUARTERLY HIGHLIGHTS:

Net IncomeEarnings Per SharePre-Provision Net
Revenue ("PPNR")(1)		Fully Tax Equivalent
("FTE") Net Interest
Margin(1)		Efficiency Ratio(1)Tangible Book Value
Per Share(1)
      
$11.6 million$0.19 $16.6 million3.39%63.96%$8.48
      


CEO COMMENTARY:
“We delivered a solid quarter of performance with a 9% increase in our level of profitability from the prior quarter,” said Clay Jones, President and Chief Executive Officer. “While our balance sheet trends reflected the seasonally low loan demand and deposit outflows in the first quarter, we generated a higher level of profitability due to improved net interest margin, strong expense control, and an improvement in our asset quality. We also redeployed some of our excess liquidity to purchase new investment securities, which we expect will have a positive impact on our net interest income and net interest margin going forward. Our longer-term trends remain positive as well, with notable improvement in many areas compared to the first quarter of last year, including a 14% increase in net income and increases in the annualized returns on average assets and average equity.”

“While economic uncertainty has increased over the past few months, we still expect to deliver solid financial performance in 2025 as we continue to capitalize on our market position to assist new clients that have been impacted by dislocation and disruption in our markets resulting from bank failures and acquisitions. We believe that we will continue to see positive trends in areas such as net interest margin, loan and deposit growth, and expense management, which should lead to strong financial performance for our shareholders as we move through the year,” said Mr. Jones.

LINKED-QUARTER BASISYEAR-OVER-YEAR
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS:
 
  • Net income of $11.6 million and earnings per share of $0.19, up 9% and 12%, from $10.6 million and $0.17, respectively
  • Total revenue of $46.1 million, a decrease of 1%, or $314,000, compared to a decrease in noninterest expense of 3%, or $848,000
  • PPNR(1) of $16.6 million, up $534,000 from $16.1 million
  • Effective tax rate of 28.8%, compared to 27.9%
  • Net income of $11.6 million and earnings per share of $0.19, up 14% and 12%, from $10.2 million and $0.17, respectively
  • Total revenue of $46.1 million, an increase of 9%, or $3.9 million, compared to an increase in noninterest expense of 7%, or $1.9 million
  • PPNR(1) of $16.6 million, up $2.0 million from $14.6 million
  • Effective tax rate of 28.8%, compared to 29.5%
FINANCIAL CONDITION: 
  • Loans held-for-investment (“HFI”) remained relatively flat at $3.5 billion
  • Total deposits of $4.7 billion, down $136.8 million, or 3%
  • Loan to deposit ratio of 74.45%, up from 72.45%
  • Total shareholders’ equity of $696 million, up $6.5 million
  • Increase in loans HFI of $150.8 million, or 5%
  • Increase in total deposits of $238.6 million, or 5%
  • Loan to deposit ratio of 74.45%, down from 75.06%
  • Increase in total shareholders’ equity of $19.9 million
CREDIT QUALITY: 
  • Nonperforming assets (“NPAs”) to total assets of 0.11%, compared to 0.14%
  • Classified assets to total assets of 0.73%, compared to 0.74%
  • NPAs to total assets of 0.11%, compared to 0.15%
  • Classified assets to total assets of 0.73%, compared to 0.67%
KEY PERFORMANCE METRICS: 
  • FTE net interest margin(1) of 3.39%, an increase from 3.32%
  • Return on average tangible assets(1) and on tangible common equity(1) of 0.88% and 9.09%, compared to 0.78% and 8.25%, respectively
  • Efficiency ratio(1) of 63.96%, compared to 65.35%
  • Common equity tier 1 capital ratio of 13.6%, compared to 13.4%
  • Total capital ratio of 15.9%, compared to 15.6%
  • Tangible common equity ratio(1) of 9.78%, an increase of 4% from 9.43%
  • Tangible book value per share(1) of $8.48, compared to $8.41
  • FTE net interest margin(1) of 3.39%, an increase from 3.31%
  • Return on average tangible assets(1) and on tangible common equity(1) of 0.88% and 9.09%, compared to 0.82% and 8.24%, respectively
  • Efficiency ratio(1) of 63.96%, compared to 65.34%
  • Common equity tier 1 capital ratio of 13.6%, compared to 13.4%
  • Total capital ratio of 15.9%, compared to 15.6%
  • Tangible common equity ratio(1) of 9.78%, a decrease of 1% from 9.85%
  • Tangible book value per share(1) of $8.48, compared to $8.17
  

(1)This is a non-GAAP financial measure as defined and discussed under “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” later in this press release.

Results of Operations:

Net interest income totaled $43.4 million for the first quarter of 2025, a slight decrease of $235,000, or 1%, compared to $43.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. The decrease was primarily due to two fewer accrual days during the quarter from the prior linked quarter, together with a lower average balance on interest earning assets, which was largely offset by a decrease in rates paid on deposits and a decrease of higher cost deposit balances. Net interest income increased $3.9 million, or 10%, compared to $39.5 million for the first quarter of 2024. The increase was primarily due to growth in average earning asset balances, partially offset by an increase in interest-bearing deposit balances.

The FTE net interest margin(1) was 3.39% for the first quarter of 2025, an increase over 3.32% for the fourth quarter of 2024 primarily due to lower rates paid on customer deposits, an increase in the average balances of securities and loans, and higher average yields on securities, partially offset by a decrease in the average balance of noninterest-bearing demand deposits and a lower average yield on overnight funds. The FTE net interest margin(1) increased from 3.31% for the first quarter of 2024 primarily due to lower rates paid on customer deposits, an increase in the average balances of loans, and higher average yields on securities and loans, and an increase in the average balance of deposits resulting in a higher average balance of overnight funds, partially offset by a lower average yield on overnight funds.

We recorded a provision for credit losses on loans of $274,000 for the first quarter of 2025, compared to a $1.3 million provision for credit losses on loans for the fourth quarter of 2024, and a $184,000 provision for credit losses on loans for the first quarter of 2024.

Total noninterest income remained relatively flat at $2.7 million for the first quarter of 2025, compared to $2.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, and $2.6 million for the first quarter of 2024.

Total revenue, which is defined as net interest income before provision for credit losses on loans plus noninterest income, decreased $314,000, or 1%, to $46.1 million for the first quarter of 2025, compared to $46.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, and increased $3.9 million, or 9%, from $42.1 million for the first quarter of 2024.

Total noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2025 decreased to $29.5 million, compared to $30.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, primarily due to nonrecurring personnel related expenses and legal fees of approximately $1.1 million, and higher professional fees and homeowner association vendor payments during the fourth quarter of 2024. Total noninterest expense increased compared to $27.5 million for the first quarter of 2024, primarily due to higher salaries and employee benefits, professional fees, and information technology related expenses.

Income tax expense was $4.7 million for the first quarter of 2025, compared to $4.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, and $4.3 million for the first quarter of 2024. The effective tax rate for the first quarter of 2025 was 28.8%, compared to 27.9% for the fourth quarter of 2024, and 29.5% for the first quarter of 2024.

Net income was $11.6 million, or $0.19 per average diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2025, compared to $10.6 million, or $0.17 per average diluted common share, for the fourth quarter of 2024, and $10.2 million, or $0.17 per average diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2024.

For the first quarter of 2025, the Company’s PPNR(1), which is defined as total revenue less noninterest expense, was $16.6 million, compared to $16.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, and $14.6 million for the first quarter of 2024.

The efficiency ratio(1) improved to 63.96% for the first quarter of 2025, compared to 65.35% for the fourth quarter of 2024, as a result of lower noninterest expense, partially offset by lower total revenue. The efficiency ratio(1) improved from 65.34% for the first quarter of 2024, primarily due to higher total revenue, partially offset by higher noninterest expense during the first quarter of 2025.

Full time equivalent employees were 350 at March 31, 2025 compared to 355 at December 31, 2024, and 351 at March 31, 2024.

(1)This is a non-GAAP financial measure as defined and discussed under “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” later in this press release.

Financial Condition and Capital Management:

Total assets decreased 2% to $5.5 billion at March 31, 2025, compared to $5.6 billion at December 31, 2024, primarily due to a decrease in deposits resulting in a decrease in overnight funds. Total assets increased 5% from $5.3 billion at March 31, 2024, primarily due to an increase in deposits resulting in an increase in overnight funds, and an increase in loans.

Investment securities available-for-sale (at fair value) totaled $371.0 million at March 31, 2025, compared to $256.3 million at December 31, 2024, and $404.5 million at March 31, 2024. The pre-tax unrealized loss on the securities available-for-sale portfolio was $3.1 million, or $2.3 million net of taxes, which equaled less than 1% of total shareholders’ equity at March 31, 2025.

During the first quarter of 2025, the Company purchased $62.3 million of agency mortgage-backed securities, $44.8 million of collateralized mortgage obligations, and $44.7 million of U.S. Treasury securities, for total purchases of $151.8 million in the available-for-sale portfolio. Securities purchased had a book yield of 4.86% and an average life of 4.34 years.

Investment securities held-to-maturity (at amortized cost, net of allowance for credit losses of $12,000), totaled $576.7 million at March 31, 2025, compared to $590.0 million at December 31, 2024, and $636.2 million at March 31, 2024. The fair value of the securities held-to-maturity portfolio was $496.3 million at March 31, 2025. The pre-tax unrecognized loss on the securities held-to-maturity portfolio was $80.5 million, or $56.7 million net of taxes, which equaled 8.1% of total shareholders’ equity at March 31, 2025.

The unrealized and unrecognized losses in both the available-for-sale and held-to-maturity portfolios were due to higher interest rates at March 31, 2025 compared to when the securities were purchased. The issuers are of high credit quality and all principal amounts are expected to be repaid when the securities mature. The fair value is expected to recover as the securities approach their maturity date and/or market rates decline.

Loans HFI, net of deferred costs and fees, remained flat at $3.5 billion at March 31, 2025 as compared to December 31, 2024, and increased $150.8 million, or 5%, from $3.3 billion at March 31, 2024. Loans HFI, excluding residential mortgages, remained flat at $3.0 billion at March 31, 2025 as compared to December 31, 2024, and increased $175.5 million, or 6%, from $2.8 billion at March 31, 2024.

Commercial and industrial line utilization was 31% at March 31, 2025, compared to 34% at December 31, 2024, and 28% at March 31, 2024. Commercial real estate (“CRE”) loans totaled $2.0 billion at March 31, 2025, of which 31% were owner occupied and 69% were investor CRE loans. Owner occupied CRE loans totaled 31% at December 31, 2024 and 32% at March 31, 2024. At March 31, 2025, approximately 24% of the Company’s loan portfolio consisted of floating interest rate loans, compared to 26% at both December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2024.

At March 31, 2025, paydowns and maturities of investment securities and fixed interest rate loans maturing within one year totaled $395.6 million.

Total deposits decreased $136.8 million, or 3%, to $4.7 billion at March 31, 2025, compared to $4.8 billion at December 31, 2024 due to deposits outflows we typically see in the first quarter, and increased $238.6 million, or 5% from $4.4 billion at March 31, 2024.

The following table shows the Company’s deposit types as a percentage of total deposits at the dates indicated:

          
  March 31,  December 31,  March 31, 
DEPOSITS TYPE % TO TOTAL DEPOSITS 2025  2024  2024 
Demand, noninterest-bearing 24% 25% 28%
Demand, interest-bearing 20% 19% 21%
Savings and money market 29% 28% 25%
Time deposits — under $250 1% 1% 1%
Time deposits — $250 and over 5% 4% 4%
ICS/CDARS — interest-bearing demand,         
money market and time deposits 21% 23% 21%
Total deposits 100% 100% 100%
          

The loan to deposit ratio was 74.45% at March 31, 2025, compared to 72.45% at December 31, 2024, and 75.06% at March 31, 2024.

The Company’s total available liquidity and borrowing capacity was $3.2 billion at March 31, 2025, compared to $3.3 billion at December 31, 2024, and $3.0 billion at March 31, 2024.

Total shareholders’ equity was $696.2 million at March 31, 2025, compared to $689.7 million at December 31, 2024, and $676.3 million at March 31, 2024. The increase in shareholders’ equity at March 31, 2025 is primarily a function of net income and the decrease in the total accumulated other comprehensive loss, partially offset by dividends to stockholders.

Total accumulated other comprehensive loss of $6.8 million at March 31, 2025 was comprised of unrealized losses on securities available-for-sale of $2.3 million, a split dollar insurance contracts liability of $2.4 million, a supplemental executive retirement plan liability of $2.2 million, and a $49,000 unrealized gain on interest-only strip from SBA loans.

The Company’s consolidated capital ratios exceeded regulatory guidelines and the Bank’s capital ratios exceeded regulatory guidelines under the prompt corrective action (“PCA”) regulatory guidelines for a well-capitalized financial institution, and the Basel III minimum regulatory requirements at March 31, 2025.

Tangible book value per share(1) was $8.48 at March 31, 2025, compared to $8.41 at December 31, 2024, and $8.17 at March 31, 2024.

In July 2024, the Company announced that its Board of Directors adopted a share repurchase program under which the Company is authorized to repurchase up to $15 million of the Company’s shares of its issued and outstanding common stock. The Company did not repurchase any of its common stock during 2024 or the first quarter of 2025.

(1)This is a non-GAAP financial measure as defined and discussed under “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” later in this press release.

Credit Quality:

The provision for credit losses on loans totaled $274,000 for the first quarter of 2025, compared to a $1.3 million provision for credit losses on loans for the fourth quarter of 2024, and a provision for credit losses on loans of $184,000 for the first quarter of 2024. Net charge-offs totaled $965,000 for the first quarter of 2025, compared to $197,000 for the fourth quarter of 2024, and $254,000 for the first quarter of 2024. More than half of the net charge-offs for the first quarter of 2025 related to one commercial contractor that was previously reserved for during the fourth quarter of 2024. The remaining charge-offs were related to five different small businesses in a variety of industries. Four loans were underwritten using a scored small business product whose underwriting guidelines have been tightened since the loans were made. 

The allowance for credit losses on loans (“ACLL”) at March 31, 2025 was $48.3 million, or 1.38% of total loans, representing 765% of total nonperforming loans. The ACLL at December 31, 2024 was $49.0 million, or 1.40% of total loans, representing 638% of total nonperforming loans. The ACLL at March 31, 2024 was $47.9 million, or 1.44% of total loans, representing 608% of total nonperforming loans. The reduction to the allowance for credit on losses on loans reflects our credit assessment and economic factors.

NPAs were $6.3 million at March 31, 2025, compared to $7.7 million at December 31, 2024, and $7.9 million at March 31, 2024. There were no CRE loans in NPAs at March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024, or March 31, 2024. There were no foreclosed assets on the balance sheet at March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024, or March 31, 2024. There were no Shared National Credits (“SNCs”) or material purchased participations included in NPAs or total loans at March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024, or March 31, 2024.

Classified assets totaled $40.0 million, or 0.73% of total assets, at March 31, 2025, compared to $41.7 million, or 0.74% of total assets, at December 31, 2024, and $35.4 million, or 0.67% of total assets, at March 31, 2024. The increase in classified assets from March 31, 2024 was primarily the result of one downgraded owner occupied CRE credit, and a number of residential related loans downgraded during the fourth quarter of 2024. The loans are well-collateralized and we do not anticipate to incur losses as a result of the downgrades of these loans.

Heritage Commerce Corp, a bank holding company established in October 1997, is the parent company of Heritage Bank of Commerce, established in 1994 and headquartered in San Jose, CA with full-service branches in Danville, Fremont, Gilroy, Hollister, Livermore, Los Altos, Los Gatos, Morgan Hill, Oakland, Palo Alto, Pleasanton, Redwood City, San Francisco, San Jose, San Mateo, San Rafael, and Walnut Creek. Heritage Bank of Commerce is an SBA Preferred Lender. Bay View Funding, a subsidiary of Heritage Bank of Commerce, is based in San Jose, CA and provides business-essential working capital factoring financing to various industries throughout the United States. For more information, please visit www.heritagecommercecorp.com. The contents of our website are not incorporated into, and do not form a part of, this release or of our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Reclassifications

During the first quarter of 2025, we reclassified Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) and Federal Reserve Bank (“FRB”) stock dividends from interest income to noninterest income and the related average asset balances were reclassified from interest earning assets to other assets on the “Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin” tables. The amounts for the prior periods were reclassified to conform to the current presentation. These reclassifications did not affect previously reported net income or shareholders’ equity.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Financial results are presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”) and prevailing practices in the banking industry. However, certain non-GAAP performance measures and ratios are used by management to evaluate and measure the Company’s performance. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures are common in the banking industry, and may enhance comparability for peer comparison purposes. These non-GAAP financial measures should be supplemental to primary GAAP financial measures and should not be read in isolation or relied upon as a substitute for primary GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures is presented in the tables at the end of this press release under “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

Certain matters discussed in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain in that they reflect plans and expectations for future events. These statements may include, among other things, those relating to the Company’s future financial performance, plans and objectives regarding future events, expectations regarding changes in interest rates and market conditions, projected cash flows of our investment securities portfolio, the performance of our loan portfolio, estimated net interest income resulting from a shift in interest rates, expectation of high credit quality issuers ability to repay, as well as statements relating to the anticipated effects on the Company’s financial condition and results of operations from expected developments or events. Any statements that reflect our belief about, confidence in, or expectations for future events, performance or condition should be considered forward-looking statements. Readers should not construe these statements as assurances of a given level of performance, nor as promises that we will take actions that we currently expect to take. All statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside our control and some of which may fall outside our ability to predict or anticipate. Accordingly, our actual results may differ materially from our projected results, and we may take actions or experience events that we do not currently expect. Risks and uncertainties that could cause our financial performance to differ materially from our goals, plans, expectations and projections expressed in forward-looking statements include those set forth in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Item 1A of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and include: (i) risks of geographic concentration of our client base, our loans, and the collateral securing our loans, as those clients and assets may be particularly subject to natural disasters and to events and conditions that directly or indirectly affect those regions, including the particular risks of natural disasters (including earthquakes, fires, and flooding) and other events that disproportionately affect that region; (ii) cybersecurity risks that may affect us directly or may impact us indirectly by virtue of their effects on our clients, markets or vendors, including our ability to identify and address cybersecurity risks, including those posed by the increasing use of artificial intelligence, such as data security breaches, “denial of service” attacks, “hacking” and identity theft affecting us, our clients, and our third-party vendors and service providers; (iii) domestic, international and multinational political events that have accompanied or that may in the future accompany or result from recent political changes, particularly including sociopolitical events and conditions that result from political conflicts and law enforcement activities that may adversely affect our markets or our clients; (iv) media items and consumer confidence as those factors affect our clients’ confidence in the banking system generally and in our bank specifically; (v) adequacy of our risk management framework, disclosure controls and procedures and internal control over financial reporting; (vi) market, geographic and sociopolitical factors that arise by virtue of the fact that we operate primarily in the general San Francisco Bay Area of Northern California; (vii) the effects of recent wildfires affecting Southern California, which have affected certain clients and certain loans secured by mortgages in Los Angeles County, and which are affecting or may, in the future, affect other clients in those and other markets throughout California; (viii) factors that affect our liquidity and our ability to meet client demands for withdrawals from deposit accounts and undrawn lines of credit, including our cash on hand and the availability of funds from our own lines of credit; (ix) factors that affect the value and liquidity of our investment portfolios, particularly the values of securities available-for-sale; (x) our ability to estimate accurately, and to establish adequate reserves against, the risk of loss associated with our loan and lease portfolios and our factoring business; (xi) inflationary pressures and changes in the interest rate environment that reduce our margins and yields, the fair value of financial instruments or our level of loan originations, or increase the level of defaults, losses and prepayments on loans to clients, whether held in the portfolio or in the secondary market; (xii) increased capital requirements for our continual growth or as imposed by banking regulators, which may require us to raise capital at a time when capital is not available on favorable terms or at all; (xiii) operational issues stemming from, and/or capital spending necessitated by, the potential need to adapt to industry changes in information technology systems, on which we are highly dependent; (xiv) events that affect our ability to attract, recruit, and retain qualified officers and other personnel to implement our strategic plan, and that enable current and future personnel to protect and develop our relationships with clients, and to promote our business, results of operations and growth prospects; (xv) the expense and uncertain resolution of litigation matters whether occurring in the ordinary course of business or otherwise, particularly including but not limited to the effects of recent and ongoing developments in California labor and employment laws, regulations and court decisions; and (xvi) our success in managing the risks involved in the foregoing factors.

  For the Quarter Ended: Percent Change From: 
CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS    March 31,     December 31,     March 31,     December 31,     March 31,  
(in $000’s, unaudited) 2025 2024 2024 2024  2024  
Interest income $61,832 $64,043 $56,960 (3)%9 %
Interest expense  18,472  20,448  17,458 (10)%6 %
Net interest income before provision              
for credit losses on loans  43,360  43,595  39,502 (1)%10 %
Provision for credit losses on loans  274  1,331  184 (79)%49 %
Net interest income after provision              
for credit losses on loans  43,086  42,264  39,318 2 %10 %
Noninterest income:              
Service charges and fees on deposit              
accounts  892  885  877 1 %2 %
FHLB and FRB stock dividends  590  590  591 0 %0 %
Increase in cash surrender value of              
life insurance  538  528  518 2 %4 %
Gain on sales of SBA loans  98  125  178 (22)%(45)%
Servicing income  82  77  90 6 %(9)%
Termination fees  87  18  13 383 %569 %
Other  409  552  371 (26)%10 %
Total noninterest income  2,696  2,775  2,638 (3)%2 %
Noninterest expense:              
Salaries and employee benefits  16,575  16,976  15,509 (2)%7 %
Occupancy and equipment  2,534  2,495  2,443 2 %4 %
Professional fees  1,580  1,711  1,327 (8)%19 %
Other  8,767  9,122  8,257 (4)%6 %
Total noninterest expense  29,456  30,304  27,536 (3)%7 %
Income before income taxes  16,326  14,735  14,420 11 %13 %
Income tax expense  4,700  4,114  4,254 14 %10 %
Net income $ 11,626 $ 10,621 $ 10,166 9 %14 %
               
PER COMMON SHARE DATA              
(unaudited)                
Basic earnings per share $0.19 $0.17 $0.17 12 %12 %
Diluted earnings per share $0.19 $0.17 $0.17 12 %12 %
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic  61,479,579  61,320,505  61,186,623 0 %0 %
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted  61,708,361  61,679,735  61,470,552 0 %0 %
Common shares outstanding at period-end  61,611,121  61,348,095  61,253,625 0 %1 %
Dividend per share $0.13 $0.13 $0.13 0 %0 %
Book value per share $11.30 $11.24 $11.04 1 %2 %
Tangible book value per share(1) $8.48 $8.41 $8.17 1 %4 %
               
KEY PERFORMANCE METRICS                   
(in $000's, unaudited)                   
Annualized return on average equity  6.81% 6.16% 6.08%11 %12 %
Annualized return on average tangible              
common equity(1)  9.09% 8.25% 8.24%10 %10 %
Annualized return on average assets  0.85% 0.75% 0.79%13 %8 %
Annualized return on average tangible assets(1)  0.88% 0.78% 0.82%13 %7 %
Net interest margin (FTE)(1)  3.39% 3.32% 3.31%2 %2 %
Total revenue $46,056 $46,370 $42,140 (1)%9 %
Pre-provision net revenue(1) $16,600 $16,066 $14,604 3 %14 %
Efficiency ratio(1)  63.96% 65.35% 65.34%(2)%(2)%
               
AVERAGE BALANCES                  
(in $000’s, unaudited)                   
Average assets $5,559,896 $5,607,840 $5,178,636 (1)%7 %
Average tangible assets(1) $5,386,001 $5,433,439 $5,002,597 (1)%8 %
Average earning assets $5,188,317 $5,235,986 $4,810,505 (1)%8 %
Average loans held-for-sale $2,290 $2,260 $2,749 1 %(17)%
Average loans held-for-investment $3,429,014 $3,388,729 $3,297,240 1 %4 %
Average deposits $4,717,517 $4,771,491 $4,360,150 (1)%8 %
Average demand deposits - noninterest-bearing $1,167,330 $1,222,393 $1,177,078 (5)%(1)%
Average interest-bearing deposits $3,550,187 $3,549,098 $3,183,072 0 %12 %
Average interest-bearing liabilities $3,589,872 $3,588,755 $3,222,603 0 %11 %
Average equity $692,733 $686,263 $672,292 1 %3 %
Average tangible common equity(1) $518,838 $511,862 $496,253 1 %5 %
               


(1)This is a non-GAAP financial measure as defined and discussed under Non-GAAP Financial Measures” in this press release.

                 
  For the Quarter Ended: 
CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS    March 31,     December 31,     September 30,    June 30,     March 31,  
(in $000’s, unaudited) 2025 2024 2024 2024 2024 
Interest income $61,832 $64,043 $60,852 $58,489 $56,960 
Interest expense  18,472  20,448  21,523  19,622  17,458 
Net interest income before provision                
for credit losses on loans  43,360  43,595  39,329  38,867  39,502 
Provision for credit losses on loans  274  1,331  153  471  184 
Net interest income after provision                
for credit losses on loans  43,086  42,264  39,176  38,396  39,318 
Noninterest income:                
Service charges and fees on deposit                
accounts  892  885  908  891  877 
FHLB and FRB stock dividends  590  590  586  588  591 
Increase in cash surrender value of                
life insurance  538  528  530  521  518 
Gain on sales of SBA loans  98  125  94  76  178 
Servicing income  82  77  108  90  90 
Termination fees  87  18  46  100  13 
Gain on proceeds from company-owned                
life insurance        219   
Other  409  552  554  379  371 
Total noninterest income  2,696  2,775  2,826  2,864  2,638 
Noninterest expense:                
Salaries and employee benefits  16,575  16,976  15,673  15,794  15,509 
Occupancy and equipment  2,534  2,495  2,599  2,689  2,443 
Professional fees  1,580  1,711  1,306  1,072  1,327 
Other  8,767  9,122  7,977  8,633  8,257 
Total noninterest expense  29,456  30,304  27,555  28,188  27,536 
Income before income taxes  16,326  14,735  14,447  13,072  14,420 
Income tax expense  4,700  4,114  3,940  3,838  4,254 
Net income $ 11,626 $ 10,621 $ 10,507 $ 9,234 $ 10,166 
                 
PER COMMON SHARE DATA                
(unaudited)                    
Basic earnings per share $0.19 $0.17 $0.17 $0.15 $0.17 
Diluted earnings per share $0.19 $0.17 $0.17 $0.15 $0.17 
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic  61,479,579  61,320,505  61,295,877  61,279,914  61,186,623 
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted  61,708,361  61,679,735  61,546,157  61,438,088  61,470,552 
Common shares outstanding at period-end  61,611,121  61,348,095  61,297,344  61,292,094  61,253,625 
Dividend per share $0.13 $0.13 $0.13 $0.13 $0.13 
Book value per share $11.30 $11.24 $11.18 $11.08 $11.04 
Tangible book value per share(1) $8.48 $8.41 $8.33 $8.22 $8.17 
                 
KEY PERFORMANCE METRICS                   
(in $000's, unaudited)                     
Annualized return on average equity  6.81% 6.16% 6.14% 5.50% 6.08%
Annualized return on average tangible                
common equity(1)  9.09% 8.25% 8.27% 7.43% 8.24%
Annualized return on average assets  0.85% 0.75% 0.78% 0.71% 0.79%
Annualized return on average tangible assets(1)  0.88% 0.78% 0.81% 0.74% 0.82%
Net interest margin (FTE)(1)  3.39% 3.32% 3.15% 3.23% 3.31%
Total revenue $46,056 $46,370 $42,155 $41,731 $42,140 
Pre-provision net revenue(1) $16,600 $16,066 $14,600 $13,543 $14,604 
Efficiency ratio(1)  63.96% 65.35% 65.37% 67.55% 65.34%
                 
AVERAGE BALANCES                     
(in $000’s, unaudited)                     
Average assets $5,559,896 $5,607,840 $5,352,067 $5,213,171 $5,178,636 
Average tangible assets(1) $5,386,001 $5,433,439 $5,177,114 $5,037,673 $5,002,597 
Average earning assets $5,188,317 $5,235,986 $4,980,082 $4,840,670 $4,810,505 
Average loans held-for-sale $2,290 $2,260 $1,493 $1,503 $2,749 
Average loans held-for-investment $3,429,014 $3,388,729 $3,359,647 $3,328,358 $3,297,240 
Average deposits $4,717,517 $4,771,491 $4,525,946 $4,394,545 $4,360,150 
Average demand deposits - noninterest-bearing $1,167,330 $1,222,393 $1,172,304 $1,127,145 $1,177,078 
Average interest-bearing deposits $3,550,187 $3,549,098 $3,353,642 $3,267,400 $3,183,072 
Average interest-bearing liabilities $3,589,872 $3,588,755 $3,393,264 $3,306,972 $3,222,603 
Average equity $692,733 $686,263 $680,404 $675,108 $672,292 
Average tangible common equity(1) $518,838 $511,862 $505,451 $499,610 $496,253 
                 


(1)This is a non-GAAP financial measure as defined and discussed under “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” in this press release.

               
  End of Period: Percent Change From: 
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS    March 31,     December 31,     March 31,     December 31,     March 31,  
(in $000’s, unaudited) 2025
 2024
 2024
 2024  2024  
ASSETS              
Cash and due from banks $44,281  $29,864  $32,543  48 %36 %
Other investments and interest-bearing deposits              
in other financial institutions  700,769   938,259   508,816  (25)%38 %
Securities available-for-sale, at fair value  370,976   256,274   404,474  45 %(8)%
Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost  576,718   590,016   636,249  (2)%(9)%
Loans - held-for-sale - SBA, including deferred costs  1,884   2,375   1,946  (21)%(3)%
Loans - held-for-investment:              
Commercial  489,241   531,350   452,231  (8)%8 %
Real estate:              
CRE - owner occupied  616,825   601,636   585,031  3 %5 %
CRE - non-owner occupied  1,363,275   1,341,266   1,271,184  2 %7 %
Land and construction  136,106   127,848   129,712  6 %5 %
Home equity  119,138   127,963   122,794  (7)%(3)%
Multifamily  284,510   275,490   269,263  3 %6 %
Residential mortgages  465,330   471,730   490,035  (1)%(5)%
Consumer and other  12,741   14,837   16,439  (14)%(22)%
Loans  3,487,166   3,492,120   3,336,689  0 %5 %
Deferred loan fees, net  (268)  (183)  (587) 46 %(54)%
Total loans - held-for-investment, net of deferred fees  3,486,898   3,491,937   3,336,102  0 %5 %
Allowance for credit losses on loans  (48,262)  (48,953)  (47,888) (1)%1 %
Loans, net  3,438,636   3,442,984   3,288,214  0 %5 %
Company-owned life insurance  81,749   81,211   80,007  1 %2 %
Premises and equipment, net  9,772   10,140   9,986  (4)%(2)%
Goodwill  167,631   167,631   167,631  0 %0 %
Other intangible assets  5,986   6,439   8,074  (7)%(26)%
Accrued interest receivable and other assets  115,853   119,813   118,134  (3)%(2)%
Total assets $ 5,514,255  $ 5,645,006  $ 5,256,074  (2)%5 %
               
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY              
Liabilities:              
Deposits:              
Demand, noninterest-bearing $1,128,593  $1,214,192  $1,242,059  (7)%(9)%
Demand, interest-bearing  949,068   936,587   925,100  1 %3 %
Savings and money market  1,353,293   1,325,923   1,124,900  2 %20 %
Time deposits - under $250  37,592   38,988   38,105  (4)%(1)%
Time deposits - $250 and over  213,357   206,755   200,739  3 %6 %
ICS/CDARS - interest-bearing demand, money market              
and time deposits  1,001,365   1,097,586   913,757  (9)%10 %
Total deposits  4,683,268   4,820,031   4,444,660  (3)%5 %
Subordinated debt, net of issuance costs  39,691   39,653   39,539  0 %0 %
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities  95,106   95,595   95,579  (1)%0 %
Total liabilities  4,818,065   4,955,279   4,579,778  (3)%5 %
               
Shareholders’ Equity:              
Common stock  511,596   510,070   507,578  0 %1 %
Retained earnings  191,401   187,762   181,306  2 %6 %
Accumulated other comprehensive loss  (6,807)  (8,105)  (12,588) (16)%(46)%
Total shareholders' equity  696,190   689,727   676,296  1 %3 %
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 5,514,255  $ 5,645,006  $ 5,256,074  (2)%5 %
               


                
  End of Period:
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS    March 31,     December 31,     September 30,    June 30,     March 31, 
(in $000’s, unaudited) 2025
 2024
 2024
 2024
 2024
ASSETS               
Cash and due from banks $44,281  $29,864  $49,722  $37,497  $32,543 
Other investments and interest-bearing deposits               
in other financial institutions  700,769   938,259   906,588   610,763   508,816 
Securities available-for-sale, at fair value  370,976   256,274   237,612   273,043   404,474 
Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost  576,718   590,016   604,193   621,178   636,249 
Loans - held-for-sale - SBA, including deferred costs  1,884   2,375   1,649   1,899   1,946 
Loans - held-for-investment:               
Commercial  489,241   531,350   481,266   477,929   452,231 
Real estate:               
CRE - owner occupied  616,825   601,636   602,062   594,504   585,031 
CRE - non-owner occupied  1,363,275   1,341,266   1,310,578   1,283,323   1,271,184 
Land and construction  136,106   127,848   125,761   125,374   129,712 
Home equity  119,138   127,963   124,090   126,562   122,794 
Multifamily  284,510   275,490   273,103   268,968   269,263 
Residential mortgages  465,330   471,730   479,524   484,809   490,035 
Consumer and other  12,741   14,837   14,179   18,758   16,439 
Loans  3,487,166   3,492,120   3,410,563   3,380,227   3,336,689 
Deferred loan fees, net  (268)  (183)  (327)  (434)  (587)
Total loans - held-for-investment, net of deferred fees  3,486,898   3,491,937   3,410,236   3,379,793   3,336,102 
Allowance for credit losses on loans  (48,262)  (48,953)  (47,819)  (47,954)  (47,888)
Loans, net  3,438,636   3,442,984   3,362,417   3,331,839   3,288,214 
Company-owned life insurance  81,749   81,211   80,682   80,153   80,007 
Premises and equipment, net  9,772   10,140   10,398   10,310   9,986 
Goodwill  167,631   167,631   167,631   167,631   167,631 
Other intangible assets  5,986   6,439   6,966   7,521   8,074 
Accrued interest receivable and other assets  115,853   119,813   123,738   121,190   118,134 
Total assets $ 5,514,255  $ 5,645,006  $ 5,551,596  $ 5,263,024  $ 5,256,074 
                
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY               
Liabilities:               
Deposits:               
Demand, noninterest-bearing $1,128,593  $1,214,192  $1,272,139  $1,187,320  $1,242,059 
Demand, interest-bearing  949,068   936,587   913,910   928,246   925,100 
Savings and money market  1,353,293   1,325,923   1,309,676   1,126,520   1,124,900 
Time deposits - under $250  37,592   38,988   39,060   39,046   38,105 
Time deposits - $250 and over  213,357   206,755   196,945   203,886   200,739 
ICS/CDARS - interest-bearing demand, money market               
and time deposits  1,001,365   1,097,586   997,803   959,592   913,757 
Total deposits  4,683,268   4,820,031   4,729,533   4,444,610   4,444,660 
Other short-term borrowings               
Subordinated debt, net of issuance costs  39,691   39,653   39,615   39,577   39,539 
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities  95,106   95,595   97,096   99,638   95,579 
Total liabilities  4,818,065   4,955,279   4,866,244   4,583,825   4,579,778 
                
Shareholders’ Equity:               
Common stock  511,596   510,070   509,134   508,343   507,578 
Retained earnings  191,401   187,762   185,110   182,571   181,306 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss  (6,807)  (8,105)  (8,892)  (11,715)  (12,588)
Total shareholders' equity  696,190   689,727   685,352   679,199   676,296 
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 5,514,255  $ 5,645,006  $ 5,551,596  $ 5,263,024  $ 5,256,074 
                


               
  At or For the Quarter Ended: Percent Change From: 
CREDIT QUALITY DATA    March 31,     December 31,     March 31,     December 31,     March 31,  
(in $000’s, unaudited) 2025 2024 2024 2024  2024  
Nonaccrual loans - held-for-investment:              
Land and construction loans $4,793 $5,874 $4,673 (18)%3 %
Home equity and other loans  927  290  120 220 %673 %
Commercial loans  324  1,014  1,127 (68)%(71)%
CRE loans       N/A  N/A  
Total nonaccrual loans - held-for-investment:  6,044  7,178  5,920 (16)%2 %
Loans over 90 days past due              
and still accruing  268  489  1,951 (45)%(86)%
Total nonperforming loans  6,312  7,667  7,871 (18)%(20)%
Foreclosed assets       N/A  N/A  
Total nonperforming assets $6,312 $7,667 $7,871 (18)%(20)%
Net charge-offs during the quarter $965 $197 $254 390 %280 %
Provision for credit losses on loans during the quarter $274 $1,331 $184 (79)%49 %
Allowance for credit losses on loans $48,262 $48,953 $47,888 (1)%1 %
Classified assets $40,034 $41,661 $35,392 (4)%13 %
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans  1.38% 1.40% 1.44%(1)%(4)%
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total nonperforming loans  764.61% 638.49% 608.41%20 %26 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets  0.11% 0.14% 0.15%(21)%(27)%
Nonperforming loans to total loans  0.18% 0.22% 0.24%(18)%(25)%
Classified assets to Heritage Commerce Corp              
Tier 1 capital plus allowance for credit losses on loans  7% 7% 6%0 %17 %
Classified assets to Heritage Bank of Commerce              
Tier 1 capital plus allowance for credit losses on loans  7% 7% 6%0 %17 %
               
OTHER PERIOD-END STATISTICS                   
(in $000’s, unaudited)                   
Heritage Commerce Corp:              
Tangible common equity (1) $522,573 $515,657 $500,591 1 %4 %
Shareholders’ equity / total assets  12.63% 12.22% 12.87%3 %(2)%
Tangible common equity / tangible assets (1)  9.78% 9.43% 9.85%4 %(1)%
Loan to deposit ratio  74.45% 72.45% 75.06%3 %(1)%
Noninterest-bearing deposits / total deposits  24.10% 25.19% 27.94%(4)%(14)%
Total capital ratio  15.9% 15.6% 15.6%2 %2 %
Tier 1 capital ratio  13.6% 13.4% 13.4%1 %1 %
Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio  13.6% 13.4% 13.4%1 %1 %
Tier 1 leverage ratio  9.8% 9.6% 10.2%2 %(4)%
Heritage Bank of Commerce:              
Tangible common equity / tangible assets (1)  10.15% 9.79% 10.22%4 %(1)%
Total capital ratio  15.4% 15.1% 15.1%2 %2 %
Tier 1 capital ratio  14.1% 13.9% 13.9%1 %1 %
Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio  14.1% 13.9% 13.9%1 %1 %
Tier 1 leverage ratio  10.2% 10.0% 10.6%2 %(4)%
               


(1)This is a non-GAAP financial measure as defined and discussed under “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” in this press release.

                 
  At or For the Quarter Ended: 
CREDIT QUALITY DATA    March 31,     December 31,     September 30,    June 30,     March 31,  
(in $000’s, unaudited) 2025 2024 2024 2024 2024 
Nonaccrual loans - held-for-investment:                
Land and construction loans $4,793 $5,874 $5,862 $4,774 $4,673 
Home equity and other loans  927  290  84  108  120 
Commercial loans  324  1,014  752  900  1,127 
CRE loans           
Total nonaccrual loans - held-for-investment:  6,044  7,178  6,698  5,782  5,920 
Loans over 90 days past due                
and still accruing  268  489  460  248  1,951 
Total nonperforming loans  6,312  7,667  7,158  6,030  7,871 
Foreclosed assets           
Total nonperforming assets $6,312 $7,667 $7,158 $6,030 $7,871 
Net charge-offs during the quarter $965 $197 $288 $405 $254 
Provision for credit losses on loans during the quarter $274 $1,331 $153 $471 $184 
Allowance for credit losses on loans $48,262 $48,953 $47,819 $47,954 $47,888 
Classified assets $40,034 $41,661 $32,609 $33,605 $35,392 
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans  1.38% 1.40% 1.40% 1.42% 1.44%
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total nonperforming loans  764.61% 638.49% 668.05% 795.26% 608.41%
Nonperforming assets to total assets  0.11% 0.14% 0.13% 0.11% 0.15%
Nonperforming loans to total loans  0.18% 0.22% 0.21% 0.18% 0.24%
Classified assets to Heritage Commerce Corp                
Tier 1 capital plus allowance for credit losses on loans  7% 7% 6% 6% 6%
Classified assets to Heritage Bank of Commerce                
Tier 1 capital plus allowance for credit losses on loans  7% 7% 6% 6% 6%
                 
OTHER PERIOD-END STATISTICS                     
(in $000’s, unaudited)                     
Heritage Commerce Corp:                
Tangible common equity (1) $522,573 $515,657 $510,755 $504,047 $500,591 
Shareholders’ equity / total assets  12.63% 12.22% 12.35% 12.91% 12.87%
Tangible common equity / tangible assets (1)  9.78% 9.43% 9.50% 9.91% 9.85%
Loan to deposit ratio  74.45% 72.45% 72.11% 76.04% 75.06%
Noninterest-bearing deposits / total deposits  24.10% 25.19% 26.90% 26.71% 27.94%
Total capital ratio  15.9% 15.6% 15.6% 15.6% 15.6%
Tier 1 capital ratio  13.6% 13.4% 13.4% 13.4% 13.4%
Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio  13.6% 13.4% 13.4% 13.4% 13.4%
Tier 1 leverage ratio  9.8% 9.6% 10.0% 10.2% 10.2%
Heritage Bank of Commerce:                
Tangible common equity / tangible assets (1)  10.15% 9.79% 9.86% 10.28% 10.22%
Total capital ratio  15.4% 15.1% 15.1% 15.1% 15.1%
Tier 1 capital ratio  14.1% 13.9% 13.9% 13.9% 13.9%
Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio  14.1% 13.9% 13.9% 13.9% 13.9%
Tier 1 leverage ratio  10.2% 10.0% 10.4% 10.6% 10.6%
                 


(1)This is a non-GAAP financial measure as defined and discussed under “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” in this press release.

                  
  For the Quarter Ended For the Quarter Ended 
  March 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 
           Interest    Average          Interest    Average 
NET INTEREST INCOME AND NET INTEREST MARGIN Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ 
(in $000’s, unaudited) Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate 
Assets:                 
Loans, core bank $2,945,072   39,758  5.47%$2,899,347  $39,852  5.47%
Prepayment fees     224  0.03%    35  0.00%
Bay View Funding factored receivables  60,250   2,942  19.80% 59,153   3,084  20.74%
Purchased residential mortgages  427,963   3,597  3.41% 434,846   3,732  3.41%
Loan fair value mark / accretion  (1,981)  181  0.02% (2,357)  429  0.06%
Loans, gross (1)(2)  3,431,304   46,702  5.52% 3,390,989   47,132  5.53%
Securities - taxable  876,092   5,559  2.57% 800,174   4,475  2.22%
Securities - exempt from Federal tax (3)  30,480   275  3.66% 30,570   274  3.57%
Other investments and interest-bearing deposits                 
in other financial institutions  850,441   9,354  4.46% 1,014,253   12,220  4.79%
Total interest earning assets (3)  5,188,317   61,890  4.84% 5,235,986   64,101  4.87%
Cash and due from banks  31,869        32,569       
Premises and equipment, net  10,007        10,301       
Goodwill and other intangible assets  173,895        174,401       
Other assets  155,808        154,583       
Total assets $5,559,896       $5,607,840       
                  
Liabilities and shareholders’ equity:                 
Deposits:                 
Demand, noninterest-bearing $1,167,330       $1,222,393       
                  
Demand, interest-bearing  944,375   1,438  0.62% 906,581   1,452  0.64%
Savings and money market  1,323,038   8,073  2.47% 1,339,397   9,090  2.70%
Time deposits - under $100  11,383   47  1.67% 11,388   49  1.71%
Time deposits - $100 and over  234,421   2,129  3.68% 234,446   2,310  3.92%
ICS/CDARS - interest-bearing demand, money market                 
and time deposits  1,036,970   6,248  2.44% 1,057,286   7,009  2.64%
Total interest-bearing deposits  3,550,187   17,935  2.05% 3,549,098   19,910  2.23%
Total deposits  4,717,517   17,935  1.54% 4,771,491   19,910  1.66%
                  
Short-term borrowings  18     0.00% 28     0.00%
Subordinated debt, net of issuance costs  39,667   537  5.49% 39,629   538  5.40%
Total interest-bearing liabilities  3,589,872   18,472  2.09% 3,588,755   20,448  2.27%
Total interest-bearing liabilities and demand,                 
noninterest-bearing / cost of funds  4,757,202   18,472  1.57% 4,811,148   20,448  1.69%
Other liabilities  109,961        110,429       
Total liabilities  4,867,163        4,921,577       
Shareholders’ equity  692,733        686,263       
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $5,559,896       $5,607,840       
                  
Net interest income / margin (3)     43,418  3.39%    43,653  3.32%
Less tax equivalent adjustment (3)     (58)       (58)   
Net interest income    $43,360  3.39%   $43,595  3.31%
                  


(1)Includes loans held-for-sale. Nonaccrual loans are included in average balances.
(2)Yield amounts earned on loans include fees and costs. The accretion of net deferred loan fees into loan interest income was $214,000 for the first quarter of 2025, compared to $167,000 for the fourth quarter of 2024. Prepayment fees totaled $224,000 for the first quarter of 2025, compared to $35,000 for the fourth quarter of 2024.
(3)Reflects the FTE adjustment for Federal tax-exempt income based on a 21% tax rate. This is a non-GAAP financial measure as defined and discussed under “Non-GAAP FinanciaMeasures” in this press release.

                  
  For the Quarter Ended For the Quarter Ended 
  March 31, 2025 March 31, 2024 
           Interest    Average          Interest    Average 
NET INTEREST INCOME AND NET INTEREST MARGIN Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ 
(in $000’s, unaudited) Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate 
Assets:                 
Loans, core bank $2,945,072  $39,758  5.47%$2,795,351  $37,721  5.43%
Prepayment fees     224  0.03%    24  0.00%
Bay View Funding factored receivables  60,250   2,942  19.80% 53,511   2,838  21.33%
Purchased residential mortgages  427,963   3,597  3.41% 454,240   3,788  3.35%
Loan fair value mark / accretion  (1,981)  181  0.02% (3,113)  229  0.03%
Loans, gross (1)(2)  3,431,304   46,702  5.52% 3,299,989   44,600  5.44%
Securities - taxable  876,092   5,559  2.57% 1,042,484   6,183  2.39%
Securities - exempt from Federal tax (3)  30,480   275  3.66% 31,939   286  3.60%
Other investments and interest-bearing deposits                 
in other financial institutions  850,441   9,354  4.46% 436,093   5,951  5.49%
Total interest earning assets (3)  5,188,317   61,890  4.84% 4,810,505   57,020  4.77%
Cash and due from banks  31,869        33,214       
Premises and equipment, net  10,007        10,015       
Goodwill and other intangible assets  173,895        176,039       
Other assets  155,808        148,863       
Total assets $5,559,896       $5,178,636       
                  
Liabilities and shareholders’ equity:                 
Deposits:                 
Demand, noninterest-bearing $1,167,330       $1,177,078       
                  
Demand, interest-bearing  944,375   1,438  0.62% 920,048   1,554  0.68%
Savings and money market  1,323,038   8,073  2.47% 1,067,581   6,649  2.50%
Time deposits - under $100  11,383   47  1.67% 10,945   42  1.54%
Time deposits - $100 and over  234,421   2,129  3.68% 221,211   2,064  3.75%
ICS/CDARS - interest-bearing demand, money market                 
and time deposits  1,036,970   6,248  2.44% 963,287   6,611  2.76%
Total interest-bearing deposits  3,550,187   17,935  2.05% 3,183,072   16,920  2.14%
Total deposits  4,717,517   17,935  1.54% 4,360,150   16,920  1.56%
                  
Short-term borrowings  18     0.00% 15     0.00%
Subordinated debt, net of issuance costs  39,667   537  5.49% 39,516   538  5.48%
Total interest-bearing liabilities  3,589,872   18,472  2.09% 3,222,603   17,458  2.18%
Total interest-bearing liabilities and demand,                 
noninterest-bearing / cost of funds  4,757,202   18,472  1.57% 4,399,681   17,458  1.60%
Other liabilities  109,961        106,663       
Total liabilities  4,867,163        4,506,344       
Shareholders’ equity  692,733        672,292       
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $5,559,896       $5,178,636       
                  
Net interest income / margin (3)     43,418  3.39%    39,562  3.31%
Less tax equivalent adjustment (3)     (58)       (60)   
Net interest income    $43,360  3.39%   $39,502  3.30%


(1)Includes loans held-for-sale. Nonaccrual loans are included in average balances.
(2)Yield amounts earned on loans include fees and costs. The accretion of net deferred loan fees into loan interest income was $214,000 for the first quarter of 2025, compared to $160,000 for the first quarter of 2024. Prepayment fees totaled $224,000 for the first quarter of 2025, compared to $24,000 for the first quarter of 2024.
(3)Reflects the FTE adjustment for Federal tax-exempt income based on a 21% tax rate. This is a non-GAAP financial measure as defined and discussed under “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” in this press release.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

Management considers tangible book value per share as a useful measurement of the Company’s equity. The Company references the return on average tangible common equity and the return on average tangible assets as measurements of profitability.

The following table summarizes components of the tangible book value per share at the dates indicated:

                 
TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER SHARE March 31,  December 31,  September 30, June 30, March 31,  
(in $000’s, unaudited) 2025
 2024
 2024
 2024
 2024
 
Capital components:                
Total Equity (GAAP) $696,190  $689,727  $685,352  $679,199  $676,296  
Less: Preferred Stock                
Total Common Equity  696,190   689,727   685,352   679,199   676,296  
Less: Goodwill  (167,631)  (167,631)  (167,631)  (167,631)  (167,631) 
Less: Other Intangible Assets  (5,986)  (6,439)  (6,966)  (7,521)  (8,074) 
Total Tangible Common Equity (non-GAAP) $522,573  $515,657  $510,755  $504,047  $500,591  
                 
Common shares outstanding at period-end  61,611,121   61,348,095   61,297,344   61,292,094   61,253,625  
                 
Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) $8.48  $8.41  $8.33  $8.22  $8.17  
                      

The following tables summarize components of the annualized return on average tangible common equity and the annualized return on average tangible assets for the periods indicated:

                 
RETURN ON AVERAGE TANGIBLE COMMON  For the Quarter Ended: 
EQUITY AND AVERAGE TANGIBLE COMMON ASSETS March 31,  December 31,  September 30, June 30, March 31,  
(in $000’s, unaudited) 2025
 2024
  2024  2024
 2024
 
Net income $11,626  $10,621  $10,507  $9,234  $10,166  
                 
Average tangible common equity components:                
Average Equity (GAAP) $692,733  $686,263  $680,404  $675,108  $672,292  
Less: Goodwill  (167,631)  (167,631)  (167,631)  (167,631)  (167,631) 
Less: Other Intangible Assets  (6,264)  (6,770)  (7,322)  (7,867)  (8,408) 
Total Average Tangible Common Equity (non-GAAP) $518,838  $511,862  $505,451  $499,610  $496,253  
                 
Annualized return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)  9.09 % 8.25 % 8.27 % 7.43 % 8.24 %
                 
Average tangible assets components:                
Average Assets (GAAP) $5,559,896  $5,607,840  $5,352,067  $5,213,171  $5,178,636  
Less: Goodwill  (167,631)  (167,631)  (167,631)  (167,631)  (167,631) 
Less: Other Intangible Assets  (6,264)  (6,770)  (7,322)  (7,867)  (8,408) 
Total Average Tangible Assets (non-GAAP) $5,386,001  $5,433,439  $5,177,114  $5,037,673  $5,002,597  
                 
Annualized return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP)  0.88 % 0.78 % 0.81 % 0.74 % 0.82 %
                      

Management reviews yields on certain asset categories and the net interest margin of the Company on an FTE basis. In this non-GAAP presentation, net interest income is adjusted to reflect tax-exempt interest income on an equivalent before-tax basis using tax rates effective as of the end of the period. This measure ensures comparability of net interest income arising from both taxable and tax-exempt sources. The following tables summarize components of FTE net interest income of the Company for the periods indicated:

                 
  For the Quarter Ended: 
  March 31,  December 31,  September 30,  June 30,  March 31,  
(in $000’s, unaudited) 2025 2024 2024 2024 2024 
Net interest income before                
credit losses on loans (GAAP) $43,360 $43,595 $39,329 $38,867 $39,502 
Tax-equivalent adjustment on securities -                
exempt from Federal tax  58  58  59  60  60 
Net interest income, FTE (non-GAAP) $43,418 $43,653 $39,388 $38,927 $39,562 
                 
Average balance of total interest earning assets $5,188,317 $5,235,986 $4,980,082 $4,840,670 $4,810,505 
                 
Net interest margin (annualized net interest income divided by the                
average balance of total interest earnings assets) (GAAP)  3.39% 3.31% 3.14% 3.23% 3.30%
                 
Net interest margin, FTE (annualized net interest income, FTE,                
divided by the average balance of total                
earnings assets) (non-GAAP)  3.39% 3.32% 3.15% 3.23% 3.31%
                 

Management views its non-GAAP PPNR as a key metric for assessing the Company’s earnings power. The following table summarizes the components of PPNR for the periods indicated:

                
  For the Quarter Ended:
  March 31,  December 31,  September 30, June 30, March 31, 
(in $000’s, unaudited) 2025
 2024
 2024
 2024
 2024
                
                
Net interest income before credit losses on loans $43,360  $43,595  $39,329  $38,867  $39,502 
Noninterest income  2,696   2,775   2,826   2,864   2,638 
Total revenue  46,056   46,370  $42,155  $41,731  $42,140 
Less: Noninterest expense  (29,456)  (30,304)  (27,555)  (28,188)  (27,536)
PPNR (non-GAAP) $16,600  $16,066  $14,600  $13,543  $14,604 
                     

The efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is calculated by dividing noninterest expense by total revenue (net interest income plus noninterest income), and measures how much it costs to produce one dollar of revenue. The following tables summarize components of the efficiency ratio of the Company for the periods indicated:

                 
  For the Quarter Ended: 
  March 31,  December 31,  September 30, June 30, March 31,  
(in $000’s, unaudited) 2025 2024 2024 2024 2024 
Noninterest expense $29,456 $30,304 $27,555 $28,188 $27,536 
                 
Net interest income before credit losses on loans $43,360 $43,595 $39,329 $38,867 $39,502 
Noninterest income  2,696  2,775  2,826  2,864  2,638 
Total revenue $46,056 $46,370 $42,155 $41,731 $42,140 
                 
Efficiency ratio (noninterest expense divided                
by total revenue) (non-GAAP)  63.96% 65.35% 65.37% 67.55% 65.34%
                 

Management considers the tangible common equity ratio as a useful measurement of the Company’s and the Bank’s equity. The following table summarizes components of the tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio of the Company at the dates indicated:

                 
TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY TO TANGIBLE ASSETS March 31,  December 31,  September 30,    June 30,     March 31,  
(in $000’s, unaudited) 2025
 2024
 2024
 2024
 2024  
Capital components:                
Total Equity (GAAP) $696,190  $689,727  $685,352  $679,199  $676,296  
Less: Preferred Stock                
Total Common Equity  696,190   689,727   685,352   679,199   676,296  
Less: Goodwill  (167,631)  (167,631)  (167,631)  (167,631)  (167,631) 
Less: Other Intangible Assets  (5,986)  (6,439)  (6,966)  (7,521)  (8,074) 
Total Tangible Common Equity (non-GAAP) $522,573  $515,657  $510,755  $504,047  $500,591  
                 
Asset components:                
Total Assets (GAAP) $5,514,255  $5,645,006  $5,551,596  $5,263,024  $5,256,074  
Less: Goodwill  (167,631)  (167,631)  (167,631)  (167,631)  (167,631) 
Less: Other Intangible Assets  (5,986)  (6,439)  (6,966)  (7,521)  (8,074) 
Total Tangible Assets (non-GAAP) $5,340,638  $5,470,936  $5,376,999  $5,087,872  $5,080,369  
                 
Tangible common equity / tangible assets (non-GAAP)  9.78 % 9.43 % 9.50 % 9.91 % 9.85 %
                      

The following table summarizes components of the tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio of the Bank at the dates indicated:

                 
TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY TO TANGIBLE ASSETS March 31,  December 31,  September 30,    June 30,  March 31,  
(in $000’s, unaudited) 2025
 2024
 2024
 2024
 2024
 
Capital components:                
Total Equity (GAAP) $715,605  $709,379  $704,585  $697,964  $694,543  
Less: Preferred Stock                
Total Common Equity  715,605   709,379   704,585   697,964   694,543  
Less: Goodwill  (167,631)  (167,631)  (167,631)  (167,631)  (167,631) 
Less: Other Intangible Assets  (5,986)  (6,439)  (6,966)  (7,521)  (8,074) 
Total Tangible Common Equity (non-GAAP) $541,988  $535,309  $529,988  $522,812  $518,838  
                 
Asset components:                
Total Assets (GAAP) $5,512,160  $5,641,646  $5,548,576  $5,260,500  $5,254,044  
Less: Goodwill  (167,631)  (167,631)  (167,631)  (167,631)  (167,631) 
Less: Other Intangible Assets  (5,986)  (6,439)  (6,966)  (7,521)  (8,074) 
Total Tangible Assets (non-GAAP) $5,338,543  $5,467,576  $5,373,979  $5,085,348  $5,078,339  
                 
Tangible common equity / tangible assets (non-GAAP)  10.15 % 9.79 % 9.86 % 10.28 % 10.22 %
                      

