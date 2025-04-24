First Savings Financial Group, Inc. Reports Financial Results for the Second Fiscal Quarter Ended March 31, 2025

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind., April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSFG - news) (the “Company”), the holding company for First Savings Bank (the “Bank”), today reported net income of $5.5 million, or $0.79 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to net income of $4.9 million, or $0.72 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. Excluding nonrecurring items, the Company reported net income of $5.3 million (non-GAAP measure)(1) and net income per diluted share of $0.76 (non-GAAP measure)(1) for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 compared to $3.6 million, or $0.52 per diluted share for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.

Commenting on the Company’s performance, Larry W. Myers, President and CEO, stated “We are pleased with the second fiscal quarter performance, including the continued improvement in the net interest margin, which has increased eighteen and twenty-one basis points for the three and six months ended, respectively. The SBA Lending segment posted its first profitable quarter since March 2024 and posted a solid level of loans originations and sales. Asset quality improved with nonperforming loans decreasing $3.8 million from the prior quarter and the ratio of nonperforming loans to total gross loans improving to 0.67%, a decrease of twenty basis points from the prior quarter. We are optimistic regarding the remainder of fiscal 2025 as we anticipate further expansion of the net interest margin, continued profitability from the SBA Lending segment, additional sales of home equity lines of credit (“HELOCS”), and stable and strong asset quality. We will continue our focus on customer deposit growth, select loan growth opportunities, preservation of asset quality, and prudent capital and liquidity management. We will also continue to evaluate options and strategies that we believe will maximize shareholder value.”

(1) Non-GAAP net income and net income per diluted share exclude certain nonrecurring items. A reconciliation to GAAP and discussion of the use of non-GAAP measures is included in the table at the end of this release.

Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 and 2024

Net interest income increased $1.7 million, or 11.6%, to $16.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 as compared to the same period in 2024. The tax equivalent net interest margin for the three months ended March 31, 2025 was 2.93% as compared to 2.66% for the same period in 2024. The increase in net interest income was due to an increase of $807,000 in interest income and a decrease of $846,000 in interest expense. A table of average balance sheets, including average asset yields and average liability costs, is included at the end of this release.

The Company recognized a reversal of provision for credit losses for loans and securities of $357,000 and $1,000, respectively, and a provision for unfunded lending commitments of $123,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to a provision for credit losses for loans and securities of $713,000 and $23,000, respectively, and reversal of provision for unfunded lending commitments of $259,000 for the same period in 2024. The reversal of provisions during the 2025 period was due primarily to a decrease in qualitative reserves and $156,000 in net recoveries recognized during the period. The $156,000 in net recoveries during the three months ended March 31, 2025 included $215,000 in net recoveries related to unguaranteed portions of SBA loans. During the three months ended March 31, 2024, the Company recognized net charge-offs of $110,000, of which $15,000 was related to unguaranteed portions of SBA loans. Nonperforming loans, which consist of nonaccrual loans and loans over 90 days past due and still accruing interest, decreased $4.2 million from $16.9 million at September 30, 2024 to $12.7 million at March 31, 2025, due primary to a $4.9 million decrease in loan balances guaranteed by the SBA.

Noninterest income decreased $150,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2025 as compared to the same period in 2024. The decrease was due primarily to a $539,000 decrease in other income, partially offset by a $154,000 increase in service charges on deposit accounts and a $127,000 increase in net gain on sales of SBA loans. The decrease in other income in 2025 was primarily due to $492,000 gain on the sale of mortgage servicing rights during the 2024 period with no corresponding amount for 2025.

Noninterest expense increased $1.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 as compared to the same period in 2024. The increase was due primarily to increases in compensation and benefits and other operating expenses of $940,000 and $948,000, respectively. The increase in compensation and benefits was primarily due to an increase in bonus and incentive accruals in 2025. The increase in other operating expenses was primarily due a $656,000 reversal of accrued loss contingencies for SBA-guaranteed loans in the 2024 period compared to a reversal of $41,000 for the same period in 2025 and an adjustment to the valuation allowance related to the sale of residential mortgage servicing rights of $247,000 in 2024 with no corresponding amount in 2025.

The Company recognized income tax expense of $589,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2025 compared to $866,000 for the same period in 2024. The decrease is due primarily to greater utilization of investment tax credits in the 2025 period. The effective tax rate for 2025 was 9.7% compared to 14.9% for 2024. The effective tax rate is well below the statutory tax rate primarily due to the recognition of investment tax credits related to solar projects in both the 2025 and 2024 periods.

Results of Operations for the Six Months Ended March 31, 2025 and 2024

The Company reported net income of $11.7 million, or $1.68 per diluted share, for the six months ended March 31, 2025 compared to net income of $5.8 million, or $0.85 per diluted share, for the six months ended March 31, 2024. Excluding nonrecurring items, the Company reported net income of $9.4 million (non-GAAP measure)(1) and net income per diluted share of $1.35 (non-GAAP measure)(1) for the six months ended March 31, 2025 compared to net income of $4.5 million and net income per diluted share of $0.66 for the six months ended March 31, 2024. The core banking segment reported net income of $11.4 million, or $1.64 per diluted share for the six months ended March 31, 2025 compared to net income of $8.6 million and net income per diluted share of $1.25 for the six months ended March 31, 2024. Excluding nonrecurring items, the core banking segment reported net income of $9.1 million (non-GAAP measure)(1), or $1.31 per diluted share (non-GAAP measure)(1) for the six months ended March 31, 2025 compared to net income of $7.7 million and net income per diluted share of $1.12 for the six months ended March 31, 2024.

Net interest income increased $3.0 million, or 10.6%, to $31.5 million for the six months ended March 31, 2025 as compared to the same period in 2024. The tax equivalent net interest margin for the six months ended March 31, 2025 was 2.84% as compared to 2.68% for the same period in 2024. The increase in net interest income was due to a $4.6 million increase in interest income, partially offset by a $1.6 million increase in interest expense. A table of average balance sheets, including average asset yields and average liability costs, is included at the end of this release.

The Company recognized a reversal of provision for credit losses for loans and securities of $848,000 and $7,000, respectively, and a provision for unfunded lending commitments of $169,000 for the six months ended March 31, 2025, compared to a provision for credit losses for loans and securities of $1.2 million and $23,000, respectively, and reversal of provision for unfunded lending commitments of $317,000 for the same period in 2024. The reversal of provisions during the 2025 period was due primarily to the bulk sale of approximately $87.2 million of HELOCS during the period and a decrease in qualitative reserves. The Company recognized net recoveries totaling $38,000 for the six months ended March 31, 2025, of which $164,000 was related to unguaranteed portions of SBA loans, compared to net charge-offs of $119,000 in 2024, of which $64,000 was related to unguaranteed portions of SBA loans.

Noninterest income increased $3.2 million for the six months ended March 31, 2025 as compared to the same period in 2024. The increase was due primarily to a $2.5 million net gain on sale of HELOCs in 2025, net gains of $403,000 on the sale of equity securities in 2025 with no corresponding gains for 2024, a $248,000 increase in service charges on deposit accounts, and a $263,000 increase in ATM and interchange fees, slightly offset by a $508,000 decrease in other income due to a $495,000 gain recognized on the sale of mortgage servicing rights during 2024 with no corresponding amount for 2025.

Noninterest expense increased $824,000 for the six months ended March 31, 2025 as compared to the same period in 2024. The increase was due primarily to increases in other operating expenses and compensation and benefits of $962,000 and $453,000, respectively, partially offset by decreases in professional fees and occupancy and equipment of $454,000 and $380,000, respectively. The increase in other operating expenses was due primarily to a $721,000 reversal of accrued loss contingencies for SBA-guaranteed loans in 2024 compared to a reversal of $148,000 in 2025 and a $400,000 accrued contingent liability associated with employee benefits recognized in 2025 with no corresponding amount in 2024, partially offset by a decrease of $180,000 in 2025 to reverse previously accrued litigation expenses. The increase in compensation and benefits is primarily due to an increase in bonus and incentive accruals in 2025 compared to 2024. The decrease in professional fees and occupancy and equipment is primarily due to the cessation of national mortgage banking operations in the quarter ended December 31, 2023.

The Company recognized income tax expense of $1.4 million for the six months ended March 31, 2025 compared to $390,000 for the same period in 2024. The increase is due primarily to higher taxable income in the 2025 period, including the aforementioned net gain on sale of loans. The effective tax rate for 2025 was 10.9% compared to 6.3%. The effective tax rate is well below the statutory tax rate primarily due to the recognition of investment tax credits related to solar projects in both the 2025 and 2024 periods.

Comparison of Financial Condition at March 31, 2025 and September 30, 2024

Total assets decreased $74.1 million, from $2.45 billion at September 30, 2024 to $2.38 billion at March 31, 2025. Net loans held for investment decreased $83.7 million during the six months ended March 31, 2025 due primarily to the $87.2 million bulk sale of home equity lines of credit.

Total liabilities decreased $76.2 million due primarily to a decrease in total deposits of $91.7 million, partially offset by an increase in FHLB borrowings of $23.7 million. The decrease in total deposits was due to a decrease in brokered deposits of $112.4 million, due primarily to proceeds from the aforementioned bulk sale of home equity lines of credit and an increase in customer deposits of $20.7 million. As of March 31, 2025, deposits exceeding the FDIC insurance limit of $250,000 per insured account were 31.8% of total deposits and 15.1% of total deposits when excluding public funds insured by the Indiana Public Deposit Insurance Fund.

Total stockholders’ equity increased $2.1 million, from $177.1 million at September 30, 2024 to $179.2 million at March 31, 2025, due primarily to a $9.6 million increase in retained net income, partially offset by a $8.2 million increase in accumulated other comprehensive loss. The increase in accumulated other comprehensive loss was due primarily to increasing long-term market interest rates during the six months ended March 31, 2025, which resulted in a decrease in the fair value of securities available for sale. At March 31, 2025 and September 30, 2024, the Bank was considered “well-capitalized” under applicable regulatory capital guidelines.

First Savings Bank is an entrepreneurial community bank headquartered in Jeffersonville, Indiana, which is directly across the Ohio River from Louisville, Kentucky, and operates fifteen depository branches within Southern Indiana. The Bank also has two national lending programs, including single-tenant net lease commercial real estate and SBA lending, with offices located predominately in the Midwest. The Bank is a recognized leader, both in its local communities and nationally for its lending programs. The employees of First Savings Bank strive daily to achieve the organization’s vision, We Expect To Be The BEST community BANK, which fuels our success. The Company’s common shares trade on The NASDAQ Stock Market under the symbol “FSFG.”

This release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are not historical facts; rather, they are statements based on the Company's current expectations regarding its business strategies and their intended results and its future performance. Forward-looking statements are preceded by terms such as "expects," "believes," "anticipates," "intends" and similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Numerous risks and uncertainties could cause or contribute to the Company's actual results, performance and achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause or contribute to these differences include, without limitation, changes in general economic conditions; changes in market interest rates; changes in monetary and fiscal policies of the federal government; legislative and regulatory changes; and other factors disclosed in the Company's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Because of the risks and uncertainties inherent in forward-looking statements, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on them, whether included in this release or made elsewhere from time to time by the Company or on its behalf. Except as may be required by applicable law or regulation, the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Contact:

Tony A. Schoen, CPA

Chief Financial Officer

812-283-0724