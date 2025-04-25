EGFRm-Positive NSCLC Market Research Report 2025 Featuring Analysis of Key Players - AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, Takeda Pharmaceutical, Blueprint Medicines Corp., Dizal Pharmaceutical & More

Dublin, April 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "EGFRm-Positive NSCLC Global Market Insights 2025, Analysis and Forecast to 2030, by Market Participants, Regions, Technology, Product Type" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global EGFRm-positive NSCLC market is estimated to be valued between USD 4 billion and USD 5 billion in 2025, with a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6% to 7.5% from 2025 to 2030, reaching approximately USD 5.6 billion to USD 7 billion by 2030. Growth is driven by increasing diagnosis rates and therapeutic advancements.
The market is propelled by rising lung cancer prevalence, advancements in genomic profiling, and growing demand for personalized treatments, with innovations like next-generation TKIs and combination therapies reshaping its trajectory. It serves oncologists, healthcare providers, and patients seeking effective, mutation-specific solutions in a landscape increasingly defined by biomarker-driven care.
Regional Analysis
- North America: Growing at 5-6%, the U.S. leads with advanced diagnostics and high adoption of targeted therapies, trending toward combination treatments and early screening.
- Europe: With a 5-6% growth rate, Germany, France, and the UK dominate, driven by strong healthcare systems and research, with precision medicine integration trending.
- Asia Pacific: Exhibiting a 7-9% growth rate, China, Japan, and South Korea excel, fueled by rising lung cancer incidence and healthcare investments, with affordable TKIs trending.
- Middle East and Africa (MEA): Growing at 4-5%, UAE and Saudi Arabia advance with improving oncology care, focusing on access to novel therapies.
- South America: With a 4-5% growth rate, Brazil leads with growing awareness and treatment access, emphasizing cost-effective options.
Product Type Analysis
- Afatinib: Expected at 5-6%, this second-generation TKI offers irreversible binding, with trends toward broader mutation coverage.
- Amivantamab: Projected at 6-8%, this bispecific antibody targets EGFR and MET, trending toward combination use in resistant cases.
- Dacomitinib: Expected at 5-6%, this second-generation TKI focuses on potency, with steady use in specific mutations.
- Others: Projected at 6-7%, emerging therapies like third-generation TKIs and novel agents grow, with innovation driving adoption.
Key Market Players
- AstraZeneca: A global leader delivering groundbreaking oncology solutions for targeted cancer care.
- Johnson & Johnson: A powerhouse innovating in bispecific antibodies for complex cancers.
- Takeda Pharmaceutical: A dynamic force advancing precision therapies for NSCLC patients.
- Blueprint Medicines Corp: A trailblazer in kinase inhibitors for mutation-driven cancers.
- Dizal Pharmaceutical: A rising star crafting novel treatments for Asian markets.
- Oric Pharmaceuticals: A creative pioneer in overcoming cancer resistance mechanisms.
- Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc.: An agile innovator targeting EGFR mutation landscapes.
- Taiho Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.: A spirited provider of oncology breakthroughs for global reach.
- Boehringer Ingelheim: A robust player enhancing NSCLC treatment efficacy.
- Bayer AG: A versatile leader in oncology innovation and patient care.
- ArriVent Biopharma: An emerging force in precision oncology solutions.
Porter's Five Forces Analysis
- Threat of New Entrants: Low, with high R&D costs, regulatory hurdles, and patent protections limiting entry.
- Threat of Substitutes: Medium, as chemotherapy and immunotherapy compete, but targeted therapies' efficacy retains dominance.
- Bargaining Power of Buyers: Medium, with healthcare systems negotiating prices, patients less influential.
- Bargaining Power of Suppliers: Medium, with reliance on biotech inputs offset by large-scale sourcing.
- Competitive Rivalry: High, with firms battling over innovation, efficacy, and market share.
Growth Opportunities
- Rising lung cancer prevalence: Increasing NSCLC cases globally drive demand, amplifying the need for EGFR-targeted solutions.
- Genomic profiling advances: Enhanced diagnostics boost mutation detection, expanding the treatable patient pool.
- Personalized medicine growth: Demand for tailored therapies elevates market potential, targeting specific EGFR mutations.
- Combination therapy trends: Integrating TKIs with other agents enhances efficacy, opening new treatment avenues.
- Emerging market expansion: Growing healthcare access in Asia offers untapped potential, supported by cost-effective drugs.
Market Challenges
- High R&D costs: Developing novel therapies strains budgets, challenging smaller firms.
- Drug resistance: Emerging resistance to TKIs threatens efficacy, needing continuous innovation.
- Regulatory complexity: Stringent approval processes delay market entry, raising costs.
- Competitive alternatives: Immunotherapies and other targeted drugs vie for share, requiring differentiation.
- Access disparities: Limited healthcare infrastructure in some regions hampers adoption, needing outreach.
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
Chapter 2 Abbreviation and Acronyms
Chapter 3 Preface
3.1 Research Scope
3.2 Research Sources
3.2.1 Data Sources
3.2.2 Assumptions
3.3 Research Method
Chapter 4 Market Landscape
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Classification/Types
4.3 Application/End Users
Chapter 5 Market Trend Analysis
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Drivers
5.3 Restraints
5.4 Opportunities
5.5 Threats
Chapter 6 Industry Chain Analysis
6.1 Upstream/Suppliers Analysis
6.2 EGFRm-Positive NSCLC Analysis
6.2.1 Technology Analysis
6.2.2 Cost Analysis
6.2.3 Market Channel Analysis
6.3 Downstream Buyers/End Users
Chapter 7 Latest Market Dynamics
7.1 Latest News
7.2 Merger and Acquisition
7.3 Planned/Future Project
7.4 Policy Dynamics
Chapter 8 Historical and Forecast EGFRm-Positive NSCLC Market in North America (2020-2030)
8.1 EGFRm-Positive NSCLC Market Size
8.2 EGFRm-Positive NSCLC Market by End Use
8.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
8.4 EGFRm-Positive NSCLC Market Size by Type
8.5 Key Countries Analysis
8.5.1 United States
8.5.2 Canada
8.5.3 Mexico
Chapter 9 Historical and Forecast EGFRm-Positive NSCLC Market in South America (2020-2030)
9.1 EGFRm-Positive NSCLC Market Size
9.2 EGFRm-Positive NSCLC Market by End Use
9.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
9.4 EGFRm-Positive NSCLC Market Size by Type
9.5 Key Countries Analysis
9.5.1 Brazil
9.5.2 Argentina
9.5.3 Chile
9.5.4 Peru
Chapter 10 Historical and Forecast EGFRm-Positive NSCLC Market in Asia & Pacific (2020-2030)
10.1 EGFRm-Positive NSCLC Market Size
10.2 EGFRm-Positive NSCLC Market by End Use
10.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
10.4 EGFRm-Positive NSCLC Market Size by Type
10.5 Key Countries Analysis
10.5.1 China
10.5.2 India
10.5.3 Japan
10.5.4 South Korea
10.5.5 Southeast Asia
10.5.6 Australia
Chapter 11 Historical and Forecast EGFRm-Positive NSCLC Market in Europe (2020-2030)
11.1 EGFRm-Positive NSCLC Market Size
11.2 EGFRm-Positive NSCLC Market by End Use
11.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
11.4 EGFRm-Positive NSCLC Market Size by Type
11.5 Key Countries Analysis
11.5.1 Germany
11.5.2 France
11.5.3 United Kingdom
11.5.4 Italy
11.5.5 Spain
11.5.6 Belgium
11.5.7 Netherlands
11.5.8 Austria
11.5.9 Poland
11.5.10 Russia
Chapter 12 Historical and Forecast EGFRm-Positive NSCLC Market in MEA (2020-2030)
12.1 EGFRm-Positive NSCLC Market Size
12.2 EGFRm-Positive NSCLC Market by End Use
12.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
12.4 EGFRm-Positive NSCLC Market Size by Type
12.5 Key Countries Analysis
12.5.1 Egypt
12.5.2 Israel
12.5.3 South Africa
12.5.4 Gulf Cooperation Council Countries
12.5.5 Turkey
Chapter 13 Summary For Global EGFRm-Positive NSCLC Market (2020-2025)
13.1 EGFRm-Positive NSCLC Market Size
13.2 EGFRm-Positive NSCLC Market by End Use
13.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
13.4 EGFRm-Positive NSCLC Market Size by Type
Chapter 14 Global EGFRm-Positive NSCLC Market Forecast (2025-2030)
14.1 EGFRm-Positive NSCLC Market Size Forecast
14.2 EGFRm-Positive NSCLC Application Forecast
14.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
14.4 EGFRm-Positive NSCLC Type Forecast
Chapter 15 Analysis of Global Key Vendors
15.1 AstraZeneca
15.1.1 Company Profile
15.1.2 Main Business and EGFRm-positive NSCLC Information
15.1.3 SWOT Analysis of AstraZeneca
15.1.4 AstraZeneca EGFRm-positive NSCLC Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2020-2025)
15.2 Johnson & Johnson
15.3 Takeda Pharmaceutical
15.4 Blueprint Medicines Corp.
15.5 Dizal Pharmaceutical
15.6 Oric Pharmaceuticals
15.7 Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc.
15.8 Taiho Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.
15.9 Boehringer Ingelheim
15.10 Bayer AG
