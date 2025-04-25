Xunlei Filed Its Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2024

SHENZHEN, China, April 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xunlei Limited (“Xunlei” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: XNET), a leading technology company providing distributed cloud services in China, today announced that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on April 24, 2025. The annual report can be accessed on the Company’s investor relations website at http://ir.xunlei.com or the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

About Xunlei

Founded in 2003, Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ: XNET) is a leading technology company providing distributed cloud services in China. Xunlei provides a wide range of products and services across cloud acceleration, shared cloud computing and digital entertainment to deliver an efficient, smart and safe internet experience.

