OceanFirst Financial Corp. Announces First Quarter Financial Results

RED BANK, N.J., April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) (the “Company”), the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. (the “Bank”), announced net income available to common stockholders of $20.5 million, or $0.35 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, a decrease from $27.7 million, or $0.47 per diluted share, for the corresponding prior year period, and a decrease from $20.9 million, or $0.36 per diluted share, for the linked quarter. Selected performance metrics are as follows (refer to “Selected Quarterly Financial Data” for additional information):

  For the Three Months Ended,
  March 31, December 31, March 31,
Performance Ratios (Annualized): 2025 2024 2024
Return on average assets 0.62% 0.61% 0.82%
Return on average stockholders’ equity 4.85  4.88  6.65 
Return on average tangible stockholders’ equity (a) 7.05  7.12  9.61 
Return on average tangible common equity (a) 7.40  7.47  10.09 
Efficiency ratio 65.67  67.86  59.56 
Net interest margin 2.90  2.69  2.81 

(a) Return on average tangible stockholders’ equity and return on average tangible common equity (“ROTCE”) are non-GAAP (“generally accepted accounting principles”) financial measures. Refer to “Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures,” “Selected Quarterly Financial Data” and “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” tables for reconciliation and additional information regarding non-GAAP financial measures.

Core earnings1 for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 were $20.3 million, or $0.35 per diluted share, a decrease from $25.6 million, or $0.44 per diluted share, for the corresponding prior year period, and a decrease from $22.1 million, or $0.38 per diluted share, for the linked quarter.

Core earnings PTPP1 for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 was $32.4 million, or $0.56 per diluted share, as compared to $36.2 million, or $0.62 per diluted share, for the corresponding prior year period, and $29.6 million, or $0.51 per diluted share, for the linked quarter. Selected performance metrics are as follows:

  For the Three Months Ended,
  March 31, December 31, March 31,
Core Ratios(Annualized):  2025   2024   2024 
Return on average assets  0.62%  0.65%  0.76%
Return on average tangible stockholders’ equity  7.00   7.51   8.91 
Return on average tangible common equity  7.34   7.89   9.36 
Efficiency ratio  65.81   67.74   61.05 
Core diluted earnings per share $0.35  $0.38  $0.44 
Core PTPP diluted earnings per share  0.56   0.51   0.62 


Key developments for the recent quarter are described below:

  • Margin Expansion: Net interest margin increased 21 basis points to 2.90%, from 2.69%, and net interest income increased by $3.3 million to $86.7 million driven by a decrease in total cost of deposits to 2.06% from 2.32% in the linked quarter.
  • Commercial Loans: Commercial and industrial loans increased $95.1 million, or 6.1% as compared to the linked quarter. Additionally, the total commercial loan pipeline increased 90% to $375.6 million from $197.5 million in the linked quarter.
  • Provision for Credit Losses: Provision for credit losses was $5.3 million reflecting a net loan reserve build of $5.2 million, primarily driven by elevated uncertainty around macroeconomic conditions. This resulted in an increase of five basis points in the allowance for loan credit losses to total loans to 0.78%. Criticized and classified loans decreased by 5% to $149.3 million compared to the linked quarter, providing strong evidence of stable credit performance for the Company’s loan portfolio.

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Christopher D. Maher, commented on the Company’s results, “We are pleased to present our current quarter results, which reflect a meaningful expansion of net interest income and net interest margin, continued strong asset quality metrics, and further capital accretion, including share repurchases.” Mr. Maher added, “Additionally, we understand the increased market uncertainty and volatility, but we have confidence that the Company is well-positioned. Finally, we are pleased that the first quarter talent recruiting season has resulted in a robust addition of commercial banking talent. Reflecting the strength of the commercial banking platform we have built, 36 highly experienced commercial bankers have joined OceanFirst this year.”

The Company’s Board of Directors declared its 113th consecutive quarterly cash dividend on common stock. The quarterly cash dividend on common stock of $0.20 per share will be paid on May 16, 2025 to common stockholders of record on May 5, 2025. The Company’s Board of Directors also previously declared a quarterly cash dividend on preferred stock of $0.4375 per depositary share, representing 1/40th interest in the Series A Preferred Stock. This dividend will be paid on May 15, 2025 to preferred stockholders of record on April 30, 2025. The Company has notified the preferred stockholders that it intends to redeem the Series A Preferred Stock in full on May 15, 2025.

1 Core earnings and core earnings before income taxes and provision for credit losses (“PTPP” or “Pre-Tax-Pre-Provision”), and ratios derived therefrom, are non-GAAP financial measures. For the periods presented, core earnings exclude merger related expenses, net (gain) loss on equity investments, net gain on sale of trust business, the opening provision for credit losses in connection with the acquisition of Spring Garden Capital Group, LLC (“Spring Garden”), the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (“FDIC”) special assessment, and the income tax effect of these items, (collectively referred to as “non-core” operations). PTPP excludes the aforementioned pre-tax “non-core” items along with income tax expense (benefit) and provision for credit losses (exclusive of the Spring Garden opening provision). Refer to “Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures,” “Selected Quarterly Financial Data” and the “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” tables for additional information regarding non-GAAP financial measures.

Results of Operations

The current quarter was impacted by a decrease in average interest earning assets and liabilities, benefited from funding cost repricing efforts, and included a sale of non-performing residential and consumer loans of $5.1 million, which had related charge-offs of $720,000. Additionally, the current quarter included non-recurring benefits of $842,000 in other income and $1.3 million in normal incentive related adjustments.

Net Interest Income and Margin

Three months ended March 31, 2025 vs. March 31, 2024

Net interest income increased to $86.7 million, from $86.2 million, primarily reflecting the net impact of the decreasing interest rate environment. Net interest margin increased to 2.90%, from 2.81%, which included the impact of purchase accounting accretion and prepayment fees of 0.03% and 0.04%, respectively. Net interest margin increased primarily due to the decrease in cost of funds outpacing the decrease in yield on average interest-earning assets.

Average interest-earning assets decreased by $238.4 million primarily due to a decrease in commercial loans and securities. The average yield for interest-earning assets decreased to 5.13%, from 5.26%.

The cost of average interest-bearing liabilities decreased to 2.78%, from 3.03%, primarily due to lower cost of deposits and, to a lesser extent, Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) advances. The total cost of deposits decreased 25 basis points to 2.06%, from 2.31%. Average interest-bearing liabilities decreased by $226.1 million, primarily due to decreases in savings, time deposits and other borrowings, largely offset by an increase in FHLB advances.

Three months ended March 31, 2025 vs. December 31, 2024

Net interest income increased by $3.3 million and net interest margin increased to 2.90%, from 2.69%, primarily reflecting the impact of deposit repricing. Net interest income included the impact of purchase accounting accretion and prepayment fees of 0.03% in the current quarter and none in the prior quarter.

Average interest-earning assets decreased by $219.5 million, primarily due to decreases in securities and interest-earning cash deposits. The yield on average interest-earning assets decreased to 5.13%, from 5.15%.

Average interest-bearing liabilities decreased by $211.3 million, primarily due to decreases in deposits and other borrowings, partly offset by an increase in FHLB advances. The total cost of average interest-bearing liabilities decreased to 2.78%, from 3.04%, primarily due to lower cost of deposits. The total cost of deposits decreased to 2.06%, from 2.32%.

Provision for Credit Losses

Provision for credit losses for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 was $5.3 million, as compared to $591,000 for the corresponding prior year period and $3.5 million for the linked quarter. The linked quarter included a $1.4 million initial provision for credit losses related to the acquisition of Spring Garden. The current quarter provision was primarily driven by elevated uncertainty around macroeconomic conditions.

Net loan charge-offs were $636,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, as compared to net loan charge-offs of $349,000 for the corresponding prior year period and net loan recoveries of $158,000 in the linked quarter. The current quarter includes charge-offs of $720,000 related to the sale of $5.1 million non-performing residential and consumer loans. Refer to “Results of Operations” section for further discussion.

Non-interest Income

Three months ended March 31, 2025 vs. March 31, 2024

Other income decreased to $11.3 million, as compared to $12.3 million. Other income was favorably impacted by non-core operations of $205,000 related to net gains on equity investments in the current quarter. The prior year other income was favorably impacted by non-core operations of $3.1 million related to net gains on equity investments and a gain on sale of a portion of the Company’s trust business.

Excluding non-core operations, other income increased by $1.8 million. The primary drivers were increases related to net gain on sale of loans of $501,000, commercial loan swap income of $482,000, and an increase in non-recurring other income of $842,000 as noted above.

Three months ended March 31, 2025 vs. December 31, 2024

Excluding non-core operations, other income decreased by $1.2 million from $12.2 million in the linked quarter. The primary drivers were decreases in fees and service charges of $1.5 million, primarily due to lower title fee income as a result of seasonality, and income from bank owned life insurance of $686,000, related to non-recurring death benefits of $768,000 in the linked quarter. This was partly offset by increases in commercial loan swap income of $534,000 and non-recurring other income of $842,000 noted above.

Non-interest Expense

Three months ended March 31, 2025 vs. March 31, 2024

Operating expenses increased to $64.3 million, as compared to $58.7 million. Operating expenses in the prior year were adversely impacted by non-core operations of $418,000 from an FDIC special assessment.

Excluding non-core operations, operating expenses increased by $6.0 million. The primary driver was an increase in compensation and benefits of $4.0 million, mostly due to acquisitions at the end of the prior year and annual merit increases. Additional drivers were increases in other operating expenses of $1.0 million, due to additional loan servicing expense, and increases in data processing expense of $691,000, partly due to acquisitions at the end of the prior year.

Three months ended March 31, 2025 vs. December 31, 2024

Operating expenses in the linked quarter were $64.8 million and were adversely impacted by non-core items of $110,000 from merger-related expenses. Excluding non-core operations, operating expenses decreased by $445,000. This included a decrease in normal incentive related adjustments of $1.3 million, offset by annual merit increases during the year. Additionally, there were decreases in other operating expense of $840,000, mostly related to lower title costs and marketing of $507,000. This was partly offset by an increase in federal deposit insurance and regulatory assessments of $466,000.

Income Tax Expense

The provision for income taxes was $6.8 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, as compared to $10.6 million for the same prior year period and $5.1 million for the linked quarter. The effective tax rate was 24.1% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, as compared to 27.1% for the same prior year period and 18.7% for the linked quarter. The prior year’s effective tax rate was negatively impacted by 3.0% due to a one-time write-off of a deferred tax asset of $1.2 million. The linked quarter’s effective tax rate was positively impacted by utilization of higher tax credits.

Financial Condition

March 31, 2025 vs. December 31, 2024

Total assets decreased by $112.0 million to $13.31 billion, from $13.42 billion, primarily due to decreases in total debt securities. Debt securities available-for-sale decreased by $81.3 million to $746.2 million, from $827.5 million, primarily due to principal reductions, maturities and calls. Debt securities held-to-maturity decreased by $40.4 million to $1.01 billion, from $1.05 billion, primarily due to principal repayments. Loans held-for-sale decreased by $11.5 million to $9.7 million from $21.2 million. Total loans increased by $7.2 million to $10.13 billion, from $10.12 billion, while the loan pipeline increased by $197.8 million to $504.4 million, from $306.7 million. Other assets decreased by $14.9 million to $170.8 million, from $185.7 million, primarily due to a decrease in market values associated with customer interest rate swap programs.

Total liabilities decreased by $118.3 million to $11.60 billion, from $11.72 billion primarily related to a funding mix-shift. Deposits increased by $110.7 million to $10.18 billion, from $10.07 billion, primarily due to increases in non-interest bearing, savings and time deposits. Time deposits increased to $2.12 billion, from $2.08 billion, representing 20.8% and 20.7% of total deposits, respectively. Time deposits included an increase in brokered time deposits of $295.8 million, offset by a decrease in retail time deposits of $251.1 million. The loan-to-deposit ratio was 99.5%, as compared to 100.5%. FHLB advances decreased by $181.6 million to $891.0 million, from $1.07 billion partly driven by a shift to slightly favorably priced brokered deposits.

Other liabilities decreased by $58.0 million to $240.4 million, from $298.4 million, primarily due to a decrease in the market values of derivatives associated with customer interest rate swaps and related collateral received from counterparties.

Capital levels remain strong and in excess of “well-capitalized” regulatory levels at March 31, 2025, including the Company’s estimated common equity tier one capital ratio which remained at 11.2%.

Total stockholders’ equity increased to $1.71 billion, as compared to $1.70 billion, primarily reflecting net income, partially offset by capital returns comprising of dividends and share repurchases. During the quarter ended March 31, 2025, the Company repurchased 398,395 shares totaling $6.9 million representing a weighted average cost of $17.20. The Company had 1,228,863 shares available for repurchase under the authorized repurchase program. Additionally, accumulated other comprehensive loss decreased by $2.6 million primarily due to increases in fair market value of available-for-sale debt securities, net of tax.

The Company’s tangible common equity2 increased by $7.3 million to $1.12 billion. The Company’s stockholders’ equity to assets ratio was 12.84% at March 31, 2025, and tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio increased by 14 basis points during the quarter to 8.76%, primarily due to the drivers described above.

Book value per common share increased to $29.27, as compared to $29.08. Tangible book value per common share2 increased to $19.16, as compared to $18.98.

2 Tangible book value per common share and tangible common equity to tangible assets are non-GAAP financial measures and exclude the impact of intangible assets, goodwill, and preferred equity from both stockholders’ equity and total assets. Refer to “Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and the “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” tables for additional information regarding non-GAAP financial measures.

Asset Quality

March 31, 2025 vs. December 31, 2024

The Company’s non-performing loans increased to $37.0 million, from $35.5 million, and represented 0.37% and 0.35% of total loans, respectively. The allowance for loan credit losses as a percentage of total non-performing loans was 213.14%, as compared to 207.19%. The level of 30 to 89 days delinquent loans increased to $46.2 million, from $36.6 million, primarily related to commercial loans. Criticized and classified assets, including other real estate owned, decreased to $151.2 million, from $159.9 million. The Company’s allowance for loan credit losses was 0.78% of total loans, as compared to 0.73%. Refer to “Provision for Credit Losses” section for further discussion.

The Company’s asset quality, excluding purchased with credit deterioration (“PCD”) loans, was as follows. Non-performing loans increased to $29.2 million, from $27.6 million. The allowance for loan credit losses as a percentage of total non-performing loans was 269.43%, as compared to 266.73%. The level of 30 to 89 days delinquent loans, excluding non-performing loans, increased to $35.8 million, from $33.6 million.

Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Reported amounts are presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company’s management believes that the supplemental non-GAAP information, which consists of reported net income excluding non-core operations and in some instances excluding income taxes and provision for credit losses, and reporting equity and asset amounts excluding intangible assets, goodwill or preferred stock, all of which can vary from period to period, provides a better comparison of period-to-period operating performance. Additionally, the Company believes this information is utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company’s financial condition and, therefore, such information is useful to investors. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures, which may be presented by other companies. Refer to the Non-GAAP Reconciliation table at the end of this document for details on the earnings impact of these items.

Annual Meeting

The Company previously announced that its Annual Meeting of Stockholders will be held on Monday, May 19, 2025 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The record date for stockholders to vote at the Annual Meeting is Tuesday, March 25, 2025. Voting before the meeting is encouraged, even for stockholders planning to participate in the virtual webcast. Votes may be submitted by telephone or online according to the instructions on the proxy card or by mail. A link to the live webcast is available by visiting oceanfirst.com - Investor Relations. Access will begin at 7:45 a.m. Eastern Time to allow time for stockholders to log-in with the control number provided on the proxy card prior to the 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time scheduled start. Eligible stockholders may also vote during the live meeting online at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/OCFC2025 by entering the 16-digit control number included on the proxy card or notice. As a reminder, participants of the meeting are not required to vote. Additional information regarding virtual access to the meeting will be distributed prior to the meeting.

Conference Call

As previously announced, the Company will host an earnings conference call on Friday, April 25, 2025 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The direct dial number for the call is (833) 470-1428, using the access code 934356. For those unable to participate in the conference call, a replay will be available. To access the replay, dial (855) 762-8306, from one hour after the end of the call until May 2, 2025. The conference call, as well as the replay, are also available (listen-only) by internet webcast at www.oceanfirst.com in the Investor Relations section.

OceanFirst Financial Corp.’s subsidiary, OceanFirst Bank N.A., founded in 1902, is a $13.3 billion regional bank providing financial services throughout New Jersey and in the major metropolitan areas between Massachusetts and Virginia. OceanFirst Bank delivers commercial and residential financing, treasury management, trust and asset management, and deposit services and is one of the largest and oldest community-based financial institutions headquartered in New Jersey. To learn more about OceanFirst, go to www.oceanfirst.com

Forward-Looking Statements

In addition to historical information, this news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are based on certain assumptions and describe future plans, strategies and expectations of the Company. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by use of the words “believe”, “expect”, “intend”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “project”, “will”, “should”, “may”, “view”, “opportunity”, “potential”, or similar expressions or expressions of confidence. The Company’s ability to predict results or the actual effect of future plans or strategies is inherently uncertain. Factors which could have a material adverse effect on the operations of the Company and its subsidiaries include, but are not limited to: changes in interest rates, inflation, general economic conditions, including potential recessionary conditions, levels of unemployment in the Company’s lending area, real estate market values in the Company’s lending area, potential goodwill impairment, natural disasters, potential increases to flood insurance premiums, the current or anticipated impact of military conflict, terrorism or other geopolitical events, the imposition of tariffs or other domestic or international governmental policies, the level of prepayments on loans and mortgage-backed securities, legislative/regulatory changes, monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. Government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, the quality or composition of the loan or investment portfolios, demand for loan products, deposit flows, the availability of low-cost funding, changes in liquidity, including the size and composition of the Company’s deposit portfolio, and the percentage of uninsured deposits in the portfolio, changes in capital management and balance sheet strategies and the ability to successfully implement such strategies, competition, demand for financial services in the Company’s market area, changes in consumer spending, borrowing and saving habits, changes in accounting principles, a failure in or breach of the Company’s operational or security systems or infrastructure, including cyberattacks, the failure to maintain current technologies, failure to retain or attract employees, the impact of pandemics on our operations and financial results and those of our customers and the Bank’s ability to successfully integrate acquired operations. These risks and uncertainties are further discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, under Item 1A - Risk Factors and elsewhere, and subsequent securities filings and should be considered in evaluating forward-looking statements and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to publicly release the result of any revisions which may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.

 
OceanFirst Financial Corp.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
(dollars in thousands)
 
  March 31, December 31, March 31,
   2025   2024   2024 
  (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)
Assets      
Cash and due from banks $163,721  $123,615  $130,422 
Debt securities available-for-sale, at estimated fair value  746,168   827,500   744,944 
Debt securities held-to-maturity, net of allowance for securities credit losses of $898 at March 31, 2025, $967 at December 31, 2024, and $1,058 at March 31, 2024 (estimated fair value of $926,075 at March 31, 2025, $952,917 at December 31, 2024, and $1,029,965 at March 31, 2024)  1,005,476   1,045,875   1,128,666 
Equity investments  87,365   84,104   103,201 
Restricted equity investments, at cost  102,172   108,634   85,689 
Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan credit losses of $78,798 at March 31, 2025, $73,607 at December 31, 2024, and $67,173 at March 31, 2024  10,058,072   10,055,429   10,068,209 
Loans held-for-sale  9,698   21,211   4,702 
Interest and dividends receivable  44,843   45,914   52,502 
Other real estate owned  1,917   1,811    
Premises and equipment, net  114,588   115,256   119,211 
Bank owned life insurance  269,398   270,208   266,615 
Assets held for sale        28 
Goodwill  523,308   523,308   506,146 
Intangibles  11,740   12,680   8,669 
Other assets  170,812   185,702   199,974 
Total assets $13,309,278  $13,421,247  $13,418,978 
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity      
Deposits $10,177,023  $10,066,342  $10,236,851 
Federal Home Loan Bank advances  891,021   1,072,611   658,436 
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase with customers  65,132   60,567   66,798 
Other borrowings  197,808   197,546   425,722 
Advances by borrowers for taxes and insurance  28,789   23,031   28,187 
Other liabilities  240,388   298,393   337,147 
Total liabilities  11,600,161   11,718,490   11,753,141 
Stockholders’ equity:      
OceanFirst Financial Corp. stockholders’ equity  1,708,322   1,701,650   1,665,112 
Non-controlling interest  795   1,107   725 
Total stockholders’ equity  1,709,117   1,702,757   1,665,837 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $13,309,278  $13,421,247  $13,418,978 


OceanFirst Financial Corp.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
 
  For the Three Months Ended,
  March 31, December 31, March 31,
   2025   2024   2024 
  |---------------------- (Unaudited) ----------------------|
Interest income:      
Loans $133,019  $135,438  $137,121 
Debt securities  17,270   19,400   19,861 
Equity investments and other  3,414   4,782   4,620 
Total interest income  153,703   159,620   161,602 
Interest expense:      
Deposits  51,046   59,889   59,855 
Borrowed funds  16,005   16,402   15,523 
Total interest expense  67,051   76,291   75,378 
Net interest income  86,652   83,329   86,224 
Provision for credit losses  5,340   3,467   591 
Net interest income after provision for credit losses  81,312   79,862   85,633 
Other income:      
Bankcard services revenue  1,463   1,595   1,416 
Trust and asset management revenue  406   416   526 
Fees and service charges  4,712   6,207   4,473 
Net gain on sales of loans  858   1,076   357 
Net gain (loss) on equity investments  205   (5)  1,923 
Net loss from other real estate operations  (16)  (20)   
Income from bank owned life insurance  1,852   2,538   1,862 
Commercial loan swap income  620   86   138 
Other  1,153   339   1,591 
Total other income  11,253   12,232   12,286 
Operating expenses:      
Compensation and employee benefits  36,740   36,602   32,759 
Occupancy  5,497   5,280   5,199 
Equipment  921   1,026   1,130 
Marketing  1,108   1,615   990 
Federal deposit insurance and regulatory assessments  2,983   2,517   3,135 
Data processing  6,647   6,366   5,956 
Check card processing  1,170   1,134   1,050 
Professional fees  2,425   2,620   2,732 
Amortization of intangibles  940   876   844 
Merger related expenses     110    
Other operating expense  5,863   6,703   4,877 
Total operating expenses  64,294   64,849   58,672 
Income before provision for income taxes  28,271   27,245   39,247 
Provision for income taxes  6,808   5,083   10,637 
Net income  21,463   22,162   28,610 
Net (loss) income attributable to non-controlling interest  (46)  253   (57)
Net income attributable to OceanFirst Financial Corp.  21,509   21,909   28,667 
Dividends on preferred shares  1,004   1,004   1,004 
Net income available to common stockholders $20,505  $20,905  $27,663 
Basic earnings per share $0.35  $0.36  $0.47 
Diluted earnings per share $0.35  $0.36  $0.47 
Average basic shares outstanding  58,102   58,026   58,789 
Average diluted shares outstanding  58,111   58,055   58,791 


OceanFirst Financial Corp.
SELECTEDLOANAND DEPOSIT DATA
(dollars in thousands)
 
LOANS RECEIVABLE
 At
  March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31,
   2025   2024   2024   2024   2024 
Commercial:
          
Commercial real estate - investor
 $5,200,137  $5,287,683  $5,273,159  $5,324,994  $5,322,755 
Commercial and industrial:
          
Commercial and industrial - real estate (1)  896,647   902,219   841,930   857,710   914,582 
Commercial and industrial - non-real estate (1)  748,575   647,945   660,879   616,400   677,176 
Total commercial and industrial  1,645,222   1,550,164   1,502,809   1,474,110   1,591,758 
    Total commercial  6,845,359   6,837,847   6,775,968   6,799,104   6,914,513 
Consumer:
          
Residential real estate
  3,053,318   3,049,763   3,003,213   2,977,698   2,965,276 
Home equity loans and lines and other consumer ("other consumer")  226,633   230,462   242,975   242,526   245,859 
    Total consumer  3,279,951   3,280,225   3,246,188   3,220,224   3,211,135 
    Total loans  10,125,310   10,118,072   10,022,156   10,019,328   10,125,648 
Deferred origination costs (fees), net  11,560   10,964   10,508   10,628   9,734 
Allowance for loan credit losses
  (78,798)  (73,607)  (69,066)  (68,839)  (67,173)
    Loans receivable, net $10,058,072  $10,055,429  $9,963,598  $9,961,117  $10,068,209 
Mortgage loans serviced for others $222,963  $191,279  $142,394  $104,136  $89,555 
 At March 31, 2025 Average Yield          
Loan pipeline (2):           
Commercial7.37% $375,622  $197,491  $199,818  $166,206  $66,167 
Residential real estate6.41   116,121   97,385   137,978   80,330   57,340 
Other consumer8.51   12,681   11,783   13,788   12,586   13,030 
Total7.18% $504,424  $306,659  $351,584  $259,122  $136,537 


 For the Three Months Ended
 March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31,
 2025  2024   2024   2024   2024 
 Average Yield          
Loan originations:           
Commercial (3)7.61% $233,968  $268,613  $245,886  $56,053  $123,010 
Residential real estate6.53   167,162   235,370   169,273   121,388   78,270 
Other consumer8.49   15,825   11,204   15,760   16,970   11,405 
Total7.21% $416,955  $515,187  $430,919  $194,411  $212,685 
Loans sold  $104,991  (4)$127,508  $65,296  $45,045  $29,965 


(1)During the quarter ended March 31, 2025, the Company retrospectively reclassified loans which were previously referred to as ‘commercial real estate - owner occupied’ and ‘commercial and industrial’ to ‘commercial and industrial - real estate’ and ‘commercial and industrial - non-real estate’, respectively. Collectively, these loans are referred to as ‘commercial and industrial’.
(2)Loan pipeline includes loans approved but not funded.
(3)Excludes commercial loan pool purchases of $24.3 million and $76.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively.
(4)Excludes sale of non-performing residential and consumer loans of $5.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025.

 

DEPOSITS At
  March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31,
   2025   2024   2024   2024   2024 
Type of Account          
Non-interest-bearing $1,660,738  $1,617,182  $1,638,447  $1,632,521  $1,639,828 
Interest-bearing checking  4,006,653   4,000,553   3,896,348   3,667,837   3,865,699 
Money market  1,337,570   1,301,197   1,288,555   1,210,312   1,150,979 
Savings  1,052,504   1,066,438   1,071,946   1,115,688   1,260,309 
Time deposits (1)  2,119,558   2,080,972   2,220,871   2,367,659   2,320,036 
Total deposits $10,177,023  $10,066,342  $10,116,167  $9,994,017  $10,236,851 


(1)Includes brokered time deposits of $370.5 million, $74.7 million, $201.0 million, $401.6 million, and $543.4 million at March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024, and March 31, 2024, respectively.

 

OceanFirst Financial Corp.
ASSET QUALITY
(dollars in thousands)
 
  March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31,
ASSET QUALITY(1)  2025   2024   2024   2024   2024 
Non-performing loans:          
Commercial real estate - investor $23,595  $17,000  $12,478  $19,761  $21,507 
Commercial and industrial:          
Commercial and industrial - real estate  4,690   4,787   4,368   4,081   3,355 
Commercial and industrial - non-real estate  22   32   122   434   567 
Total commercial and industrial  4,712   4,819   4,490   4,515   3,922 
Residential real estate  5,709   10,644   9,108   7,213   7,181 
Other consumer  2,954   3,064   2,063   1,933   2,401 
Total non-performing loans(1) $36,970  $35,527  $28,139  $33,422  $35,011 
Other real estate owned  1,917   1,811          
Total non-performing assets $38,887  $37,338  $28,139  $33,422  $35,011 
Delinquent loans 30 to 89 days $46,246  $36,550  $15,458  $9,655  $17,534 
Modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty(2)          
Non-performing (included in total non-performing loans above) $8,307  $3,232  $3,043  $3,210  $3,467 
Performing  27,592   27,631   20,652   20,529   8,579 
Total modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty(2) $35,899  $30,863  $23,695  $23,739  $12,046 
Allowance for loan credit losses $78,798  $73,607  $69,066  $68,839  $67,173 
Allowance for loan credit losses as a percent of total loans receivable(3)  0.78%  0.73%  0.69%  0.69%  0.66%
Allowance for loan credit losses as a percent of total non-performing loans(3)  213.14   207.19   245.45   205.97   191.86 
Non-performing loans as a percent of total loans receivable  0.37   0.35   0.28   0.33   0.35 
Non-performing assets as a percent of total assets  0.29   0.28   0.21   0.25   0.26 
Supplemental PCD and non-performing loans          
PCD loans, net of allowance for loan credit losses $21,737  $22,006  $15,323  $16,058  $16,700 
Non-performing PCD loans  7,724   7,931   2,887   2,841   3,525 
Delinquent PCD and non-performing loans 30 to 89 days  10,489   2,997   1,279   1,188   2,088 
PCD modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty(2)  22   23   24   26   25 
Asset quality, excluding PCD loans(4)          
Non-performing loans(1)  29,246   27,596   25,252   30,581   31,486 
Non-performing assets  31,163   29,407   25,252   30,581   31,486 
Delinquent loans 30 to 89 days (excludes non-performing loans)  35,757   33,553   14,179   8,467   15,446 
Modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty(2)  35,877   30,840   23,671   23,713   12,021 
Allowance for loan credit losses as a percent of total non-performing loans(3)  269.43%  266.73%  273.51%  225.10%  213.34%
Non-performing loans as a percent of total loans receivable  0.29   0.27   0.25   0.31   0.31 
Non-performing assets as a percent of total assets  0.23   0.22   0.19   0.23   0.23 


(1)The quarter ended March 31, 2025 included the sale of non-performing residential and consumer loans of $5.1 million and the quarter ended September 30, 2024 included the resolution of a single commercial relationship exposure of $7.2 million.
(2)Balances have been revised to represent only modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty, in accordance with ASU 2022-02 adopted on January 1, 2023.
(3)Loans acquired from acquisitions were recorded at fair value. The net unamortized credit and PCD marks on these loans, not reflected in the allowance for loan credit losses, was $5.6 million, $6.0 million, $5.7 million, $6.1 million and $7.0 million at March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024, and March 31, 2024, respectively.
(4)All balances and ratios exclude PCD loans.


NET LOAN (CHARGE-OFFS) RECOVERIES For the Three Months Ended
  March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31,
   2025   2024   2024   2024   2024 
Net loan (charge-offs) recoveries:          
Loan charge-offs $(798) $(55) $(124) $(1,600) $(441)
Recoveries on loans  162   213   212   148   92 
Net loan (charge-offs) recoveries $(636) $158  $88  $(1,452) $(349)
Net loan (charge-offs) recoveries to average total loans (annualized)  0.03%  NM*  NM*  0.06%  0.01%
Net loan (charge-offs) recoveries detail:          
Commercial $25  $92  $129  $(1,576)(1)$(35)
Residential real estate  (720)(2) (17)  (6)  87   66 
Other consumer  59   83   (35)  37   (380)
Net loan (charge-offs) recoveries $(636) $158  $88  $(1,452) $(349)


(1)The three months ended June 30, 2024 included a charge-off related to a single commercial real estate relationship of $1.6 million.
(2)The three months ended March 31, 2025 included charge-offs of $720,000 related to the sale of non-performing residential loans.
*Not meaningful as amounts are net loan recoveries.

 

OceanFirst Financial Corp.
ANALYSIS OF NET INTEREST INCOME
 
  For the Three Months Ended
  March 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 March 31, 2024
(dollars in thousands) Average
Balance		 Interest Average
Yield/
Cost (1)		 Average
Balance		 Interest Average
Yield/
Cost (1)		 Average
Balance		 Interest Average
Yield/
Cost (1)
Assets:                  
Interest-earning assets:                  
Interest-earning deposits and short-term investments $95,439  $983 4.18% $195,830  $2,415 4.91% $163,192  $2,226 5.49%
Securities (2)  2,003,206   19,701 3.99   2,116,911   21,767 4.09   2,098,421   22,255 4.27 
Loans receivable, net (3)                  
Commercial  6,781,005   98,260 5.88   6,794,158   101,003 5.91   6,925,048   104,421 6.06 
Residential real estate  3,065,679   31,270 4.08   3,049,092   30,455 4.00   2,974,468   28,596 3.85 
Other consumer  228,553   3,489 6.19   236,161   3,980 6.70   248,396   4,104 6.65 
Allowance for loan credit losses, net of deferred loan costs and fees  (61,854)      (60,669)      (59,141)    
Loans receivable, net  10,013,383   133,019 5.37   10,018,742   135,438 5.38   10,088,771   137,121 5.46 
Total interest-earning assets  12,112,028   153,703 5.13   12,331,483   159,620 5.15   12,350,384   161,602 5.26 
Non-interest-earning assets  1,199,865       1,213,569       1,206,336     
Total assets $13,311,893      $13,545,052      $13,556,720     
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity:                  
Interest-bearing liabilities:                  
Interest-bearing checking $4,135,952   21,433 2.10% $4,050,428   22,750 2.23% $3,925,965   20,795 2.13%
Money market  1,322,003   9,353 2.87   1,325,119   10,841 3.25   1,092,003   9,172 3.38 
Savings  1,058,015   1,785 0.68   1,070,816   2,138 0.79   1,355,718   4,462 1.32 
Time deposits  1,916,109   18,475 3.91   2,212,750   24,160 4.34   2,414,063   25,426 4.24 
Total  8,432,079   51,046 2.46   8,659,113   59,889 2.75   8,787,749   59,855 2.74 
FHLB Advances  996,293   11,359 4.62   854,748   10,030 4.67   644,818   7,771 4.85 
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase  64,314   428 2.70   76,856   513 2.66   68,500   411 2.41 
Other borrowings  283,150   4,218 6.04   396,412   5,859 5.88   500,901   7,341 5.89 
Total borrowings  1,343,757   16,005 4.83   1,328,016   16,402 4.91   1,214,219   15,523 5.14 
Total interest-bearing liabilities  9,775,836   67,051 2.78   9,987,129   76,291 3.04   10,001,968   75,378 3.03 
Non-interest-bearing deposits  1,597,972       1,627,376       1,634,583     
Non-interest-bearing liabilities  222,951       227,221       247,129     
Total liabilities  11,596,759       11,841,726       11,883,680     
Stockholders’ equity  1,715,134       1,703,326       1,673,040     
Total liabilities and equity $13,311,893      $13,545,052      $13,556,720     
Net interest income   $86,652     $83,329     $86,224  
Net interest rate spread (4)     2.35%     2.11%     2.23%
Net interest margin (5)     2.90%     2.69%     2.81%
Total cost of deposits (including non-interest-bearing deposits)     2.06%     2.32%     2.31%


(1)Average yields and costs are annualized.
(2)Amounts represent debt and equity securities, including FHLB and Federal Reserve Bank stock, and are recorded at average amortized cost, net of allowance for securities credit losses.
(3)Amount is net of deferred loan costs and fees, undisbursed loan funds, discounts and premiums and allowance for loan credit losses, and includes loans held for sale and non-performing loans.
(4)Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on interest-earning assets and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities.
(5)Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

 

OceanFirst Financial Corp.
SELECTED QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
 
  March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31,
   2025   2024   2024   2024   2024 
Selected Financial Condition Data:          
Total assets $13,309,278  $13,421,247  $13,488,483  $13,321,755  $13,418,978 
Debt securities available-for-sale, at estimated fair value  746,168   827,500   911,753   721,484   744,944 
Debt securities held-to-maturity, net of allowance for securities credit losses  1,005,476   1,045,875   1,075,131   1,105,843   1,128,666 
Equity investments  87,365   84,104   95,688   104,132   103,201 
Restricted equity investments, at cost  102,172   108,634   98,545   92,679   85,689 
Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan credit losses  10,058,072   10,055,429   9,963,598   9,961,117   10,068,209 
Deposits  10,177,023   10,066,342   10,116,167   9,994,017   10,236,851 
Federal Home Loan Bank advances  891,021   1,072,611   891,860   789,337   658,436 
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and other borrowings  262,940   258,113   501,090   504,490   492,520 
Total stockholders’ equity  1,709,117   1,702,757   1,694,508   1,676,669   1,665,837 


  For the Three Months Ended,
  March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31,
   2025   2024   2024   2024   2024 
Selected Operating Data:          
Interest income $153,703  $159,620  $161,525  $159,426  $161,602 
Interest expense  67,051   76,291   79,306   77,163   75,378 
Net interest income  86,652   83,329   82,219   82,263   86,224 
Provision for credit losses (excluding Spring Garden)  5,340   2,041   517   3,114   591 
Spring Garden opening provision for credit losses     1,426          
Net interest income after provision for credit losses  81,312   79,862   81,702   79,149   85,633 
Other income (excluding equity investments and sale of trust)  11,048   12,237   11,826   10,098   9,201 
Net gain (loss) on equity investments  205   (5)  1,420   887   1,923 
Net gain on sale of trust business        1,438      1,162 
Operating expenses (excluding FDIC special assessment and merger related expenses)  64,294   64,739   62,067   58,620   58,254 
FDIC special assessment              418 
Merger related expenses     110   1,669       
Income before provision for income taxes  28,271   27,245   32,650   31,514   39,247 
Provision for income taxes  6,808   5,083   7,464   7,082   10,637 
Net income  21,463   22,162   25,186   24,432   28,610 
Net (loss) income attributable to non-controlling interest  (46)  253   70   59   (57)
Net income attributable to OceanFirst Financial Corp. $21,509  $21,909  $25,116  $24,373  $28,667 
Net income available to common stockholders $20,505  $20,905  $24,112  $23,369  $27,663 
Diluted earnings per share $0.35  $0.36  $0.42  $0.40  $0.47 
Net accretion/amortization of purchase accounting adjustments included in net interest income $219  $20  $741  $1,086  $921 


  At or For the Three Months Ended
  March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31,
  2025 2024 2024 2024 2024
Selected Financial Ratios and Other Data (1) (2):          
Performance Ratios (Annualized):          
Return on average assets (3) 0.62% 0.61% 0.71% 0.70% 0.82%
Return on average tangible assets (3) (4) 0.65  0.64  0.74  0.73  0.85 
Return on average stockholders’ equity (3) 4.85  4.88  5.68  5.61  6.65 
Return on average tangible stockholders’ equity (3) (4) 7.05  7.12  8.16  8.10  9.61 
Return on average tangible common equity (3) (4) 7.40  7.47  8.57  8.51  10.09 
Stockholders’ equity to total assets 12.84  12.69  12.56  12.59  12.41 
Tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets (4) 9.19  9.06  9.10  9.08  8.92 
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (4) 8.76  8.62  8.68  8.64  8.49 
Net interest rate spread 2.35  2.11  2.06  2.11  2.23 
Net interest margin 2.90  2.69  2.67  2.71  2.81 
Operating expenses to average assets 1.96  1.90  1.89  1.75  1.74 
Efficiency ratio (5) 65.67  67.86  65.77  62.86  59.56 
Loan-to-deposit ratio 99.50  100.50  99.10  100.30  98.90 


  At or For the Three Months Ended
  March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31,
   2025   2024   2024   2024   2024 
Trust and Asset Management:          
Wealth assets under administration and management (“AUA/M”) $149,106  $147,956  $152,797  $150,519  $236,891 
Nest Egg AUA/M  453,803   431,434   430,413   403,647   407,478 
Total AUA/M  602,909   579,390   583,210   554,166   644,369 
Per Share Data:          
Cash dividends per common share $0.20  $0.20  $0.20  $0.20  $0.20 
Book value per common share at end of period  29.27   29.08   29.02   28.67   28.32 
Tangible book value per common share at end of period (4)  19.16   18.98   19.28   18.93   18.63 
Common shares outstanding at end of period  58,383,525   58,554,871   58,397,094   58,481,418   58,812,498 
Preferred shares outstanding at end of period  57,370   57,370   57,370   57,370   57,370 
Number of full-service customer facilities:  39   39   39   39   39 
Quarterly Average Balances          
Total securities $2,003,206  $2,116,911  $2,063,633  $2,058,711  $2,098,421 
Loans receivable, net  10,013,383   10,018,742   9,958,794   10,012,491   10,088,771 
Total interest-earning assets  12,112,028   12,331,483   12,232,672   12,203,776   12,350,384 
Total goodwill and intangibles  535,657   534,942   513,731   514,535   515,356 
Total assets  13,311,893   13,545,052   13,438,696   13,441,218   13,556,720 
Time deposits  1,916,109   2,212,750   2,339,370   2,337,458   2,414,063 
Total deposits (including non-interest-bearing deposits)  10,030,051   10,286,489   10,175,856   10,173,315   10,422,332 
Total borrowings  1,343,757   1,328,016   1,333,245   1,325,372   1,214,219 
Total interest-bearing liabilities  9,775,836   9,987,129   9,874,358   9,872,522   10,001,968 
Non-interest bearing deposits  1,597,972   1,627,376   1,634,743   1,626,165   1,634,583 
Stockholders' equity  1,715,134   1,703,326   1,689,035   1,674,453   1,673,040 
Tangible stockholders’ equity (4)  1,179,477   1,168,384   1,175,304   1,159,918   1,157,684 
           
Quarterly Yields and Costs          
Total securities  3.99%  4.09%  4.23%  4.22%  4.27%
Loans receivable, net  5.37   5.38   5.46   5.46   5.46 
Total interest-earning assets  5.13   5.15   5.26   5.25   5.26 
Time deposits  3.91   4.34   4.58   4.46   4.24 
Total cost of deposits (including non-interest-bearing deposits)  2.06   2.32   2.44   2.37   2.31 
Total borrowed funds  4.83   4.91   5.07   5.19   5.14 
Total interest-bearing liabilities  2.78   3.04   3.20   3.14   3.03 
Net interest spread  2.35   2.11   2.06   2.11   2.23 
Net interest margin  2.90   2.69   2.67   2.71   2.81 


(1)With the exception of end of quarter ratios, all ratios are based on average daily balances.
(2)Performance ratios for each period are presented on a GAAP basis and include non-core operations. Refer to “Non-GAAP Reconciliation.”
(3)Ratios for each period are based on net income available to common stockholders.
(4)Tangible stockholders’ equity and tangible assets exclude goodwill and other intangibles. Tangible common equity (also referred to as “tangible book value”) excludes goodwill, intangibles and preferred equity. Refer to “Non-GAAP Reconciliation.”
(5)Efficiency ratio represents the ratio of operating expenses to the aggregate of other income and net interest income.


OceanFirst Financial Corp.
OTHER ITEMS
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
 
NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION
 
  For the Three Months Ended
  March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31,
   2025   2024   2024   2024   2024 
Core Earnings:          
Net income available to common stockholders (GAAP) $20,505  $20,905  $24,112  $23,369  $27,663 
(Less) add non-recurring and non-core items:          
Spring Garden opening provision for credit losses     1,426          
Net (gain) loss on equity investments  (205)  5   (1,420)  (887)  (1,923)
Net gain on sale of trust business        (1,438)     (1,162)
FDIC special assessment              418 
Merger related expenses     110   1,669       
Income tax expense (benefit) on items  49   (388)  270   188   642 
Core earnings (Non-GAAP) $20,349  $22,058  $23,193  $22,670  $25,638 
Income tax expense $6,808  $5,083  $7,464  $7,082  $10,637 
Provision for credit losses  5,340   3,467   517   3,114   591 
Less: non-core provision for credit losses     1,426          
Less: income tax expense (benefit) on non-core items  49   (388)  270   188   642 
Core earnings PTPP (Non-GAAP) $32,448  $29,570  $30,904  $32,678  $36,224 
Core earnings diluted earnings per share $0.35  $0.38  $0.39  $0.39  $0.44 
Core earnings PTPP diluted earnings per share $0.56  $0.51  $0.53  $0.56  $0.62 
           
Core Ratios (Annualized):          
Return on average assets  0.62%  0.65%  0.69%  0.68%  0.76%
Return on average tangible stockholders’ equity  7.00   7.51   7.85   7.86   8.91 
Return on average tangible common equity  7.34   7.89   8.24   8.26   9.36 
Efficiency ratio  65.81   67.74   66.00   63.47   61.05 


  March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31,
   2025   2024   2024   2024   2024 
Tangible Equity:          
Total stockholders' equity $1,709,117  $1,702,757  $1,694,508  $1,676,669  $1,665,837 
Less:          
Goodwill  523,308   523,308   506,146   506,146   506,146 
Intangibles  11,740   12,680   7,056   7,859   8,669 
Tangible stockholders' equity  1,174,069   1,166,769   1,181,306   1,162,664   1,151,022 
Less:          
Preferred stock  55,527   55,527   55,527   55,527   55,527 
Tangible common equity $1,118,542  $1,111,242  $1,125,779  $1,107,137  $1,095,495 
           
Tangible Assets:          
Total assets $13,309,278  $13,421,247  $13,488,483  $13,321,755  $13,418,978 
Less:          
Goodwill  523,308   523,308   506,146   506,146   506,146 
Intangibles  11,740   12,680   7,056   7,859   8,669 
Tangible assets $12,774,230  $12,885,259  $12,975,281  $12,807,750  $12,904,163 
           
Tangible stockholders' equity to tangible assets  9.19%  9.06%  9.10%  9.08%  8.92%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets  8.76%  8.62%  8.68%  8.64%  8.49%


