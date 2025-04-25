Wood Bio-Products Market Forecast to Reach $430 Billion by 2029: Analysis of the Global Industry

Dublin, April 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wood Bio-Products Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The wood bio-products market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $279.96 billion in 2024 to $305.26 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to growing demand for sustainable and eco-friendly products, government support for the development of wood bio-products, increasing awareness of the environmental benefits of using manufactured wood products, increasing research and development activities.



This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the wood bio-products market in 2024. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.

Key Companies Profiled: Stora Enso Oyj; UPM-Kymmene Oyj; Weyerhaeuser Company; West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd.; Suzano S.A.



The wood bio-products market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $430.15 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing demand for furniture and flooring products, geographic expansion, increasing investments in the wood bio-products, environmental awareness. Major trends in the forecast period include advanced wood conversion technologies, biorefinery development, technological innovation, collaboration and partnerships, sustainability initiatives.



The wood bio-products market is poised for growth, driven by increasing demand for furniture and flooring products. As an illustration, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau, a government agency based in the United States, retail sales in furniture and home furnishings solutions increased from $11.73 billion in January 2021 to $12.53 billion in January 2023. Therefore, the growing demand for furniture and flooring products is expected to be a key driver for the expansion of the wood bio-products market.



The rising utilization of wood bio-products in construction activities is expected to drive the growth of the wood-bio products market in the future. For example, in July 2022, Biomass Magazine, a US-based monthly trade publication dedicated to the biomass industry, reported that the European Union is projected to export 2.25 million metric tons of wood pellets in 2022, up from 2.21 million metric tons in 2021. Consequently, the increasing use of wood-bio products in construction activities is fueling the growth of the wood-bio products market.



Leading companies in the wood bio-products market are concentrating on the development of advanced lignin-based materials to reduce ecological impact, decrease waste, and satisfy the growing demand for sustainable packaging solutions. For example, in June 2024, Lignin Industries AB, a greentech company based in Sweden, introduced Renol, a renewable alternative to fossil fuel-based plastics. This versatile material is suitable for various industrial applications, including ABS, PE, and PP, and serves multiple sectors, from automotive to consumer electronics. After five years of development, Renol's production is designed to be scalable and resource-efficient, effectively minimizing CO2 emissions. Produced in Sweden, it aligns with industry demands for sustainable, high-performance materials.

1) By Product Type: Biofuels; Bioplastics; Biochemicals; Biocomposites; Pulp and Papers

2) By Distribution Channel: Offline; Online

3) By Application: Energy; Packaging; Construction; Automotive; Chemicals

4) By End Use Industry: Residential; Commercial; Industrial; Infrastructure; Other End Use Industries



1) By Biofuels: Wood Pellets; Liquid Biofuels; Biomethane

2) By Bioplastics: Polylactic Acid (PLA); Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA); Starch-Based Bioplastics

3) By Biochemicals: Lignin-Based Chemicals; Cellulose Derivatives; Bio-based Solvents

4) By Biocomposites: Wood Plastic Composites (WPC); Natural Fiber Composites

5) By Pulp and Papers: Kraft Pulp; Mechanical Pulp; Recycled Paper Products



Countries: Australia; Brazil; China; France; Germany; India; Indonesia; Japan; Russia; South Korea; UK; USA; Canada; Italy; Spain



Regions: Asia-Pacific; Western Europe; Eastern Europe; North America; South America; Middle East; Africa



Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.



Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.



Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2025 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $305.26 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $430.15 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.0% Regions Covered Global

