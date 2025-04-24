First Savings Financial Group, Inc. Reports Financial Results for the Second Fiscal Quarter Ended March 31, 2025

 | Source: First Savings Financial Group, Inc. First Savings Financial Group, Inc.

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind., April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSFG - news) (the “Company”), the holding company for First Savings Bank (the “Bank”), today reported net income of $5.5 million, or $0.79 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to net income of $4.9 million, or $0.72 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. Excluding nonrecurring items, the Company reported net income of $5.3 million (non-GAAP measure)(1) and net income per diluted share of $0.76 (non-GAAP measure)(1) for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 compared to $3.6 million, or $0.52 per diluted share for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.

Commenting on the Company’s performance, Larry W. Myers, President and CEO, stated “We are pleased with the second fiscal quarter performance, including the continued improvement in the net interest margin, which has increased eighteen and twenty-one basis points for the three and six months ended, respectively. The SBA Lending segment posted its first profitable quarter since March 2024 and posted a solid level of loans originations and sales. Asset quality improved with nonperforming loans decreasing $3.8 million from the prior quarter and the ratio of nonperforming loans to total gross loans improving to 0.67%, a decrease of twenty basis points from the prior quarter. We are optimistic regarding the remainder of fiscal 2025 as we anticipate further expansion of the net interest margin, continued profitability from the SBA Lending segment, additional sales of home equity lines of credit (“HELOCS”), and stable and strong asset quality. We will continue our focus on customer deposit growth, select loan growth opportunities, preservation of asset quality, and prudent capital and liquidity management. We will also continue to evaluate options and strategies that we believe will maximize shareholder value.”

(1) Non-GAAP net income and net income per diluted share exclude certain nonrecurring items. A reconciliation to GAAP and discussion of the use of non-GAAP measures is included in the table at the end of this release.

Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 and 2024

Net interest income increased $1.7 million, or 11.6%, to $16.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 as compared to the same period in 2024. The tax equivalent net interest margin for the three months ended March 31, 2025 was 2.93% as compared to 2.66% for the same period in 2024. The increase in net interest income was due to an increase of $807,000 in interest income and a decrease of $846,000 in interest expense. A table of average balance sheets, including average asset yields and average liability costs, is included at the end of this release.

The Company recognized a reversal of provision for credit losses for loans and securities of $357,000 and $1,000, respectively, and a provision for unfunded lending commitments of $123,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to a provision for credit losses for loans and securities of $713,000 and $23,000, respectively, and reversal of provision for unfunded lending commitments of $259,000 for the same period in 2024. The reversal of provisions during the 2025 period was due primarily to a decrease in qualitative reserves and $156,000 in net recoveries recognized during the period. The $156,000 in net recoveries during the three months ended March 31, 2025 included $215,000 in net recoveries related to unguaranteed portions of SBA loans. During the three months ended March 31, 2024, the Company recognized net charge-offs of $110,000, of which $15,000 was related to unguaranteed portions of SBA loans. Nonperforming loans, which consist of nonaccrual loans and loans over 90 days past due and still accruing interest, decreased $4.2 million from $16.9 million at September 30, 2024 to $12.7 million at March 31, 2025, due primary to a $4.9 million decrease in loan balances guaranteed by the SBA.

Noninterest income decreased $150,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2025 as compared to the same period in 2024. The decrease was due primarily to a $539,000 decrease in other income, partially offset by a $154,000 increase in service charges on deposit accounts and a $127,000 increase in net gain on sales of SBA loans. The decrease in other income in 2025 was primarily due to $492,000 gain on the sale of mortgage servicing rights during the 2024 period with no corresponding amount for 2025.

Noninterest expense increased $1.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 as compared to the same period in 2024. The increase was due primarily to increases in compensation and benefits and other operating expenses of $940,000 and $948,000, respectively. The increase in compensation and benefits was primarily due to an increase in bonus and incentive accruals in 2025. The increase in other operating expenses was primarily due a $656,000 reversal of accrued loss contingencies for SBA-guaranteed loans in the 2024 period compared to a reversal of $41,000 for the same period in 2025 and an adjustment to the valuation allowance related to the sale of residential mortgage servicing rights of $247,000 in 2024 with no corresponding amount in 2025.

The Company recognized income tax expense of $589,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2025 compared to $866,000 for the same period in 2024. The decrease is due primarily to greater utilization of investment tax credits in the 2025 period. The effective tax rate for 2025 was 9.7% compared to 14.9% for 2024. The effective tax rate is well below the statutory tax rate primarily due to the recognition of investment tax credits related to solar projects in both the 2025 and 2024 periods.

Results of Operations for the Six Months Ended March 31, 2025 and 2024

The Company reported net income of $11.7 million, or $1.68 per diluted share, for the six months ended March 31, 2025 compared to net income of $5.8 million, or $0.85 per diluted share, for the six months ended March 31, 2024. Excluding nonrecurring items, the Company reported net income of $9.4 million (non-GAAP measure)(1) and net income per diluted share of $1.35 (non-GAAP measure)(1) for the six months ended March 31, 2025 compared to net income of $4.5 million and net income per diluted share of $0.66 for the six months ended March 31, 2024. The core banking segment reported net income of $11.4 million, or $1.64 per diluted share for the six months ended March 31, 2025 compared to net income of $8.6 million and net income per diluted share of $1.25 for the six months ended March 31, 2024. Excluding nonrecurring items, the core banking segment reported net income of $9.1 million (non-GAAP measure)(1), or $1.31 per diluted share (non-GAAP measure)(1) for the six months ended March 31, 2025 compared to net income of $7.7 million and net income per diluted share of $1.12 for the six months ended March 31, 2024.

Net interest income increased $3.0 million, or 10.6%, to $31.5 million for the six months ended March 31, 2025 as compared to the same period in 2024. The tax equivalent net interest margin for the six months ended March 31, 2025 was 2.84% as compared to 2.68% for the same period in 2024. The increase in net interest income was due to a $4.6 million increase in interest income, partially offset by a $1.6 million increase in interest expense. A table of average balance sheets, including average asset yields and average liability costs, is included at the end of this release.

The Company recognized a reversal of provision for credit losses for loans and securities of $848,000 and $7,000, respectively, and a provision for unfunded lending commitments of $169,000 for the six months ended March 31, 2025, compared to a provision for credit losses for loans and securities of $1.2 million and $23,000, respectively, and reversal of provision for unfunded lending commitments of $317,000 for the same period in 2024. The reversal of provisions during the 2025 period was due primarily to the bulk sale of approximately $87.2 million of HELOCS during the period and a decrease in qualitative reserves. The Company recognized net recoveries totaling $38,000 for the six months ended March 31, 2025, of which $164,000 was related to unguaranteed portions of SBA loans, compared to net charge-offs of $119,000 in 2024, of which $64,000 was related to unguaranteed portions of SBA loans.

Noninterest income increased $3.2 million for the six months ended March 31, 2025 as compared to the same period in 2024. The increase was due primarily to a $2.5 million net gain on sale of HELOCs in 2025, net gains of $403,000 on the sale of equity securities in 2025 with no corresponding gains for 2024, a $248,000 increase in service charges on deposit accounts, and a $263,000 increase in ATM and interchange fees, slightly offset by a $508,000 decrease in other income due to a $495,000 gain recognized on the sale of mortgage servicing rights during 2024 with no corresponding amount for 2025.

Noninterest expense increased $824,000 for the six months ended March 31, 2025 as compared to the same period in 2024. The increase was due primarily to increases in other operating expenses and compensation and benefits of $962,000 and $453,000, respectively, partially offset by decreases in professional fees and occupancy and equipment of $454,000 and $380,000, respectively. The increase in other operating expenses was due primarily to a $721,000 reversal of accrued loss contingencies for SBA-guaranteed loans in 2024 compared to a reversal of $148,000 in 2025 and a $400,000 accrued contingent liability associated with employee benefits recognized in 2025 with no corresponding amount in 2024, partially offset by a decrease of $180,000 in 2025 to reverse previously accrued litigation expenses. The increase in compensation and benefits is primarily due to an increase in bonus and incentive accruals in 2025 compared to 2024. The decrease in professional fees and occupancy and equipment is primarily due to the cessation of national mortgage banking operations in the quarter ended December 31, 2023.

The Company recognized income tax expense of $1.4 million for the six months ended March 31, 2025 compared to $390,000 for the same period in 2024. The increase is due primarily to higher taxable income in the 2025 period, including the aforementioned net gain on sale of loans. The effective tax rate for 2025 was 10.9% compared to 6.3%. The effective tax rate is well below the statutory tax rate primarily due to the recognition of investment tax credits related to solar projects in both the 2025 and 2024 periods.

Comparison of Financial Condition at March 31, 2025 and September 30, 2024

Total assets decreased $74.1 million, from $2.45 billion at September 30, 2024 to $2.38 billion at March 31, 2025. Net loans held for investment decreased $83.7 million during the six months ended March 31, 2025 due primarily to the $87.2 million bulk sale of home equity lines of credit.

Total liabilities decreased $76.2 million due primarily to a decrease in total deposits of $91.7 million, partially offset by an increase in FHLB borrowings of $23.7 million. The decrease in total deposits was due to a decrease in brokered deposits of $112.4 million, due primarily to proceeds from the aforementioned bulk sale of home equity lines of credit and an increase in customer deposits of $20.7 million. As of March 31, 2025, deposits exceeding the FDIC insurance limit of $250,000 per insured account were 31.8% of total deposits and 15.1% of total deposits when excluding public funds insured by the Indiana Public Deposit Insurance Fund.

Total stockholders’ equity increased $2.1 million, from $177.1 million at September 30, 2024 to $179.2 million at March 31, 2025, due primarily to a $9.6 million increase in retained net income, partially offset by a $8.2 million increase in accumulated other comprehensive loss. The increase in accumulated other comprehensive loss was due primarily to increasing long-term market interest rates during the six months ended March 31, 2025, which resulted in a decrease in the fair value of securities available for sale. At March 31, 2025 and September 30, 2024, the Bank was considered “well-capitalized” under applicable regulatory capital guidelines.

First Savings Bank is an entrepreneurial community bank headquartered in Jeffersonville, Indiana, which is directly across the Ohio River from Louisville, Kentucky, and operates fifteen depository branches within Southern Indiana. The Bank also has two national lending programs, including single-tenant net lease commercial real estate and SBA lending, with offices located predominately in the Midwest. The Bank is a recognized leader, both in its local communities and nationally for its lending programs. The employees of First Savings Bank strive daily to achieve the organization’s vision, We Expect To Be The BEST community BANK, which fuels our success. The Company’s common shares trade on The NASDAQ Stock Market under the symbol “FSFG.”

This release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are not historical facts; rather, they are statements based on the Company's current expectations regarding its business strategies and their intended results and its future performance. Forward-looking statements are preceded by terms such as "expects," "believes," "anticipates," "intends" and similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Numerous risks and uncertainties could cause or contribute to the Company's actual results, performance and achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause or contribute to these differences include, without limitation, changes in general economic conditions; changes in market interest rates; changes in monetary and fiscal policies of the federal government; legislative and regulatory changes; and other factors disclosed in the Company's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Because of the risks and uncertainties inherent in forward-looking statements, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on them, whether included in this release or made elsewhere from time to time by the Company or on its behalf. Except as may be required by applicable law or regulation, the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Contact:
Tony A. Schoen, CPA
Chief Financial Officer
812-283-0724

 
FIRST SAVINGS FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(Unaudited)
           
           
  Three Months Ended Six Months Ended  
OPERATING DATA: March 31, March 31,  
(In thousands, except share and per share data)  2025   2024   2025   2024   
           
Total interest income $30,823  $30,016  $63,272  $58,671   
Total interest expense  14,832   15,678   31,819   30,220   
           
Net interest income  15,991   14,338   31,453   28,451   
           
Provision (credit) for credit losses - loans  (357)  713   (848)  1,183   
Provision (credit) for unfunded lending commitments  123   (259)  169   (317)  
Provision (credit) for credit losses - securities  (1)  23   (7)  23   
           
Total provision (credit) for credit losses  (235)  477   (686)  889   
           
Net interest income after provision (credit) for credit losses  16,226   13,861   32,139   27,562   
           
Total noninterest income  3,560   3,710   9,663   6,492   
Total noninterest expense  13,698   11,778   28,641   27,817   
           
Income before income taxes  6,088   5,793   13,161   6,237   
Income tax expense  589   866   1,437   390   
           
Net income $5,499  $4,927  $11,724  $5,847   
           
Net income per share, basic $0.80  $0.72  $1.71  $0.86   
Weighted average shares outstanding, basic  6,875,826   6,832,130   6,861,061   6,828,017   
           
Net income per share, diluted $0.79  $0.72  $1.68  $0.85   
Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted  6,960,020   6,859,611   6,961,829   6,849,928   
           
           
Performance ratios (annualized)          
Return on average assets  0.93%  0.84%  0.98%  0.50%  
Return on average equity  12.24%  11.96%  13.15%  7.38%  
Return on average common stockholders' equity  12.34%  11.96%  13.15%  7.38%  
Net interest margin (tax equivalent basis)  2.93%  2.66%  2.84%  2.68%  
Efficiency ratio  70.06%  65.26%  69.66%  79.61%  
           
           
      QTD   FYTD
FINANCIAL CONDITION DATA: March 31, December 31, Increase September 30, Increase
(In thousands, except per share data)  2025   2024  (Decrease)  2024  (Decrease)
           
Total assets $2,376,230  $2,388,735  $(12,505) $2,450,368  $(74,138)
Cash and cash equivalents  28,683   76,224   (47,541)  52,142   (23,459)
Investment securities  244,084   242,634   1,450   249,719   (5,635)
Loans held for sale  61,239   24,441   36,798   25,716   35,523 
Gross loans  1,900,660   1,905,199   (4,539)  1,985,146   (84,486)
Allowance for credit losses  20,484   20,685   (201)  21,294   (810)
Interest earning assets  2,219,504   2,234,258   (14,754)  2,277,512   (58,008)
Goodwill  9,848   9,848   -   9,848   - 
Core deposit intangibles  316   357   (41)  398   (82)
Loan servicing rights  2,744   2,661   83   2,754   (10)
Noninterest-bearing deposits  185,252   183,239   2,013   191,528   (6,276)
Interest-bearing deposits (customer)  1,207,159   1,212,527   (5,368)  1,180,196   26,963 
Interest-bearing deposits (brokered)  396,770   437,008   (40,238)  509,157   (112,387)
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings  325,310   295,000   30,310   301,640   23,670 
Subordinated debt and other borrowings  48,682   48,642   40   48,603   79 
Total liabilities  2,197,041   2,212,708   (15,667)  2,273,253   (76,212)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss  (19,385)  (17,789)  (1,596)  (11,195)  (8,190)
Total stockholders' equity  179,189   176,027   3,162   177,115   2,074 
           
Book value per share $25.90  $25.48   0.42  $25.72   0.18 
Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) (1)  24.43   24.00   0.43   24.23   0.20 
           
Non-performing assets:          
Nonaccrual loans - SBA guaranteed $123  $4,444  $(4,321) $5,036  $(4,913)
Nonaccrual loans  12,597   12,124   473   11,906   691 
Total nonaccrual loans $12,720  $16,568  $(3,848) $16,942  $(4,222)
Accruing loans past due 90 days  -   -   -   -   - 
Total non-performing loans  12,720   16,568   (3,848)  16,942   (4,222)
Foreclosed real estate  444   444   -   444   - 
Total non-performing assets $13,164  $17,012  $(3,848) $17,386  $(4,222)
           
Asset quality ratios:          
Allowance for credit losses as a percent of total gross loans  1.08%  1.09%  (0.01%)  1.07%  0.01%
Allowance for credit losses as a percent of nonperforming loans  161.04%  124.85%  36.19%  125.69%  35.35%
Nonperforming loans as a percent of total gross loans  0.67%  0.87%  (0.20%)  0.85%  (0.18%)
Nonperforming assets as a percent of total assets  0.55%  0.71%  (0.16%)  0.71%  (0.16%)
           
(1) See reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to calculation of this item.
           
           
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (UNAUDITED):
The following non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company provide information useful to investors in understanding the Company's performance. The Company believes the financial measures presented below are important because of their widespread use by investors as a means to evaluate capital adequacy and earnings. The following table summarizes the non-GAAP financial measures derived from amounts reported in the Company's consolidated financial statements and reconciles those non-GAAP financial measures with the comparable GAAP financial measures.
         
  Three Months Ended Six Months Ended  
Net Income March 31, March 31,  
(In thousands)  2025   2024   2025   2024   
           
Net income attributable to the Company (non-GAAP) $5,313  $3,561  $9,367  $4,481   
Plus: Gain on sale of loans, home equity lines of credit, net of tax effect  -   -   1,869   -   
Plus: Gain on sale of equity securities, net of tax effect  -   -   302   -   
Plus: Decrease in loss contingency for SBA-guaranteed loans, net of tax effect  -   492   -   492   
Plus: Adjustment to MSR valuation allowance related to sale, net of tax effect  -   583   -   583   
Plus: Gain on sale of premises and equipment, net of tax effect  186   90   186   90   
Plus: Adjustment to previous data processing contract termination accrual, net of tax effect  -   117   -   117   
Plus: Distribution from equity investment, net of tax effect  -   85   -   85   
Net income attributable to the Company (GAAP) $5,499  $4,927  $11,724  $5,847   
           
Net Income per Share, Diluted          
           
Net income per share attributable to the Company, diluted (non-GAAP) $0.76  $0.52  $1.35  $0.65   
Plus: Gain on sale of loans, home equity lines of credit, net of tax effect  -   -   0.27   -   
Plus: Gain on sale of equity securities, net of tax effect  -   -   0.03   -   
Plus: Decrease in loss contingency for SBA-guaranteed loans, net of tax effect  -   0.07   -   0.07   
Plus: Adjustment to MSR valuation allowance related to sale, net of tax effect  -   0.08   -   0.08   
Plus: Gain on sale of premises and equipment, net of tax effect  0.03   0.01   0.03   0.01   
Plus: Adjustment to previous data processing contract termination accrual, net of tax effect  -   0.02   -   0.02   
Plus: Distribution from equity investment, net of tax effect  -   0.02   -   0.02   
Net income per share, diluted (GAAP) $0.79  $0.72  $1.68  $0.85   
           
Core Bank Segment Net Income          
(In thousands)          
           
Net income attributable to the Core Bank (non-GAAP) $4,883  $3,637  $9,081  $7,685   
Plus: Gain on sale of loans, home equity lines of credit, net of tax effect  -   -   1,869   -   
Plus: Gain on sale of equity securities, net of tax effect  -   -   302   -   
Plus: Adjustment to MSR valuation allowance related to sale, net of tax effect  -   583   -   583   
Plus: Gain on sale of premises and equipment, net of tax effect  186   90   186   90   
Plus: Adjustment to previous data processing contract termination accrual, net of tax effect  -   117   -   117   
Plus: Distribution from equity investment, net of tax effect  -   85   -   85   
Net income attributable to the Core Bank (GAAP) $5,069  $4,511  $11,438  $8,559   
           
Core Bank Segment Net Income per Share, Diluted          
           
Core Bank net income per share, diluted (non-GAAP) $0.70  $0.53  $1.31  $1.12   
Plus: Gain on sale of loans, home equity lines of credit, net of tax effect  -   -   0.27   -   
Plus: Gain on sale of equity securities, net of tax effect  -   -   0.03   -   
Plus: Adjustment to MSR valuation allowance related to sale, net of tax effect  -   0.08   -   0.08   
Plus: Gain on sale of premises and equipment, net of tax effect  -   0.01   0.03   0.01   
Plus: Adjustment to previous data processing contract termination accrual, net of tax effect  0.03   0.02   -   0.02   
Plus: Distribution from equity investment, net of tax effect  -   0.02   -   0.02   
Core Bank net income per share, diluted (GAAP) $0.73  $0.66  $1.64  $1.25   
           
           
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (UNAUDITED) (CONTINUED): Three Months Ended Fiscal Year Ended  
Efficiency Ratio March 31, March 31,  
(In thousands)  2025   2024   2025   2024   
           
Net interest income (GAAP) $15,991  $14,338  $31,453  $28,451   
           
Noninterest income (GAAP)  3,560   3,710   9,663   6,492   
           
Noninterest expense (GAAP)  13,698   11,778   28,641   27,817   
           
Efficiency ratio (GAAP)  70.06%  65.26%  69.66%  79.61%  
           
Noninterest income (GAAP) $3,560  $3,710  $9,663  $6,492   
Less: Gain on sale of loans, home equity lines of credit  -   -   (2,492)  -   
Less: Gain on sale of equity securities  -   -   (403)  -   
Less: Gain on sale of premises and equipment  (248)  (120)  (248)  (120)  
Less: Adjustment to MSR valuation allowance related to sale  -   (530)  -   (530)  
Less: Distribution from equity investment  -   (113)  -   (113)  
Noninterest income (Non-GAAP)  3,312   2,947   6,520   5,729   
           
Noninterest expense (GAAP) $13,698  $11,778  $28,641  $27,817   
Plus: Adjustment to MSR valuation allowance related to sale  -   247   -   247   
Plus: Decrease in loss contingency for SBA-guaranteed loans  -   656   -   656   
Plus: Adjustment to previous data processing contract termination accrual  -   156   -   156   
Noninterest expense (Non-GAAP) $13,698  $12,837  $28,641  $28,876   
           
Efficiency ratio (excluding nonrecurring items) (non-GAAP)  70.96%  74.27%  75.42%  84.48%  
           
           
      QTD   FYTD
Tangible Book Value Per Share March 31, December 31, Increase September 30, Increase
(In thousands, except share and per share data)  2025   2024  (Decrease)  2024  (Decrease)
           
Stockholders' equity (GAAP) $179,189  $176,027  $3,162  $177,115  $2,074 
Less: goodwill and core deposit intangibles  (10,164)  (10,205)  41   (10,246)  82 
Tangible stockholders' equity (non-GAAP) $169,025  $165,822  $3,203  $166,869  $2,156 
           
Outstanding common shares  6,919,136   6,909,173  $9,963   6,887,106  $32,030 
           
Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) $24.43  $24.00  $0.43  $24.23  $0.20 
           
Book value per share (GAAP) $25.90  $25.48  $0.42  $25.72  $0.18 
           
           
SUMMARIZED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED): As of
Summarized Consolidated Balance Sheets March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31,
(In thousands, except per share data)  2025   2024   2024   2024   2024 
           
Total cash and cash equivalents $28,683  $76,224  $52,142  $42,423  $62,969 
Total investment securities  244,084   242,634   249,719   238,785   240,142 
Total loans held for sale  61,239   24,441   25,716   125,859   19,108 
Total loans, net of allowance for credit losses  1,880,176   1,884,514   1,963,852   1,826,980   1,882,458 
Loan servicing rights  2,744   2,661   2,754   2,860   3,028 
Total assets  2,376,230   2,388,735   2,450,368   2,393,491   2,364,983 
           
Customer deposits $1,392,411  $1,395,766  $1,371,724  $1,312,997  $1,239,271 
Brokered deposits  396,770   437,008   509,157   399,151   548,175 
Total deposits  1,789,181   1,832,774   1,880,881   1,712,148   1,787,446 
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings  325,310   295,000   301,640   425,000   315,000 
           
Common stock and additional paid-in capital $28,650  $28,382  $27,725  $27,592  $27,475 
Retained earnings - substantially restricted  182,918   178,526   173,337   170,688   167,648 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss  (19,385)  (17,789)  (11,195)  (17,415)  (17,144)
Unearned stock compensation  (862)  (973)  (901)  (999)  (1,096)
Less treasury stock, at cost  (12,132)  (12,119)  (11,851)  (11,866)  (11,827)
Total stockholders' equity  179,189   176,027   177,115   168,000   165,056 
           
Outstanding common shares  6,919,136   6,909,173   6,887,106   6,883,656   6,883,160 
           
           
  Three Months Ended
Summarized Consolidated Statements of Income March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31,
(In thousands, except per share data)  2025   2024   2024   2024   2024 
           
Total interest income $30,823  $32,449  $32,223  $31,094  $30,016 
Total interest expense  14,832   16,987   17,146   16,560   15,678 
Net interest income  15,991   15,462   15,077   14,534   14,338 
Provision (credit) for credit losses - loans  (357)  (491)  1,808   501   713 
Provision (credit) for unfunded lending commitments  123   46   (262)  158   (259)
Provision (credit) for credit losses - securities  (1)  (6)  (86)  84   23 
Total provision (credit) for credit losses  (235)  (451)  1,460   743   477 
           
Net interest income after provision for credit losses  16,226   15,913   13,617   13,791   13,861 
           
Total noninterest income  3,560   6,103   2,842   3,196   3,710 
Total noninterest expense  13,698   14,943   12,642   12,431   11,778 
Income before income taxes  6,088   7,073   3,817   4,556   5,793 
Income tax expense (benefit)  589   848   145   483   866 
Net income  5,499   6,225   3,672   4,073   4,927 
           
           
Net income per share, basic $0.80  $0.91  $0.54  $0.60  $0.72 
Weighted average shares outstanding, basic  6,875,826   6,851,153   6,832,626   6,832,452   6,832,130 
           
Net income per share, diluted $0.79  $0.89  $0.53  $0.60  $0.72 
Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted  6,960,020   6,969,223   6,894,532   6,842,336   6,859,611 
           
           
SUMMARIZED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) (CONTINUED): Three Months Ended
Noninterest Income Detail March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31,
(In thousands)  2025   2024   2024   2024   2024 
           
Service charges on deposit accounts $541  $567  $552  $538  $387 
ATM and interchange fees  632   665   642   593   585 
Net unrealized gain on equity securities  47   78   28   419   6 
Net gain on equity securities  -   403   -   -   - 
Net gain on sales of loans, Small Business Administration  1,078   711   647   581   951 
Net gain on sales of loans, home equity lines of credit  -   2,492   -   -   - 
Mortgage banking income  104   78   6   49   53 
Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance  380   361   363   353   333 
Gain on life insurance  -   108   -   -   - 
Commission income  255   210   294   220   220 
Real estate lease income  122   121   122   154   115 
Net gain (loss) on premises and equipment  -   45   (4)  -   120 
Other income  401   264   192   289   940 
Total noninterest income $3,560  $6,103  $2,842  $3,196  $3,710 
           
           
  Three Months Ended
  March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31,
Consolidated Performance Ratios (Annualized)  2025   2024   2024   2024   2024 
           
Return on average assets  0.93%  1.02%  0.61%  0.69%  0.92%
Return on average equity  12.24%  14.07%  8.52%  9.86%  13.06%
Return on average common stockholders' equity  12.34%  14.07%  8.52%  9.86%  13.06%
Net interest margin (tax equivalent basis)  2.93%  2.75%  2.72%  2.67%  2.66%
Efficiency ratio  70.06%  69.29%  70.55%  70.11%  65.26%
           
           
  As of or for the Three Months Ended
  March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31,
Consolidated Asset Quality Ratios  2025   2024   2024   2024   2024 
           
Nonperforming loans as a percentage of total loans  0.67%  0.87%  0.85%  0.91%  0.82%
Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets  0.55%  0.71%  0.71%  0.72%  0.68%
Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans  1.08%  1.09%  1.07%  1.07%  1.02%
Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of nonperforming loans  161.04%  124.85%  125.69%  118.12%  124.01%
Net charge-offs to average outstanding loans  -0.01%  0.01%  0.02%  0.01%  0.01%
           
           
SUMMARIZED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) (CONTINUED): Three Months Ended
Segmented Statements of Income Information March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31,
(In thousands)  2025   2024   2024   2024   2024 
           
Core Banking Segment:          
Net interest income $14,259  $13,756  $14,083  $13,590  $13,469 
Provision (credit) for credit losses - loans  (540)  (745)  1,339   320   909 
Provision (credit) for unfunded lending commitments  35   (75)  78   64   (259)
Provision (credit) for credit losses - securities  (1)  (7)  (86)  84   23 
Net interest income after provision (credit) for credit losses  14,765   14,583   12,752   13,122   12,796 
Noninterest income  2,242   5,253   2,042   2,474   2,537 
Noninterest expense  11,486   12,574   10,400   10,192   10,093 
Income before income taxes  5,521   7,262   4,394   5,404   5,240 
Income tax expense  452   893   301   689   729 
Net income $5,069  $6,369  $4,093  $4,715  $4,511 
           
SBA Lending Segment (Q2):          
Net interest income $1,732  $1,706  $994  $944  $869 
Provision (credit) for credit losses - loans  183   255   469   181   (196)
Provision (credit) for unfunded lending commitments  88   121   (340)  94   - 
Net interest income after provision for credit losses  1,461   1,330   865   669   1,065 
Noninterest income  1,318   850   800   722   1,173 
Noninterest expense  2,212   2,369   2,242   2,239   1,685 
Income (loss) before income taxes  567   (189)  (577)  (848)  553 
Income tax expense (benefit)  137   (45)  (156)  (206)  137 
Net income (loss) $430  $(144) $(421) $(642) $416 
           
           
SUMMARIZED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) (CONTINUED): Three Months Ended
Segmented Statements of Income Information March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31,
(In thousands, except percentage data)  2025   2024   2024   2024   2024 
           
Net Income (Loss) Per Share by Segment          
Net income per share, basic - Core Banking $0.74  $0.93  $0.60  $0.69  $0.66 
Net income (loss) per share, basic - SBA Lending (Q2)  0.06   (0.02)  (0.06)  (0.09)  0.06 
Total net income (loss) per share, basic $0.80  $0.91  $0.54  $0.60  $0.72 
           
Net Income (Loss) Per Diluted Share by Segment          
Net income per share, diluted - Core Banking $0.73  $0.91  $0.59  $0.69  $0.66 
Net income (loss) per share, diluted - SBA Lending (Q2)  0.06   (0.02)  (0.06)  (0.09)  0.06 
Total net income (loss) per share, diluted $0.79  $0.89  $0.53  $0.60  $0.72 
           
Return on Average Assets by Segment (annualized) (3)          
Core Banking  0.90%  1.09%  0.71%  0.83%  0.80%
SBA Lending  1.58%  (0.55%)  (1.71%)  (2.91%)  1.81%
           
Efficiency Ratio by Segment (annualized) (3)          
Core Banking  69.61%  66.15%  64.50%  63.45%  63.06%
SBA Lending  72.52%  92.68%  124.97%  134.39%  82.52%
           
           
  Three Months Ended
Noninterest Expense Detail by Segment March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31,
(In thousands)  2025   2024   2024   2024   2024 
           
Core Banking Segment:          
Compensation $6,637  $7,245  $5,400  $5,587  $5,656 
Occupancy  1,648   1,577   1,554   1,573   1,615 
Advertising  429   338   399   253   205 
Other  2,772   3,414   3,047   2,779   2,617 
Total Noninterest Expense $11,486  $12,574  $10,400  $10,192  $10,093 
           
SBA Lending Segment (Q2):          
Compensation $1,892  $1,931  $1,854  $1,893  $1,933 
Occupancy  50   59   55   51   58 
Advertising  10   14   17   12   7 
Other  260   365   316   283   (313)
Total Noninterest Expense $2,212  $2,369  $2,242  $2,239  $1,685 
           
           
SUMMARIZED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) (CONTINUED): Three Months Ended
SBA Lending (Q2) Data March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31,
(In thousands, except percentage data)  2025   2024   2024   2024   2024 
           
Final funded loans guaranteed portion sold, SBA $15,716  $10,785  $10,880  $7,515  $15,144 
           
Gross gain on sales of loans, SBA $1,508  $1,141  $1,029  $811  $1,443 
Weighted average gross gain on sales of loans, SBA  9.60%  10.58%  9.46%  10.79%  9.53%
           
Net gain on sales of loans, SBA (2) $1,078  $711  $647  $581  $951 
Weighted average net gain on sales of loans, SBA  6.86%  6.59%  5.95%  7.73%  6.28%
           
           
(2) Inclusive of gains on servicing assets and net of commissions, referral fees, SBA repair fees and discounts on unguaranteed portions held-for-investment.
           
           
SUMMARIZED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) (CONTINUED): Three Months Ended
Summarized Consolidated Average Balance Sheets March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31,
(In thousands)  2025   2024   2024   2024   2024 
Interest-earning assets          
Average balances:          
Interest-bearing deposits with banks $11,851  $21,102  $16,841  $26,100  $24,587 
Loans  1,946,338   2,010,082   1,988,997   1,943,716   1,914,609 
Investment securities - taxable  102,744   101,960   99,834   101,350   102,699 
Investment securities - nontaxable  161,579   160,929   158,917   157,991   157,960 
FRB and FHLB stock  24,986   24,986   24,986   24,986   24,986 
Total interest-earning assets $2,247,498  $2,319,059  $2,289,575  $2,254,143  $2,224,841 
           
Interest income (tax equivalent basis):          
Interest-bearing deposits with banks $168  $210  $209  $324  $261 
Loans  27,998   29,617   29,450   28,155   27,133 
Investment securities - taxable  921   914   910   918   923 
Investment securities - nontaxable  1,719   1,715   1,685   1,665   1,662 
FRB and FHLB stock  511   493   471   519   499 
Total interest income (tax equivalent basis) $31,317  $32,949  $32,725  $31,581  $30,478 
           
Weighted average yield (tax equivalent basis, annualized):          
Interest-bearing deposits with banks  5.67%  3.98%  4.96%  4.97%  4.25%
Loans  5.75%  5.89%  5.92%  5.79%  5.67%
Investment securities - taxable  3.59%  3.59%  3.65%  3.62%  3.59%
Investment securities - nontaxable  4.26%  4.26%  4.24%  4.22%  4.21%
FRB and FHLB stock  8.18%  7.89%  7.54%  8.31%  7.99%
Total interest-earning assets  5.57%  5.68%  5.72%  5.60%  5.48%
           
Interest-bearing liabilities          
Interest-bearing deposits $1,653,058  $1,671,156  $1,563,258  $1,572,871  $1,549,012 
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings  266,975   315,583   378,956   351,227   333,275 
Subordinated debt and other borrowings  48,656   48,616   48,576   48,537   48,497 
Total interest-bearing liabilities $1,968,689  $2,035,355  $1,990,790  $1,972,635  $1,930,784 
           
Interest expense:          
Interest-bearing deposits $12,069  $13,606  $12,825  $12,740  $12,546 
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings  2,001   2,617   3,521   3,021   2,298 
Subordinated debt and other borrowings  762   764   800   799   833 
Total interest expense $14,832  $16,987  $17,146  $16,560  $15,677 
           
Weighted average cost (annualized):          
Interest-bearing deposits  2.92%  3.26%  3.28%  3.24%  3.24%
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings  3.00%  3.32%  3.72%  3.44%  2.76%
Subordinated debt and other borrowings  6.26%  6.29%  6.59%  6.58%  6.87%
Total interest-bearing liabilities  3.01%  3.34%  3.45%  3.36%  3.25%
           
Net interest income (taxable equivalent basis) $16,485  $15,962  $15,579  $15,021  $14,801 
Less: taxable equivalent adjustment  (494)  (500)  (502)  (487)  (463)
Net interest income $15,991  $15,462  $15,077  $14,534  $14,338 
           
Interest rate spread (tax equivalent basis, annualized)  2.56%  2.34%  2.27%  2.24%  2.23%
           
Net interest margin (tax equivalent basis, annualized)  2.93%  2.75%  2.72%  2.67%  2.66%

Recommended Reading