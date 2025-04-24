LGI Homes Celebrates Completion of $3 Million Park at Sweetwater Ridge in Conroe, TX

CONROE, Texas, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) is proud to announce the grand opening of a stunning new 6-acre park at Sweetwater Ridge, its premier community in Conroe, Texas. With an investment of nearly $3 million, this expansive park delivers an exceptional lineup of outdoor amenities designed to foster a strong sense of community for residents.

Nestled in the heart of Sweetwater Ridge, the new private park features a state-of-the-art children’s playground, an exciting splash pad, two dog parks, an 18-hole disc golf course, a scenic fishing lake stocked for leisurely afternoons, and a beautiful community pavilion with picnic tables. Surrounded by walking trails and lush landscaping, the park offers a vibrant space for recreation, relaxation and connection.

“We are excited to announce that all of the amenities at Sweetwater Ridge are officially open and operational for our residences, making it one of the best places to call home in the North Houston area,” stated Nick Warren, Vice President of Sales for Houston. “This park represents LGI Homes’ commitment to building not just houses but thriving communities. We designed every detail of this park to complement the lifestyle our homeowners value - where families can gather, pets can play, and neighbors can become lifelong friends.”

Located along FM-1484 with convenient access to I-45 and SH-105, Sweetwater Ridge offers an unbeatable location minutes from top-rated Conroe ISD schools, major employers, and premier shopping and dining destinations in both Conroe and The Woodlands. With nearby attractions like Lake Conroe, Candy Cane Park, and 7-Acre Wood, the new park at Sweetwater Ridge is an exciting addition to an already amenity-rich area.

Sweetwater Ridge offers a diverse selection of thoughtfully designed three- and four-bedroom homes, ranging from 1,076 to 2,174 square feet. Each home showcases upscale features such as stainless steel kitchen appliances, professionally landscaped front and back yards, luxury vinyl plank flooring, and integrated smart home technology. Buyers can choose from nine unique floor plans, with either LGI Homes’ signature CompleteHome™ or CompleteHome Plus™ package - both offering curated upgrades that blend style, comfort and functionality. With prices starting in the $230s, Sweetwater Ridge delivers exceptional value and quality in one of Conroe’s most sought-after locations.

For more information about Sweetwater Ridge or to schedule a tour, please call (855) 393-4676 ext. 448 or visit LGIHomes.com/SweetwaterRidge.

