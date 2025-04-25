Teck Reports Voting Results from Annual Meeting of Shareholders

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) (“Teck”) announced today, in accordance with Toronto Stock Exchange requirements, the voting results from its Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on Thursday, April 24, 2025 (the “Meeting”). A total of 6,360,548 Class A common shares and 376,975,192 Class B subordinate voting shares were voted at the Meeting, representing 80.77% of the votes attached to all outstanding shares. Shareholder voting results are set out below.

1. Shareholders elected 11 directors, as follows:



Director Votes in Favour (#) Votes Against (#) Votes in Favour (%) A.J. Balhuizen 988,246,034 1,849,386 99.81 J.K. Gowans 977,858,085 12,236,992 98.76 N.B. Keevil, III 986,832,768 3,262,615 99.67 C.E. McLeod-Seltzer 981,328,907 8,766,470 99.11 S.A. Murray 987,172,872 2,922,503 99.70 U.M. Power 981,187,600 8,907,785 99.10 J.H. Price 988,425,489 1,669,895 99.83 P.G. Schiodtz 978,001,747 2,093,635 98.78 T.R. Snider 984,657,051 5,438,330 99.45 S.A. Strunk 958,817,924 31,277,459 96.84 Y. Yamato 988,557,385 1,538,002 99.84

2. Shareholders voted to re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditor of Teck, with 96.23% of all votes cast in favour.

3. Shareholders voted to approve the advisory resolution on Teck’s approach to executive compensation as described in the Circular, with 98.46% of all votes cast in favour.



Detailed voting results for the Meeting will be available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Further information about Teck’s directors, corporate governance, and executive compensation practices are available in the management information circular for the Meeting, which is available under Teck’s profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) and on EDGAR (www.sec.gov), and on www.Teck.com/reports along with our 2024 Annual and Sustainability Reports.

About Teck

Teck is a leading Canadian resource company focused on responsibly providing metals essential to economic development and the energy transition. Teck has a portfolio of world-class copper and zinc operations across North and South America and an industry-leading copper growth pipeline. We are focused on creating value by advancing responsible growth and ensuring resilience built on a foundation of stakeholder trust. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, Teck’s shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols TECK.A and TECK.B and the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol TECK. Learn more about Teck at www.teck.com or follow @TeckResources .

Investor Contact:

Ellen Lai

Coordinator, Investor Relations

604.699.4257

ellen.lai@teck.com