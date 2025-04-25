L-Phenylalanine Market Insights and Forecast to 2030 Featuring Profiles (SWOT, Sales, Prices) of Key Players - Evonik, Ajinomoto, Daesang, and Wuxi Jinghai Amino Acid Co.

Dublin, April 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "L-Phenylalanine Global Market Insights 2025, Analysis and Forecast to 2030, by Manufacturers, Regions, Technology, Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report describes the global market size of L-Phenylalanine from 2020 to 2024 and its CAGR from 2020 to 2024, and also forecasts its market size to the end of 2030 and its CAGR from 2025 to 2030.



For the geography segment; regional supply, demand, major players, and price is presented from 2020 to 2030. This report covers the following regions:

North America

South America

Asia & Pacific

Europe

MEA

The key countries for each region are also included, such as the United States, China, Japan, India, Korea, ASEAN, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, CIS, and Brazil etc.



For the competitor segment, the report includes global key players of L-Phenylalanine as well as some smaller players.



The information for each competitor includes:

Company Profile

Main Business Information

SWOT Analysis

Production Capacity, Production Volume, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

Market Share

Applications Segment:

Food & Beverage

Nutritional supplement

Pharmaceutical

Companies Covered:

Evonik

Ajinomoto

Daesang

List of Chapters

Chapter 1 Executive Summary



Chapter 2 Abbreviation and Acronyms



Chapter 3 Preface

3.1 Research Scope

3.2 Research Sources

3.2.1 Data Sources

3.2.2 Assumptions

3.3 Research Method



Chapter 4 Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Classification/Types

4.3 Application/End Users



Chapter 5 Market Trend Analysis

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Drivers

5.3 Restraints

5.4 Opportunities

5.5 Threats



Chapter 6 Industry Chain Analysis

6.1 Upstream/Suppliers Analysis

6.2 L-Phenylalanine Analysis

6.2.1 Technology Analysis

6.2.2 Cost Analysis

6.2.3 Market Channel Analysis

6.3 Downstream Buyers/End Users



Chapter 7 Latest Market Dynamics

7.1 Latest News

7.2 Merger and Acquisition

7.3 Planned/Future Project

7.4 Policy Dynamics



Chapter 8 Trading Analysis

8.1 Export of L-Phenylalanine by Region

8.2 Import of L-Phenylalanine by Region

8.3 Balance of Trade



Chapter 9 Historical and Forecast L-Phenylalanine Market in North America (2020-2030)

9.1 L-Phenylalanine Market Size

9.2 L-Phenylalanine Demand by End Use

9.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

9.4 Type Segmentation and Price

9.5 Key Countries Analysis

9.5.1 United States

9.5.2 Canada

9.5.3 Mexico



Chapter 10 Historical and Forecast L-Phenylalanine Market in South America (2020-2030)

10.1 L-Phenylalanine Market Size

10.2 L-Phenylalanine Demand by End Use

10.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

10.4 Type Segmentation and Price

10.5 Key Countries Analysis

10.5.1 Brazil

10.5.2 Argentina

10.5.3 Chile

10.5.4 Peru



Chapter 11 Historical and Forecast L-Phenylalanine Market in Asia & Pacific (2020-2030)

11.1 L-Phenylalanine Market Size

11.2 L-Phenylalanine Demand by End Use

11.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

11.4 Type Segmentation and Price

11.5 Key Countries Analysis

11.5.1 China

11.5.2 India

11.5.3 Japan

11.5.4 South Korea

11.5.5 Southeast Asia

11.5.6 Australia



Chapter 12 Historical and Forecast L-Phenylalanine Market in Europe (2020-2030)

12.1 L-Phenylalanine Market Size

12.2 L-Phenylalanine Demand by End Use

12.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

12.4 Type Segmentation and Price

12.5 Key Countries Analysis

12.5.1 Germany

12.5.2 France

12.5.3 United Kingdom

12.5.4 Italy

12.5.5 Spain

12.5.6 Belgium

12.5.7 Netherlands

12.5.8 Austria

12.5.9 Poland

12.5.10 Russia



Chapter 13 Historical and Forecast L-Phenylalanine Market in MEA (2020-2030)

13.1 L-Phenylalanine Market Size

13.2 L-Phenylalanine Demand by End Use

13.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

13.4 Type Segmentation and Price

13.5 Key Countries Analysis

13.5.1 Egypt

13.5.2 Israel

13.5.3 South Africa

13.5.4 Gulf Cooperation Council Countries

13.5.5 Turkey



Chapter 14 Summary For Global L-Phenylalanine Market (2020-2025)

14.1 L-Phenylalanine Market Size

14.2 L-Phenylalanine Demand by End Use

14.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

14.4 Type Segmentation and Price



Chapter 15 Global L-Phenylalanine Market Forecast (2025-2030)

15.1 L-Phenylalanine Market Size Forecast

15.2 L-Phenylalanine Demand Forecast

15.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

15.4 Type Segmentation and Price Forecast



Chapter 16 Analysis of Global Key Vendors

16.1 Evonik

16.1.1 Company Profile

16.1.2 Main Business and L-Phenylalanine Information

16.1.3 SWOT Analysis of Evonik

16.1.4 Evonik L-Phenylalanine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2020-2025)

16.2 Ajinomoto

16.3 Daesang

16.4 Wuxi Jinghai Amino Acid Co. Ltd.

