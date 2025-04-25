Ship Building and Repairing Market Report 2025 | A $279 Billion Industry | Investment Opportunities and Growth Trends

Dublin, April 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ship Building and Repairing Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The shipbuilding and repair market is supported by the outlook of stable economic growth in numerous developed and developing countries.

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the shipbuilding and repairing market in 2024. Western Europe was the second largest region in the shipbuilding and repairing market.



The ship building and repairing market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $260.44 billion in 2024 to $278.96 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to rising population, increasing demand for cruise ships, and economic growth in emerging markets.



The ship building and repairing market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $354.45 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to growing demand for e-commerce, and technological advances.

Major trends in the forecast period include investing on ai based operating systems to increase efficiency and reduce errors and wastage, investing in environmentally friendly ship repairing technologies for repairing and maintaining ships, focusing on green shipbuilding technologies to manufacture ships, and enable ship building and transportation companies to meet global emission norms and investing in robotics to increase efficiency and reduce the dependency on human laborers.



The rise in global trade is poised to enhance the growth of the shipbuilding and repairing market in the coming years. For instance, in September 2023, as reported by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development, the maritime trade is expected to witness a 2.4% increase in 2023 and a growth of over 2% from 2024 to 2028. Hence, the upsurge in global trade is a driving force behind the growth of the shipbuilding and repairing market.



Shipbuilding firms worldwide are increasingly adopting green shipbuilding technologies to adhere to environmental regulations. For instance, Japanese non-profit NGO Peace Boat has collaborated with Finnish shipbuilding company Arctech Helsinki Shipyard to construct Ecoship, recognized as the world's greenest cruise vessel. The Dean Shipyards Group is leading the green LeanShips project, aiming to create vessels with reduced pollution.



Key companies in the shipbuilding and repairing market are introducing innovative products such as green container ships to cater to broader customer bases, increase sales, and enhance revenue. In April 2023, Denmark-based shipping company Maersk A/S launched a green methanol-powered container ship. Notably, it is a feeder ship with a 2,100 TEU capacity, representing the first of nineteen carbon-neutral vessels fueled by green methanol. Maersk has actively secured suppliers for the roughly 1 million metric tons of green methanol fuel required annually to power its methanol-fueled fleet. This initiative is anticipated to prevent atmospheric emissions of approximately 2.3 million metric tons of CO2 per year compared to conventional fuel-powered ships.

Reasons to Purchase:

Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 50 geographies.

Assess the impact of key macro factors such as conflict, pandemic and recovery, inflation and interest rate environment and the 2nd Trump presidency.

Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

Identify growth segments for investment.

Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

Understand customers based on the latest market shares.

Benchmark performance against key competitors.

Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

Report will be updated with the latest data and delivered to you along with an Excel data sheet for easy data extraction and analysis.

All data from the report will also be delivered in an excel dashboard format.

Report Scope

Markets Covered:



1) By Type: Ship Building, Ship Repairing

2) By Type of Vessel: Tankers, Bulkers, Containerships, Offshore, Refrigerated Vessels, Passenger, Other Type of vehicles

3) By End-User: Passenger Transportation, Goods Transportation



Subsegments:



1) By Ship Building: New Vessel Construction; Specialized Shipbuilding

2) By Ship Repairing: Routine Maintenance and Inspections; Major Repairs and Refurbishments; Conversion Services



Key Companies Profiled: Hyundai Heavy Industries; Samsung Heavy Industries Co., Ltd.; Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co Ltd; Fincantieri S.p.A.; General Dynamics Corporation



Countries: Australia; China; India; Indonesia; Japan; South Korea; Bangladesh; Thailand; Vietnam; Malaysia; Singapore; Philippines; Hong Kong; New Zealand; USA; Canada; Mexico; Brazil; Chile; Argentina; Colombia; Peru; France; Germany; UK; Austria; Belgium; Denmark; Finland; Ireland; Italy; Netherlands; Norway; Portugal; Spain; Sweden; Switzerland; Russia; Czech Republic; Poland; Romania; Ukraine; Saudi Arabia; Israel; Iran; Turkey; UAE; Egypt; Nigeria; South Africa



Regions: Asia-Pacific; Western Europe; Eastern Europe; North America; South America; Middle East; Africa



Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.



Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.



Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 300 Forecast Period 2025-2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $278.96 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $354.45 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.2% Regions Covered Global

The major companies featured in this ship building and repairing market report include:

Hyundai Heavy Industries

Samsung Heavy Industries Co., Ltd.

Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co Ltd

Fincantieri S.p.A.

General Dynamics Corporation

Imabari Shipbuilding Co., Ltd.

China Shipbuilding Industry Co., Ltd.

CSCC Offshore & Marine Engineering (Group) Company Ltd

MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD.

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd

China State Shipbuilding Corporation

Yangzijiang Shipbuilding (Holdings) Ltd.

New Times Shipbuilding Co. Ltd.

Hudong- Zhonghua Shipbuilding

Tsuneishi Holdings

Oshima Shipbuilding Company

Cochin Shipyard Limited

Hindustan Shipyard Limited

Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers

Lloyd Werft Bremerhaven

Neptune Werft GmbH

Schiffswerft Hermann Barthel GmbH

Meyer Werft

STX

PIRIOU

SOCARENAM

CMN: Chantiers naval de Normandie

Naval Group

A&P Group Tyne Shipyard

Cammell Laird

Parkol Marine Engineering

Yarrow Shipbuilders

NAUTA

Remontowa

Seatech Engineering

CRIST S A

Marine Projects Ltd SP

PO SEVMASH, AO

OSK

Admiralteiskie Verfi

Severnaya Verf

Pella

NEVSKI SSZ

Vard Tulcea

Santierul Naval Damen Galati

Shipyard ATG Giurgiu

Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc.

BAE Systems

Dammam Shipyard

Zamil Offshore

Damen Shipyards Group

Israel Shipyards Ltd.

Gemak Group of Companies

Sefine Shipyard

Kuzey Star Shipyard

Desan Shipyard

Southern African Shipyards

Dormac Marine & Engineering

DCD Enerji Cevre ve Teknoloji A.S

Southern Engineering Co. Ltd

West Atlantic Shipyard

Nigerdock FZE

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5t8mxg

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.