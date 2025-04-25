MOI Network Delivers Contextual Compute to Unchained Summit, joins as Gold Sponsor in Dubai

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, April 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MOI, A blockchain that understands people, not just data. MOI Network is the world’s first context-aware blockchain, reimagining Web 3.0 with participant-centric computing that mirrors everyday human interactions. Unlike traditional blockchains that focus solely on data management, MOI understands who is interacting and why — moving beyond apps and transactions to enable a smarter, more personal, and scalable blockchain for real-world value management.

At Unchained Summit, MOI will flesh out this vision through significant real estate: a keynote, standalone booth, dedicated networking, and full executive team on site.

"This is greater than engagement — it's a movement" said Anantha Krishnan, Founder & CEO of MOI Network. " The future of blockchain isn’t just about bigger or faster chains — it’s about smarter ones. Chains that comprehend who’s acting, why, and what follows. Chains that scale around participants and context, not just nodes and apps."

A New Paradigm in Blockchain Architecture

MOI stands for My Own Internet — a platform where digital interactions and value exchanges are dynamic, context-aware, and participant-centric. Unlike conventional smart contracts that operate on a shared global state, MOI manages state at the participant level, delivering greater safety, horizontal scalability, and real-world flexibility.

It’s blockchain reimagined: intelligent, scalable, and deeply human.

MOI replaces traditional smart contracts with smart agents — nimble responsive logic units powered by Interaction State Machine (ISM). ISM is a message-oriented state management architecture and an intelligent computational environment that dynamically adapts based on the participants and their contexts involved in an interaction.

From securing digital assets to embedding real-world context directly into computation, MOI's technology stack enables:

Million-node decentralization

Adaptive smart contracts

Personalized safety and execution

Real-world interoperability at scale

The result: A platform uniquely positioned to deliver safe DeFi, decentralized AI (deAGI), and hyperlocal physical infrastructure networks (DePIN).

Who’s Representing MOI at the Summit?

Anantha Krishnan , Founder & CEO: A deep-tech visionary driving MOI’s core architecture. He will headline the keynote with a compelling session on context- aware systems in the blockchain era.

, Founder & CEO: A deep-tech visionary driving MOI’s core architecture. He will headline the keynote with a compelling session on context- aware systems in the blockchain era. Jonathan Pullinger , Chief Marketing Officer: With a strong background in narrative strategy, Jonathan is building MOI’s global presence through partnerships and ecosystem engagement.

, Chief Marketing Officer: With a strong background in narrative strategy, Jonathan is building MOI’s global presence through partnerships and ecosystem engagement. Bharadwaj & Vardan , Core team: Leads who are instrumental in building the MOI ecosystem and supporting developer growth.

, Core team: Leads who are instrumental in building the MOI ecosystem and supporting developer growth. Sue from ZenZ Tech, Ecosystem Partner: A key collaborator integrating MOI’s framework into enterprise-grade solutions.

“We're not simply slapping our logo on a stage,” Pullinger added. "We're introducing a revolutionary concept to a global audience — that chains must evolve with the people they serve. Context is the future. And MOI is at the forefront.”

“Unchained Summit isn’t just another conference — it’s a catalyst for bold ideas, real conversations, and tangible innovation. We’re thrilled to welcome pioneers like MOI Network who are not only pushing technical boundaries but also reimagining the very fabric of how Web 3.0 interacts with the world,” Sharath Kumar, Founder & CEO, Aeternum was found quoting.

Where to Meet MOI

Attendees can meet the MOI team at their VIP booth during Unchained Summit, where live demos, swag, and in-depth conversations are in store. Moreover, an invite-only private dinner on 30th April, will be hosted by MOI for invited investors and ecosystem participants. Requests for invitations are now open.

Why It Matters

As blockchain moves toward mainstream adoption, MOI challenges an industry still trapped in raw mechanics, rigid design, and declining decentralization. With its contextual compute architecture and participant-centric design, MOI is built to scale the right way: supporting trillions of assets, billions of transactions, and millions of nodes, all while preserving true decentralization and user ownership — fulfilling Web 3.0’s original promise of a decentralized internet of value.

Tickets for the event are on sale on the official site: unchainedsummit.com

