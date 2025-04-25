Kitron: Ex dividend NOK 0.35 today

The shares in Kitron ASA will be traded ex dividend NOK 0.35 as from today, 25.04.2025.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
