E-Waste Management Market Report 2025: Revenues to Grow by $52.5 Billion During 2025-2029, Led by Glencore Int'l, Veolia Environment, Aurubis, Waste Management, and Boliden

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. Europe was the largest region in the e-waste management market in 2024. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The e-waste management market size has grown rapidly in recent years. It will grow from $70 billion in 2024 to $81.27 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.1%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increasing e-waste generation, corporate social responsibility, demand for new products, environmental concerns, demand for scrap management solutions.



The e-waste management market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $133.79 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.3%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to health issues, circular economy initiatives, smart devices, electrification of transportation, urban mining and resource recovery. Major trends in the forecast period include technological advancement, technological innovations in recycling, integration of digital solutions, advanced recycling technologies, eco-design.



The increasing sales of electronic products are poised to drive the growth of the e-waste management market. According to the Japan Electronics and Information Technology Industries Association, electronic device production in May 2023 reached $2.17 trillion (32,099 million), reflecting an increase from $1.71 trillion (25,268 million) recorded in May 2022. The upward trend in electronic product sales is a key driver behind the growth of the e-waste management market.



Key players in the e-waste management market are actively developing digital technology solutions to enhance their service offerings. Zolo, an Australia-based e-waste recycling firm, introduced the Zolo Single Touch e-waste recycling software in September 2023. This innovative solution aims to streamline and revolutionize e-waste recycling processes by addressing prevalent challenges in the industry. Zolo Single Touch features real-time impact visualization, a simplified single-click recycling inventory upload, and comprehensive tracking capabilities adhering to ISO regulations. The software is designed to make the e-waste recycling process secure and transparent, offering efficiency and compliance benefits for recycling operations.



In June 2023, Elemental Holding Group, a Luxembourg-based global urban mining and recycling company, completed the acquisition of Colt Recycling LLC for an undisclosed amount. This strategic move allows Elemental Holding Group to enter the e-waste recycling market in the US and the fast-growing IT asset disposition (ITAD) segment, expanding its geographic presence in the e-waste sector to the North American market. Colt Recycling LLC, a US-based e-waste recycler and IT asset disposition (ITAD) company, brings valuable expertise and capabilities to Elemental Holding Group, contributing to its position in the evolving e-waste management landscape.

Report Scope

Markets Covered:



1) By Type: Recycled; Unrecycled

2) By Source: Industrial Electronics; Information Technology (IT) And Telecom Equipment; Datacenters; Networking Cards Or Equipment; Digital Boards; Other Sources

3) By Material Recovery: Metal; Plastic; Glass; Other Materials

4) By Application: Disposal; Reuse; Landfill; Incineration; Recycle



Subsegments:



1) By Recycled: Materials Recovery; Component Harvesting; Refurbishment And Resale

2) By Unrecycled: Landfill Disposal; Incineration; Illegal Dumping



Key Companies Profiled: Glencore International AG; Veolia Environment SA; Aurubis AG; Waste Management Inc.; Boliden AB



Countries: Australia; Brazil; China; France; Germany; India; Indonesia; Japan; Russia; South Korea; UK; USA; Canada; Italy; Spain



Regions: Asia-Pacific; Western Europe; Eastern Europe; North America; South America; Middle East; Africa



Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.



Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.



Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2025-2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $81.27 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $133.79 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.3% Regions Covered Global

Some of the major companies featured in this E-Waste Management market report include:

Glencore International AG

Veolia Environment SA

Aurubis AG

Waste Management Inc.

Boliden AB

Sembcorp Industries Ltd

Suez SA

Umicore N.V.

Stena Metall Group

Sims Lifecycle Services

Covanta Holding Corporation

Sims Limited

OnePlus Technology Co. Ltd.

Capital Environmental Holdings Ltd.

Kuusakoski Group

Electronic Recyclers International Inc.

Attero Recycling Pvt. Ltd

ecoATM LLC

Enviro-Hub Holdings Ltd.

Cohen Recycling

Triple M Metal LP

MBA Polymers Inc.

Lifespan Technology Recycling Inc

Big Belly Solar LLC

All Green Electronics Recycling LLC

Eltech Appliances

Cimelia Resource Recovery Pte Ltd

GNR Solutions Private Limited

Ecoreco

