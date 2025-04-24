Fireweed Announces Results from Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FIREWEED METALS CORP. (“Fireweed” or the “Company”) (TSXV: FWZ; OTCQX: FWEDF), is pleased to announce the results of voting at its annual general and special meeting of shareholders which was held on April 23, 2025, in Vancouver, BC (the “Meeting”). Full details of all the voting results for the 2025 Meeting are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

A total of 89,433,316 common shares, representing 49.12% of the votes attached to all outstanding shares as at the record date for the Meeting, were represented at the Meeting. All of the matters submitted to the shareholders for approval as set out in the Company's Notice of Meeting and Information Circular dated March 17, 2025, were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at the Meeting.

The nominees for directors were elected as set out in the following table:

Director Votes For % James Beck 88,385,963 99.99 Jill Donaldson 87,862,679 99.40 Ian Gibbs 88,305,463 99.90 Paul Harbidge 88,389,463 99.99 Peter Hemstead 88,269,263 99.86 Ron Hochstein 88,383,463 99.99 Adam Lundin 88,370,963 99.97 Wojtek Wodzicki 88,379,963 99.98



Ian Gibbs, President and CEO commented, "We would like to thank John Robins, Marcus Chalk, and Patrick Downey for their contributions to the Company and wish them the best in their future endeavours. Additionally, we are pleased to welcome Ron Hochstein and Wojtek Wodzicki to the Board. We look forward to their insights and contributions as we continue to grow the Company.”

At the Meeting, shareholders also approved the Company’s Stock Option Plan, the appointment of Davidson & Company LLP as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year.

Stock Option Grant

The Company announces that it is granting today, pursuant to its stock option plan, a total of 798,000 stock options exercisable into common shares of the Company, to certain employees and directors. The stock options are exercisable at a price of $1.85 per share for a five-year term and will vest one-third on each of the following three anniversary dates of the grant, being fully vested after three years.

About Fireweed Metals Corp.

Fireweed is an exploration company focused on unlocking value in a new critical metals district located in Northern Canada. Fireweed is 100% owner of the Macpass District, a large and highly prospective 985 km2 land package. The Macpass District includes the Macpass zinc-lead-silver project and the Mactung tungsten project. A Lundin Group company, Fireweed is strongly positioned to create meaningful value.

In Canada, Fireweed (TSXV: FWZ) trades on the TSX Venture Exchange. In the USA, Fireweed (OTCQX: FWEDF) trades on the OTCQX Venture Market (www.otcmarkets.com) and is DTC eligible for enhanced electronic clearing and settlement. In Europe, Fireweed (FSE: 20F) trades on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

Additional information about Fireweed and its projects can be found on the Company’s website at www.fireweedmetals.com and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

