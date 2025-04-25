L-Phenylalanine Market Insights and Forecast to 2030 Featuring Profiles (SWOT, Sales, Prices) of Key Players - Evonik, Ajinomoto, Daesang, and Wuxi Jinghai Amino Acid Co.

Dublin, April 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "L-Phenylalanine Global Market Insights 2025, Analysis and Forecast to 2030, by Manufacturers, Regions, Technology, Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report describes the global market size of L-Phenylalanine from 2020 to 2024 and its CAGR from 2020 to 2024, and also forecasts its market size to the end of 2030 and its CAGR from 2025 to 2030.
For the geography segment; regional supply, demand, major players, and price is presented from 2020 to 2030. This report covers the following regions:
- North America
- South America
- Asia & Pacific
- Europe
- MEA
The key countries for each region are also included, such as the United States, China, Japan, India, Korea, ASEAN, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, CIS, and Brazil etc.
For the competitor segment, the report includes global key players of L-Phenylalanine as well as some smaller players.
The information for each competitor includes:
- Company Profile
- Main Business Information
- SWOT Analysis
- Production Capacity, Production Volume, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin
- Market Share
Applications Segment:
- Food & Beverage
- Nutritional supplement
- Pharmaceutical
Companies Covered:
- Evonik
- Ajinomoto
- Daesang
List of Chapters
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
Chapter 2 Abbreviation and Acronyms
Chapter 3 Preface
3.1 Research Scope
3.2 Research Sources
3.2.1 Data Sources
3.2.2 Assumptions
3.3 Research Method
Chapter 4 Market Landscape
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Classification/Types
4.3 Application/End Users
Chapter 5 Market Trend Analysis
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Drivers
5.3 Restraints
5.4 Opportunities
5.5 Threats
Chapter 6 Industry Chain Analysis
6.1 Upstream/Suppliers Analysis
6.2 L-Phenylalanine Analysis
6.2.1 Technology Analysis
6.2.2 Cost Analysis
6.2.3 Market Channel Analysis
6.3 Downstream Buyers/End Users
Chapter 7 Latest Market Dynamics
7.1 Latest News
7.2 Merger and Acquisition
7.3 Planned/Future Project
7.4 Policy Dynamics
Chapter 8 Trading Analysis
8.1 Export of L-Phenylalanine by Region
8.2 Import of L-Phenylalanine by Region
8.3 Balance of Trade
Chapter 9 Historical and Forecast L-Phenylalanine Market in North America (2020-2030)
9.1 L-Phenylalanine Market Size
9.2 L-Phenylalanine Demand by End Use
9.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
9.4 Type Segmentation and Price
9.5 Key Countries Analysis
9.5.1 United States
9.5.2 Canada
9.5.3 Mexico
Chapter 10 Historical and Forecast L-Phenylalanine Market in South America (2020-2030)
10.1 L-Phenylalanine Market Size
10.2 L-Phenylalanine Demand by End Use
10.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
10.4 Type Segmentation and Price
10.5 Key Countries Analysis
10.5.1 Brazil
10.5.2 Argentina
10.5.3 Chile
10.5.4 Peru
Chapter 11 Historical and Forecast L-Phenylalanine Market in Asia & Pacific (2020-2030)
11.1 L-Phenylalanine Market Size
11.2 L-Phenylalanine Demand by End Use
11.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
11.4 Type Segmentation and Price
11.5 Key Countries Analysis
11.5.1 China
11.5.2 India
11.5.3 Japan
11.5.4 South Korea
11.5.5 Southeast Asia
11.5.6 Australia
Chapter 12 Historical and Forecast L-Phenylalanine Market in Europe (2020-2030)
12.1 L-Phenylalanine Market Size
12.2 L-Phenylalanine Demand by End Use
12.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
12.4 Type Segmentation and Price
12.5 Key Countries Analysis
12.5.1 Germany
12.5.2 France
12.5.3 United Kingdom
12.5.4 Italy
12.5.5 Spain
12.5.6 Belgium
12.5.7 Netherlands
12.5.8 Austria
12.5.9 Poland
12.5.10 Russia
Chapter 13 Historical and Forecast L-Phenylalanine Market in MEA (2020-2030)
13.1 L-Phenylalanine Market Size
13.2 L-Phenylalanine Demand by End Use
13.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
13.4 Type Segmentation and Price
13.5 Key Countries Analysis
13.5.1 Egypt
13.5.2 Israel
13.5.3 South Africa
13.5.4 Gulf Cooperation Council Countries
13.5.5 Turkey
Chapter 14 Summary For Global L-Phenylalanine Market (2020-2025)
14.1 L-Phenylalanine Market Size
14.2 L-Phenylalanine Demand by End Use
14.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
14.4 Type Segmentation and Price
Chapter 15 Global L-Phenylalanine Market Forecast (2025-2030)
15.1 L-Phenylalanine Market Size Forecast
15.2 L-Phenylalanine Demand Forecast
15.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
15.4 Type Segmentation and Price Forecast
Chapter 16 Analysis of Global Key Vendors
16.1 Evonik
16.1.1 Company Profile
16.1.2 Main Business and L-Phenylalanine Information
16.1.3 SWOT Analysis of Evonik
16.1.4 Evonik L-Phenylalanine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2020-2025)
16.2 Ajinomoto
16.3 Daesang
16.4 Wuxi Jinghai Amino Acid Co. Ltd.
