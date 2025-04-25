Automotive Chassis and Powertrain Components Market Analysis Report 2025-2035 - Flexibility Between ICE and EV Drives OEM Investment

Dublin, April 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Chassis and Powertrain Components Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Market by Applications, Products, and Country Level Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2025-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Automotive Chassis and Powertrain Components Market is undergoing a transformation, driven by the shift towards electric vehicles (EVs), lightweighting strategies, and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). The chassis and powertrain are fundamental to vehicle performance, efficiency, and safety, making them key focus areas for automakers, suppliers, and technology companies.



In 2024, the market is led by internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles, but there is a significant push towards electrification. The integration of lightweight materials, smart suspension systems, and battery advancements is reshaping the industry. Major automotive OEMs are investing in modular chassis architectures, allowing flexibility between ICE and EV platforms.



By 2035, the market is expected to be dominated by EV-centric chassis and powertrain components. The rise of battery-electric vehicles (BEVs), plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs), and hydrogen fuel cell powertrains will drive innovation in lightweight materials, autonomous-ready chassis, and electric powertrains. Additionally, hydro-forming, laser cutting, and AI-powered manufacturing will enhance component efficiency.

Leading Region: Asia-Pacific

Asia-Pacific, particularly China, Japan, and India, is expected to lead the market due to:

High automotive production and EV adoption rates in China.

Strong supply chain ecosystem for chassis and powertrain components.

Government incentives promoting EV development and local manufacturing.

North America and Europe follow closely, driven by stringent emission regulations (Euro 6, CAFE standards) and the transition towards electrification and autonomous vehicle technologies. The U.S. and Germany remain key hubs for automotive innovation and R&D.



Segmentation Analysis

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicles (Leading): Accounts for the majority of sales due to high consumer demand.

Commercial Vehicles: Light Commercial Vehicles: Driven by logistics and last-mile delivery growth. Heavy Trucks & Buses: Increasing investment in electric and hydrogen fuel cell trucks.



By Propulsion Type

Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) Vehicles: Still significant but declining due to electrification.

Electric Vehicles (Leading): Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEV): A transition technology. Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEV): Growing adoption in developed markets. Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV): Expected to dominate by 2035.



By Component Type

Chassis Components: Frame and Body Structure Suspension System (Leading): Integration of smart suspensions for autonomous and luxury vehicles. Axles and Wheel Assembly Braking Systems Steering Systems Exhaust Systems (Declining due to EV adoption).

Powertrain Components: Engine (Declining due to EV transition). Transmission: Automatic transmission leading in EVs and high-performance vehicles. Battery Systems (for Electric Vehicles) (Leading): Core driver of electrification growth. Control Modules: Essential for smart powertrain management.



By Material Type

Metals (Leading): Dominant in chassis and powertrain applications.

Composites: Increasing use in lightweighting for EVs.

Plastics and Polymers: Gaining adoption for cost and weight reduction.

By Chassis Type

Monocoque Chassis (Leading): Used in passenger and luxury vehicles for safety and weight efficiency.

Ladder Chassis: Preferred in trucks and SUVs.

Modular Chassis: Gaining traction for platform flexibility.

By Sales Channel

OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) (Leading): Dominates due to direct integration into new vehicle production.

Aftermarket: Significant in chassis replacements and performance upgrades.

Trend in the Market: Lightweighting Techniques in Powertrain and Chassis Components



To improve fuel efficiency and EV range, automakers are integrating lightweight materials such as high-strength aluminum, carbon fiber composites, and thermoplastics. These materials reduce vehicle weight while maintaining structural integrity, leading to improved performance, safety, and sustainability.



Driver in the Market: Advancements in Battery Technology for EV Powertrains



The evolution of lithium-ion and solid-state batteries is revolutionizing the automotive powertrain landscape. Higher energy density, faster charging, and lower costs are making EV adoption mainstream. Automakers are investing in next-generation battery technologies to enhance range, efficiency, and lifecycle performance.



Restraint in the Market: High Costs of Electrification and Advanced Chassis Components



The cost of battery packs, smart chassis components, and ADAS integration remains high, limiting affordability in price-sensitive markets. Additionally, supply chain constraints for critical raw materials (lithium, rare earth metals) add financial pressure to automakers transitioning towards EVs and smart chassis solutions.



Opportunity in the Market: Autonomous and Semi-Autonomous Chassis Components



The rise of self-driving and connected vehicles is driving demand for intelligent chassis components. Smart suspensions, steer-by-wire systems, and AI-driven vehicle dynamics are becoming essential for automated driving, ride comfort, and safety enhancements. Automakers investing in autonomous-ready chassis solutions will gain a competitive edge in the future mobility ecosystem.



Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis

Magna International Inc.

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Continental AG

AISIN CORPORATION

DENSO CORPORATION

HYUNDAI MOBIS

Hitachi Astemo, Ltd.

BorgWarner Inc.

Schaeffler AG

Hofer Powertrain

American Axle & Manufacturing, Inc.

Marelli Holdings Co., Ltd.

Dana Limited

JTEKT Corporation

MAHLE

6. Research Methodology

