Bojoko.com Surpasses €100 Million in All-Time Deposits Milestone

LEVALLOIS-PERRET, France, April 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bojoko.com, the award-winning iGaming affiliate platform, has reached another significant milestone by surpassing €100 million in all-time player deposits.

This achievement comes just ten months after Bojoko announced hitting €75 million in deposits in May 2024, highlighting the company’s strong and sustained growth trajectory.

The latest figure represents a €25 million increase in under a year—a testament to Bojoko’s ability to consistently attract and convert high-quality players for its partners.

“Reaching €100 million in deposits is not only a proud moment for us—it’s a validation of our team’s hard work and the trust we’ve earned from players and partners alike,” said Joonas Karhu, Co-Founder of Bojoko. “We are hitting milestones faster and faster, and I could not be happier about how we have positioned ourselves”.

Bojoko’s success is built on its unique model, which allows users to browse, compare, and review online casinos, betting sites, and bingo platforms listed on the site.

“This is just the beginning,” Karhu added. “We’re building Bojoko to be the most trusted and effective affiliate platform in the industry, and this €100 million milestone shows we’re well on our way.”

This milestone follows Bojoko’s acquisition by North Star Network (NSN) in February 2025, a strategic move that has further strengthened the company’s global footprint.

NSN, a leading international sports media group, acquired Bojoko to bolster its performance marketing arm and expand its presence in the online gambling space.

“Joining NSN has been a huge boost for Bojoko. It’s given us the network needed to scale even more rapidly. It could not have happened at a better time, given our current trajectory. I could not be more excited about the coming year and seeing how quickly we can reach our next major milestone.”

About Bojoko

Bojoko is an award-winning iGaming affiliate that connects players with the best online casinos, bingo sites, and sports betting operators. Known for its user-oriented solutions, such as its quick filters, Bojoko has established itself as a trusted name in the gambling industry.

