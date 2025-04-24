CDPQ to sell 2,061,000 common shares of WSP

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

MONTREAL, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CDPQ announced today its intention to sell 2,061,000 common shares of WSP Global Inc. (TSX: WSP), representing approximately 1.6% of WSP’s issued and outstanding common shares as of April 23, 2025.

The common shares will be sold at a gross price per share of $242.70 in a block trade underwritten by BMO Capital Markets and National Bank Financial Inc. (the “underwriters”). CDPQ expects to receive gross cash proceeds of approximately $500 million from this transaction.

This transaction is part of CDPQ’s periodic portfolio rebalancing. Once completed, CDPQ will still hold around 14.2% of WSP Global’s issued and outstanding common shares.



“Since 2011, CDPQ has played a key role in supporting WSP Global through eight major acquisitions, propelling the company into a global leader in its sector. CDPQ is now seeking to monetize part of its investment while remaining a principal shareholder. This capital may be reinvested in Québec companies, including WSP Global, to support and accelerate the growth of local companies,” said Kim Thomassin, Executive Vice-President and Head of Québec at CDPQ.

“CDPQ is a longstanding partner that has been by our side as we’ve grown into one of the largest professional services firms in the world. Following this transaction, CDPQ remains our largest shareholder as we begin executing our new 2025–2027 global strategic action plan to drive change for dynamic growth. Guided by our renewed ambitions, we remain confident in our ability to continue creating sustainable value for our shareholders,” said Alexandre L’Heureux, President and CEO of WSP Global.

ABOUT CDPQ

At CDPQ, we invest constructively to generate sustainable returns over the long term. As a global investment group managing funds for public pension and insurance plans, we work alongside our partners to build enterprises that drive performance and progress. We are active in the major financial markets, private equity, infrastructure, real estate and private debt. As of December 31, 2024, CDPQ’s net assets totalled CAD 473 billion. For more information about CDPQ, visit cdpq.com, consult our LinkedIn or Instagram pages, or follow us on X.

CDPQ is a registered trademark owned by Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec and licensed for use by its subsidiaries.

