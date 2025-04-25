Press Release

April 25, 2025

Signify delivers update on CEO succession process; CFO Željko Kosanović appointed interim CEO

Eindhoven, The Netherlands – Signify (Euronext: LIGHT), the world leader in lighting, today delivered an update on the succession of CEO Eric Rondolat, who steps down after today’s Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM). The Supervisory Board stated that it is on track to complete its review of internal and external candidates and expects to conclude the process next month.

Željko Kosanović has been appointed as interim CEO of Signify in addition to continuing his role as CFO.

"We are pleased that Željko Kosanović has agreed to serve as interim CEO. With his extensive experience and knowledge of the business, Željko is well suited to lead the company through this transition period,” said Gerard van de Aast, Chair of the Supervisory Board, Signify. “We look forward to continue working with Željko and the leadership team as we execute our strategy and position the company for long-term growth.”

For further information, please contact:

Corporate Communications

Tom Lodge

Tel: +31 6 5252 5416

E-mail: tom.lodge@signify.com

Investor Relations

Thelke Gerdes

Tel: +31 6 1801 7131

E-mail: thelke.gerdes@signify.com

