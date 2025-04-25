$3.61 Trillion Railway Energy Management Market Analysis 2025 - Forecast to Cross $4.7 Trillion in 2029, Led by Hitachi, Siemens, General Electric, Accenture, and Deutsche Bahn Among Others

Dublin, April 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Railway Energy Management Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography.

Key Companies Profiled: Hitachi Ltd.; Siemens AG; General Electric Co.; Accenture plc; Deutsche Bahn AG



The railway energy management market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $3.34 trillion in 2024 to $3.61 trillion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increasing demand for energy efficiency and sustainability, rising energy costs, urbanization and population growth, demand for real-time monitoring, financial incentives.



The railway energy management market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $4.72 trillion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to environmental concerns, need for cost reduction, aging infrastructure, increased rail freight and passenger traffic, risk management. Major trends in the forecast period include technological advancements, autonomous trains, high-speed rails, big data analytics, high initial investments.



The anticipated growth in rail freight and passenger traffic is set to drive the expansion of the railway energy management market. For example, in November 2023, the European Commission reported a significant 50.9% increase in rail passenger travel in the EU during 2022 compared to 2021. Consequently, the surge in demand for rail freight and passenger traffic is a key driver behind the growth of the railway energy management market.



Leading companies in the railway energy management market are creating innovative solutions, such as train energy meters, to monitor and optimize energy consumption, contributing to lower fuel costs and reduced emissions. For example, in September 2022, Switzerland-based LEM Holding SA introduced TEMA4G, a plug-and-play onboard energy meter for trains. TEMA4G provides precise energy management with real-time billing data transmission, 4G and GPS connectivity, and full compliance with railway standards, enhancing energy tracking and cost efficiency for rail operators.



In October 2023, Hitachi Rail, a UK-based transport solutions provider, completed the acquisition of Thales' Ground Transportation Systems (GTS) for $1.69 billion. This strategic move is aimed at strengthening Hitachi Rail's core signaling capabilities and expanding its turnkey offerings to new global markets. The acquisition positions Hitachi Rail as a formidable player in rail signaling and mobility, enhancing its global presence and advancing digital and Mobility as a Service (MaaS) capabilities. Thales' Ground Transportation Systems (GTS), a business unit of Thales Group, is a France-based company specializing in railway energy management solutions.



Europe was the largest region in the railways energy management market in 2024. The regions covered in the railway energy management market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa. The countries covered in the railway energy management market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain.



Reasons to Purchase:

Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 15 geographies.

Assess the impact of key macro factors such as conflict, pandemic and recovery, inflation and interest rate environment and the 2nd Trump presidency.

Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

Identify growth segments for investment.

Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

Understand customers based on the latest market shares.

Benchmark performance against key competitors.

Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

Report will be updated with the latest data and delivered to you along with an Excel data sheet for easy data extraction and analysis.

All data from the report will also be delivered in an excel dashboard format.

Report Scope

Markets Covered:



1) By Type: Rolling Stock And Systems Segment; Services Segment; Software Segment

2) By Technology: Insulated Rail Joints; Voltage Regulators; Energy Storage Systems

3) By Application: Normal Railways; Electrified Railways; Monorail; Magnetic Levitation (MagLev)



Subsegments:



1) By Rolling Stock and Systems Segment: Electric Locomotives; Diesel Locomotives; Hybrid Locomotives; Electrification and Traction Systems; Energy-efficient Rolling Stock Technologies; Energy Recovery and Regenerative Braking Systems; Other Rolling Stock and Systems Solutions

2) By Services Segment: Energy Audits and Assessments; Energy Management Consulting; System Integration and Implementation; Maintenance and Support Services; Energy Optimization Services; Training and Capacity Building for Energy Management; Other Railway Energy Services

3) By Software Segment: Energy Management Software (EMS); Train Scheduling and Energy Optimization Software; Energy Monitoring and Reporting Tools; Predictive Maintenance and Energy Efficiency Software; Real-Time Energy Usage Analytics and Reporting; Energy Cost Management and Forecasting Software; Other Energy Management Software Solutions



Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.



Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.



Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2025-2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $3.61 Trillion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $4.72 Trillion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.9% Regions Covered Global

Some of the major companies featured in this Railway Energy Management market report include:

Hitachi Ltd.

Siemens AG

General Electric Co.

Accenture plc

Deutsche Bahn AG

International Business Machines Corporation

Caterpillar Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Schneider Electric SE

Honeywell International Inc.

CRRC Corp. Ltd.

ABB Ltd.

Toshiba Corp.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

Capgemini SE

Thales Group

Alstom SA

CSX Corporation

Knorr-Bremse AG

Wabtec Corp.

Bombardier Inc.

Cubic Corporation

The MathWorks Inc.

Ingeteam Corp. S.A.

REMC Limited

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pecsz1

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.